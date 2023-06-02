A huge congratulations to the Derry Area High School Class of 2023. The seniors graduated Wednesday night on a beautiful night at Trojans Stadium. Here’s to wishing all of you the best in the future!
***
Kudos to Derry Area sophomore Sophia Mazzoni for finishing runner-up in the girls javelin at the PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships held Friday, May 26, in Shippensburg. Mazzoni unleashed a javelin throw of 143 feet, 6 inches to earn the silver medal.
***
The Derry Community Pool is set to open noon Wednesday, June 7. Crews have been working really hard to get it ready. According to the DCP website, it appears that the hours of operation are Monday and Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 6:30 p.m. The pool may close due to inclement weather.
For admission and rental prices, as well as concession stand menu and prices, feel free to visit the Derry Community Pool on Facebook.
***
Summer Band returns! Any students entering grades 5-8 in the 2023-24 school year are invited to participate in Summer Band. The program has seven sessions starting June 12 and culminates with a performance as the opening act for the Summer Amphitheater Series Concert Friday, July 28. This program is a great way to keep playing throughout the summer, or get a head start on next school year for any student new to band. The cost of the program is $25 per student. There will be snacks provided at every session, dinner before the concert July 28, and each student will receive a Summer Band T-shirt!
For more information and to register, visit www.derryband.com/summerband.
***
The Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library will be having its 16th Annual Used Book and Basket Raffle sale. Books to be donated for the sale may be brought to the Caldwell Memorial Library located in the Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, during library hours, beginning Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and continuing Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, from 3 to 8 p.m.
A preview sale (admission fee of $5 for the first choice of used books) will be held Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will continue from Monday, June 12, through Thursday, June 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. There will also be an ongoing basket raffle throughout the book sale.
The prices of books are: adult books, 50 cents to $1; children’s books, 25 to 50 cents. There will be a clearance sale Thursday, June 15, 3 to 7 p.m., for a $5 bag of books. The basket winners will be drawn Thursday, June 15.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will be hosting a Rummage Sale Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kitchen will be open to purchase hot dogs/sauerkraut for $2 and bottled water for 50 cents. Items for sale include glassware, kitchen utensils and small appliances, Christmas decorations, puzzles, children’s toys/bikes, clothing, entertainment center, electronics and lots of other treasures. Watch for the signs. You can see them from the bridge! This sale will go on rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the Roof Repair Fund.
***
The Palmer Reading program kickoff event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the Caldwell Memorial Library in the Derry Area High School, located at 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext.
The program theme is “All Together Now” and will feature stations including Selfie — Be the “I” in kind; friendship bracelet; card making; science center; read a story, and goodie bag.
To register, call 724-694-1401, ext. 3110. Walk-ins are welcome.
***
Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, located at 138 Kingston Club Road in Latrobe (Derry Township), is hosting a Twlight Farmers Market from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning June 7 and ending Oct. 11.
(No market the week of June 14 because of a previously scheduled event taking place at the club.) The club is looking for vendors of all kinds.
For more information and to obtain a form, you may message Anita Orazio Kahl on Facebook or email akahl352@gmail.com.
In addition, Kahl mentioned that there are free crochet classes at the Kingston Vets club every other Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
***
The 50-year reunion of Derry volleyball will be held at the Cooperstown Events Center beginning at 5 p.m. July 8. For reservations, contact retired coach Rich Schall at 724-537-4391 no later than June 22.
***
Hillside United Methodist Church is in need of monetary donations or volunteered services to ensure the continuing existence of its cemetery. Donations may be sent to Hillside United Methodist Church, 279 Old Route 217, Derry, PA 15627. Any interested parties may contact 724-694-5446 for more information.
***
Save the date! The Derry Area Historical Society Ice Cream Social, sponsored by Barkley’s, is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Fulton House, located at 357 Pittsburgh St., New Derry.
***
Reading is a vital part of a child’s learning. When young children are read to, it helps them with brain development, letter recognition, expands their spelling and vocabularies, results in better concentration and increased attention span, and the development of a love of reading and learning. When a child gets older, reading books leads to increased creativity and imagination, improved self-confidence and more success in school. Books give children a leg up on success in life!
Fred Rogers was a huge advocate of early literacy and reading for children. In honor of Mr. Rogers, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its free children’s book give away during Mr. Rogers Family Days. Children and their families can come to the Chamber headquarters at 811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, Thursday, June 8, from noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, June 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and pick out books they would like to take home with them, and they are all free!
If you would like to help the children of our community enjoy the gifts of books and reading, please consider donating any new or gently used children’s books at the Chamber Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Books can be for any level from newborn to teenager.
Mr. Rogers once said, “Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero to me.” Please take this opportunity to be a hero and make it a beautiful day in our neighborhood.
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
