I would to start this week’s column off with a huge thank you to Derry Area School District business administrator Joe Koluder on a well deserved retirement.
Koluder has served 24 years as an administrator at Derry Area, and 37 years throughout his career. Koluder was a 1976 graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School before earning his bachelor’s degree in science and business administration from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Koluder was recognized at Thursday’s Derry Area school board meeting for his dedication and service to the district.
* * *
It appears at this time the Derry Community Pool is planning to open July 1. Stay tuned for more information.
* * *
This message if from Barbara Phillips:
“We are getting close to that magical time of Derry’s Great Garage Sale Days, Aug. 6 and 7. I am ready to start making the lists of those participating. You do not have to be signed up to participate. However, if you do sign up, you will be on a list that will be distributed on the local Facebook sale groups, market place and Craigslist.
“I will provide for you lists you can distribute at your sale, maps and two paper signs. Yard signs are available again this year from Fat Dog Graphics at a cost of $6 per sign. I will make an initial order of 20 signs, so please indicate if you are interested in a sign when you contact me. Sign up can be done on the Derry’s Great Garage Sale Facebook page, though a private message to me, email (plainjanelittlefork@gmail.com) or phone 724-640-2752. All are welcome, you don’t need to live strictly in the borough. Let’s have another great sale.”
* * *
Derry Railroad Days is scheduled to take place Sept. 18-19. Stay tuned for more information and don’t forget to mark your calendars.
Vendors and sponsors can receive the appropriate forms by visiting the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page and clicking on the vendor and sponsor links.
* * *
The Derry Area Food Service is providing free lunches and breakfast for the next day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the summer for all children in the community. This program started on Monday, June 7. Lunches will not be served the week of July 5. Distribution of food will be at the middle school cafeteria entrance at the back of the MS/HS building. Volunteers are welcome to assist in delivering lunches to the various areas in the community. Please call Gwen Kozar at 724-694-1401, ext. 1442, for more information.
* * *
Attention parents/guardians of future kindergarteners:
Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in DASD kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 30, 2021, are eligible. Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on Our Schools, Grandview Elementary, Parents, and then Kindergarten Registration to access the online registration form. In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us, or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
* * *
The 28th Infantry Division Band of the PA National Guard is proud to serve the people of Pennsylvania. Formed in early 1944, the band earned distinction in the defense of Wiltz during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944. The band’s decorations include the Meritorius Unit Commendation and the Luxembourg Croix De Guerre.
The band has had the distinct honor to perform for several Presidents of the United States, Governors of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Duke of Luxemburg, and the President of France. The 28th has supported many parades and public ceremonies in Pennsylvania as well as neighboring states and foreign countries.
The 28th Infantry Division Band is currently under the command of CW2 Aaron Burkle. Mr. Burkle assumed the command of the band in January of 2015 and has been working diligently to prepare the band for the many missions it has to perform.
The 40 part-time citizen soldiers take extreme pride in their history of service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and to the United States of America.
The Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Infantry Division Band, currently on tour and will be in Derry Borough on Wednesday, June 30, will present a memorable evening concert of musical entertainment at Derry Community Park. The program, sponsored by VFW Chestnut Ridge Post 444 along with Derry Borough, is free and open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
* * *
Elton John Tribute Artist Lee Alverson will perform an Elton John replica show that will take you through the decades of his popular hits at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the Derry Area School District Foundation Amphitheater.
Bring your family, friends and neighbors out for an entertaining night of music and food from local food trucks. There is also a 50/50 raffle. All concerts are free and are on the DASD campus.
* * *
The Keystone Farmers Market is coming back. Stay tuned for more information as Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) brings the market back to the beach parking lot at Keystone State Park. The Farmers market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday and runs from June through September.
* * *
The July 4th Independence Day Celebration is fast approaching!! The Latrobe Legion baseball team will host Derry Legion at 2 p.m. at the Legion ball field. Food vendors, music and games of chance will be along for the ride with the car cruise starting at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Stadium parking lot. The day will end with a fabulous Independence Day fireworks display at 9:45 p.m., which is sponsored by Blackout Tinting.
* * *
DAHS Student Council Officers/Derry Area High School Student Council recently elected their officer team for the 2021-22 school year. These students will play active roles as representatives for the student body of Derry Area. Members include Jessica Uschak (president), Amber Platt (vice president), Emma Sabo (historian), Zach Burkholder (parliamentarian), Hailey Byers (secretary), Taylor Myers (secretary) and Kimber Miller (treasurer).
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
