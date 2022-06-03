This announcement is from Rich McNaughton for the New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department:
The New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual Town Wide Yard Sale and Sub Sale Saturday, June 18, starting at 8 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. The department will also be selling homemade subs until sold out. There are a limited amount of spaces available at the fire station to set up and sell. To reserve a spot at the station or preorder a sub, call 724-668-2515, and leave a message with your contact information, and someone will get in touch with you.
***
The Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library will be having their 15th Annual Used Book and Basket Raffle Sale Monday, June 20, Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23, during library hours, 3 to 8 p.m. They will accept donations of used books (fiction, biographies, cookbooks and children’s books only). Books to be donated for the sale may be brought to the Caldwell Memorial Library located in the Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, during library hours. These donations will be accepted from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6, Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9.
Prices will range from 50 cents to $1 for adult books and 25–50 cents for children’s books. A preview social will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18. The preview entry fee is $5 for the first choice of used books. There will also be an ongoing basket raffle throughout the book sale. The sale will continue from Monday, June 20, Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23. There will be a clearance sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, for a $5 bag of books. The basket winners will be drawn Saturday, June 25.
***
This message is from Tish Rossi, St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society president:
The St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society is sponsoring Vacation Bible School, “Playing on God’s Team.” It will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, Wednesday, June 22, Thursday, June 23, in the St. Joseph Parish Hall, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry. Pre-K to fifth-grade students are invited to join in the baseball-themed Vacation Bible School. There is a $10 fee and participants are asked to bring a white T-shirt Tuesday, June 21. For more information, contact Betty Wechtenhiser, at 724-989-5725 or Joanne Previc at 724-694-8309. Come join the fun.
***
This announcement is from Nancy Byers:
The Bradenville United Methodist Church will begin holding its Sunday morning services outdoors June 5 and will continue into September (weather permitting). The community is invited to join us for the 10 a.m. services at the pavilion, at 515 Huffman Lane in Derry Township (across from the township supervisors’ offices).
Feel free to bring a lawn chair or sit at the picnic tables.
***
The Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library are excited to invite children and their parents to an open house event 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 6. This will be the kickoff event for the annual summer reading program. This year’s theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” will be presented with activity stations, reading, snacks and oceans of fun.
The summer reading program begins June 6 and continues until August. There will also be information about the new reporting system of books read (by participants) using the Beanstack App loaded on the parent’s phone. The participants can earn badges after reading so many hours and receive chances for larger prizes drawn at the end of the summer program in August. Parents and children from pre-K to fifth grade are invited. Hope you can attend. For more information call the library at 724-694-5765.
***
No Walls Ministries Vacation Bible School is hosting “Big Fish Bay—Hooked on God’s Mercy” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24.
The event is free and everyone is welcome.
There will be dinner, song, crafts, and a Bible lesson.
A parent must stay if the child is not potty trained.
***
This announcement is from Judy Johnston:
Derry Area Historical Society is converting the old VCR tapes of “Derry Remember When” into DVD discs and Blu-ray discs. If anyone is interested in obtaining the new versions, you may contact Judy Johnston at 724-694-2538 to place your order, along with sending a donation of $30, which can be mailed to the Fulton House: DAHS, P.O. Box 64, New Derry, PA 15671.
When ordering, please specify which discs style you want.
Please come and visit us. We welcome new members to help keep our heritage alive for our children.
When your order arrives, a member will call you. We will need your name, phone number, number of discs and version type (DVD or Blu-ray), along with a check for your $30 donation.
Some of our events happening this summer include an ice cream social and Lammas Day.
Please check out our website: www.derryhistory.org and like us on Facebook.
For more information or questions, call Judy Johnston at 724-694-2538.
***
Barbara Phillips, vice president of Derry Borough Council, would like to remind Derry Borough residents of the requirement for permits. As those spring and summer projects approach, please remember that permits are necessary for fences, pools, decks and sheds. The Derry Borough website under zoning/building permits has an application that can be printed for residents’ use.
In addition, the Great Derry Garage Days are Aug. 5-6. As you do your spring cleaning, be sure to save those items that you can sell. Go ahead and price them now to reduce your setup time on the days of the sale.
***
The seventh annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be awarded to the top three place-finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids’ Choice Awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
***
This announcement is from Susannah Calvo concerning some dates to remember:
- June 4 – The family of Phyllis Humphreys will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. for her at the amphitheater. The public is invited to attend. Following the service, the DASD Foundation will dedicate a space in the Atlantic #40 One Room School in her memory. She taught in that building when it was in Atlantic.
- June 10 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Neil Diamond Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
- June 24 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Piano Men Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
- July 8 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Blairsville Community Band at 6:30 p.m.
- July 22 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Elvis Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 12 – Summer Concert at Amphitheater – Scottdale Concert Band – at 6:30 p.m.
(In case of inclement weather, concerts will be canceled)
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
