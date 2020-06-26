Finally, the announcement everyone has been waiting to hear. Yep, our community pool is opening this week!
According to Hope Fannie, the new pool manager, the Derry Community Pool will be opening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
The pool will also be open from noon to 7 p.m. July 4.
The length of the pool season has not been determined, but pool officials would like to remain open as long as possible.
Pool hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The pool may remain open until 8 p.m. on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) if no parties are scheduled.
Admission price is $5, while children ages 4 and under are free.
Season pool pass rates are as follows: youth, $60 (ages 5-18); adult, $75 (ages 19-61); senior individual, $60 (age 62 or older); family, $175 ( up to 6 people in the family, including children up to the age of 22 living in the same household); single parent family, $140, and senior couple, $110 (age 62 or older).
Families with more than six family members will be charged an additional $15 each for every member listed on the pass.
Please keep in mind that pool officials have the right to ask to see identification for people on a pass.
Passes purchased for the 2020 season will not be refunded if the season ends early because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Prorated pricing will be put toward a 2021 pass or passes.
* * *
At last night’s regularly scheduled Derry Area School Board meeting, Eric Curry, the school district superintendent, gave a presentation to the public in attendance of a development plan for the upcoming school year.
Curry outlined 10 areas of focus including: cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting; social distancing; learner and staff health; training for understanding and compliance; learning models; brick and mortar; remote learning; hybrid model; transportation, and examples of temporary exclusions.
Curry said in conclusion, “We’re hoping for the best, but we’re preparing for the worst.”
Curry finished his presentation by reading a letter that he had written addressed to the parents/guardians of the Derry Area School District. The letter will be mailed to the parents and can be viewed on the school district’s website.
Curry started the letter with the question that everyone has been wondering: “What will school look like in 2020-2021 for the students, teachers, and staff of the DASD?”
In the letter, Curry mentioned that he wanted to assure everyone that the district administration is working diligently on plans. Some of those plans include working to provide a “hybrid” model for the fall. A model that will provide a combination of face-to-face instruction and synchronous online learning that will allow for following the current social distancing guidance.
In the conclusion of his letter, Curry writes, “it is our goal to unveil the final plans for reopening at the July 30 Derry Area Board of Directors meeting.”
* * *
Hillside United Methodist Church is having a sub sale Saturday, June 27, throughout our local area.
The sub sale benefits the church cemetery fund in memory of June Kellerman Ehman. You may purchase the subs at some of the following locations: Ridgeview Heating and Air Conditioning, located along Route 217 in Hillside; Taylor Trucking, located on Torrance Road; Tractor Supply in Blairsville, and AmeriServ Bank in Derry Borough.
* * *
Here is a friendly reminder from Derry Township Tax Collector, Debby Zello.
“Dear Taxpayers,
I just wanted to inform those of you who have not heard and remind those who have that the discount period for the 2020 Spring County/Township Real Estate Tax period has been extended until Aug. 31. When submitting your payment, please make sure you are paying the discounted amount. Any payment received at face value must be returned for correction.
“If you have any questions, please call the tax office at 724-694-5115. I have not gotten word as to when the office will be able to open back up again for business, so please mail all payments until further notice. Thank you! Stay safe and stay healthy!”
* * *
The Derry Township Municipal building is open to the public as per the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which includes wearing a mask. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, will be open to the public.
This announcement in the June edition of Angels Newsletter, was provided by Action for Animals Humane Society Administrative Coordinator Angie Reeping:
“Despite the chaos and uncertainty over the past several weeks, you have continued to support our essential work for animals and the staff who loves them.
“As our revenue from programs such as spay/neuter clinics, shot clinics, and fundraising has significantly fallen, your gifts have never been more important to continuing our lifesaving work and we are profoundly grateful. Like many of your workplaces, our work has changed overnight. As difficult as it has been, our staff and volunteers have risen to the new challenges with positivity, kindness and an even stronger sense of community. We have embraced the processes and new tools that we are excited to carry into the future.”
The shelter is open, and new adoption hours are from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The shelter will be closed for adoptions on Sunday, Monday and holidays. The lobby is open daily beginning at 9 a.m. The monthly shot clinic is temporarily closed.
“When visiting the shelter, please wear a mask inside the building, practice social distancing and please be patient,” Reeping said. “If you are uncomfortable coming to the shelter for a pet adoption, please call the shelter for an appointment. As always, thank you for your support and understanding during these difficult times.”
* * *
If your child will be attending kindergarten at Grandview Elementary School in the fall of 2020, online registration is now open. To register your child, go to bit.ly/gvearlykregistration.
For additional information, assistance or questions regarding registration, call 724-694-2400, ext. 1103 or email wciocco@dasd.us.
* * *
Grandview Elementary School is accepting applications for the free Pre-K Counts program for the 2020-21 school year. This program is for eligible 3- and -4-year-olds residing in the Derry Area School District. Spaces are limited.
For an application, visit to dasd.us and select “Pre-K Counts Application” on the left-hand side of the home page. Applications are also available at Grandview Elementary School. Eligibility guidelines for family size and annual income are listed on the Derry Area Early Childhood Facebook page.
* * *
Derry Area School District continues the preparation and distribution of breakfast and lunches through June 30, under the current COVID-19 Emergency Wavier Seamless Summer Option. Additionally, the preparation and distribution of breakfast and lunches continue through Aug. 31, provided the USDA and the Pennsylvania Department of Food and Nutrition assures the district of full reimbursement of costs at the current rates under a program for which the district qualifies.
The no-cost meals are available regardless of income level or school attendance to students and any other district residents under the age of 18. No application is necessary.
The district offers a drive-through service at Derry Area High School and provide delivery services to seven locations throughout the district Monday through Friday.
A lunch for the current day and a breakfast for the next day, will be available throughout the duration of the school closure.
Drive-through service will be offered at the high school cafeteria entrance in the school’s rear parking lot from 11 a.m. to noon.
Meal deliveries will be made Monday through Friday on the following schedule: 1116 Murtha Way from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.; Holiday Acres at Scott Court by the playground from 10:45 to 11 a.m.; Derry Area Community Center (Germano Hall) from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; New Alexandria Community Center from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Newhouse Trailer Park from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Dogwood Mobile Home Park on Earl Drive from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Delivery time frames are estimates and may require adjustments. No meals will be served from July 1 through July 10.
* * *
The 5th annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be award to the top three place finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids Choice Awards.
Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
