This week I would like to start off with a huge congratulations to Derry Borough Police K-9 Officer Smoke and Chief Randy Glick for passing their certifications with flying colors. K-9 Smoke is now NAPWDA Certified and ready to take on his responsibilities as the new K-9 officer in Derry.
Smoke was trained for Passive Alert and sits when he detects drugs.
* * *
The weather has been great the past few weeks, and it appears a lot of people are anxiously waiting for the opening of the Derry Community Pool.
According to a recent Facebook post on the Derry Area Topics homepage by Derry Borough Council Vice President Al Checca, the borough is working very diligently to get the community pool up and running. Checca mentioned that the pool will have to open under the COVID-19 safety guidelines and restrictions.
Additionally, the Derry Community Pool Facebook webpage mentioned earlier this week that water has been added to the pool and everything is starting to take shape. Pool officials are hoping to open by the end of the month. So, stay tuned for more information and details.
* * *
The Village at Chestnut Highlands will hold a community garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19-20.
The garage sales takes place at participating residents homes, located along Route 30 East to Route 982 North in Derry Township through Bradenville and left on Greenfield Road, and right onto Everview Lane.
* * *
Action For Animals Humane Society is hosting a Drive-Thru Shot Clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Derry Township Agricultural Fairgrounds, located along Route 982 in New Derry.
All shots are for pets 3 months of age or older and in good health and include:
Rabies: $9 per shot/DHPP, Bordetella, FVRCP: $15 per shot, per pet. Only cash or check payments will be accepted.
* * *
According to spokeswoman Brooke Nixon, the Hillside United Methodist Church will be having a sub sale to benefit the cemetery on Saturday, June 27.
* * *
Here is a friendly reminder from Derry Township Tax Collector, Debby Zello.
“Dear Taxpayers,
I just wanted to inform those of you who have not heard and remind those who have that the discount period for the 2020 Spring County/Township Real Estate Tax period has been extended until Aug. 31. When submitting your payment, please make sure you are paying the discounted amount. Any payment received at face value must be returned for correction.
“If you have any questions, please call the tax office at 724-694-5115. I have not gotten word as to when the office will be able to open back up again for business, so please mail all payments until further notice. Thank you! Stay safe and stay healthy!”
* * *
The Derry Township Supervisors reopened the municipal building to the public on Monday as per the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which includes wearing a mask. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, will be open to the public.
* * *
This announcement in the June edition of Angels Newsletter, was provided by Action for Animals Humane Society Administrative Coordinator Angie Reeping:
“Despite the chaos and uncertainty over the past several weeks, you have continued to support our essential work for animals and the staff who loves them.
“As our revenue from programs such as spay/neuter clinics, shot clinics, and fundraising has significantly fallen, your gifts have never been more important to continuing our lifesaving work and we are profoundly grateful. Like many of your workplaces, our work has changed overnight. As difficult as it has been, our staff and volunteers have risen to the new challenges with positivity, kindness and an even stronger sense of community. We have embraced the processes and new tools that we are excited to carry into the future.”
On Tuesday, June 9, the shelter will re-open. New adoption hours will be from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The shelter will be closed for adoptions on Sunday, Monday and holidays. The lobby is open daily beginning at 9 a.m. The monthly shot clinic is temporarily closed.
“When visiting the shelter, please wear a mask inside the building, practice social distancing and please be patient,” Reeping said. “If you are uncomfortable coming to the shelter for a pet adoption, please call the shelter for an appointment. As always, thank you for your support and understanding during these difficult times.”
* * *
If your child will be attending kindergarten at Grandview Elementary School in the fall of 2020, online registration is now open. To register your child, go to bit.ly/gvearlykregistration.
For additional information, assistance or questions regarding registration, call 724-694-2400, ext. 1103 or email wciocco@dasd.us.
* * *
Grandview Elementary School is accepting applications for the free Pre-K Counts program for the 2020-21 school year. This program is for eligible 3- and -4-year-olds residing in the Derry Area School District. Spaces are limited.
For an application, visit to dasd.us and select “Pre-K Counts Application” on the left-hand side of the home page. Applications are also available at Grandview Elementary School. Eligibility guidelines for family size and annual income are listed on the Derry Area Early Childhood Facebook page.
* * *
Derry Area School District will continue the preparation and distribution of breakfast and lunches through June 30, under the current COVID-19 Emergency Wavier Seamless Summer Option. Additionally, the preparation and distribution of breakfast and lunches continue through Aug. 31, provided the USDA and the Pennsylvania Department of Food and Nutrition assures the district of full reimbursement of costs at the current rates under a program for which the district qualifies.
The no-cost meals are available regardless of income level or school attendance to students and any other district residents under the age of 18. No application is necessary.
The district offers a drive-through service at Derry Area High School and provide delivery services to seven locations throughout the district Monday through Friday.
A lunch for the current day and a breakfast for the next day, will be available throughout the duration of the school closure.
Drive-through service will be offered at the high school cafeteria entrance in the school’s rear parking lot from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Meal deliveries will be made Monday through Friday on the following schedule: 1116 Murtha Way from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.; Holiday Acres at Scott Court by the playground from 10:45 to 11 a.m.; Derry Area Community Center (Germano Hall) from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; New Alexandria Community Center from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Newhouse Trailer Park from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Dogwood Mobile Home Park on Earl Drive from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Delivery time frames are estimates and may require adjustments. No meals will be served from July 1 through July 10.
* * *
The 5th annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be award to the top three place finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids Choice Awards.
Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
* * *
The Derry Area High School Class of 1970 has postponed its 50th anniversary reunion and festivities, which were scheduled to take place Aug. 14-16. Spokeswoman Lucy Byers said that many of the classmates live out of the area and the input that was received from most was to postpone. Byers mentioned that the reunion could possibly be rescheduled for sometime next year.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
