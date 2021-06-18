This announcement comes from the Derry Area Historical Society:
The Derry Area Historical Society Fulton House Ice Cream Social is back!
The Ice Cream Social will take place 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the Fulton House, located off Route 982 in New Derry.
Now the historian in us suggests that you join us for some free delicious Valley Dairy ice cream!
So, what is the catch, you might ask?
There is none. This is an annual event where we welcome our neighbors to stop by, say hello, and enjoy what makes our community so great; our friends and our heritage.
Of course, trying to preserve our past comes at a price, so we’ll gladly accept donations, but they are not necessary.
Our goal is that you will make the time to discover our past and share it with others.
Take the time with your friends, neighbors, kids and grandkids to learn about the rich heritage we all have in Southwestern Pennsylvania by visiting the Fulton House.
For more information, visit “www.derryhistory.org”
This is an updated post from the Gateway Hockey Club:
The Gateway Hockey Club is looking for hockey players (boys and girls) in grades 6-12 in the Gateway, Woodland Hills, Derry Area, East Allegheny and Jeannette school districts to join our MS and HS teams for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Clarification: sixth-graders must have a 2009 birth year for the middle school team. There is an on-ice assessment and evaluation session scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Alpha Ice in Harmarville. Players of all levels are encouraged to come out and meet the coaches and players and to learn more about the club.
* * *
The Keystone Farmers Market is coming back. Stay tuned for more information as Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) brings the market back to the beach parking lot at Keystone State Park. The Farmers market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday and runs from June through September.
* * *
Derry Railroad Days is scheduled to take place Sept. 18-19. Stay tuned for more information and don’t forget to mark your calendars.
Vendors and sponsors can receive the appropriate forms by visiting the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page and clicking on the vendor and sponsor links.
* * *
The Derry Area Food Service is providing free lunches and breakfast for the next day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the summer for all children in the community. This program started on Monday, June 7. Lunches will not be served the week of July 5. Distribution of food will be at the middle school cafeteria entrance at the back of the MS/HS building. Volunteers are welcome to assist in delivering lunches to the various areas in the community. Please call Gwen Kozar at 724-694-1401 , ext. 1442 for more information.
* * *
This message is from Derry Borough concerning an update about the Derry Community Pool:
Due to continuing and disappointing circumstances we are enduring, a substantial leak the Derry Community Pool, our opening will continue to be delayed until specialists can come and help to resolve the issue. Our current goal is hopefully the beginning of July. We understand that some season pass holders may want to be refunded for a pass purchase. If you wish to retrieve a refund our pool staff will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the outdoor Derry Community Pool to assist you. Thank you for your understanding!
* * *
Attention parents/guardians of future kindergarteners:
Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in DASD kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 30, 2021, are eligible. Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on Our Schools, Grandview Elementary, Parents, and then Kindergarten Registration to access the online registration form. In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us, or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
Attention parents/guardians of future kindergarteners:
Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in DASD kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 30, 2021, are eligible. Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on Our Schools, Grandview Elementary, Parents, and then Kindergarten Registration to access the online registration form. In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us, or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
* * *
The 28th Infantry Division Band of the PA National Guard is proud to serve the people of Pennsylvania. Formed in early 1944, the band earned distinction in the defense of Wiltz during the Battle of the Bulge in December of 1944. The band’s decorations include the Meritorius Unit Commendation and the Luxembourg Croix De Guerre.
The band has had the distinct honor to perform for several Presidents of the United States, Governors of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Duke of Luxemburg, and the President of France. The 28th has supported many parades and public ceremonies in Pennsylvania as well as neighboring states and foreign countries.
The 28th Infantry Division Band is currently under the command of CW2 Aaron Burkle. Mr. Burkle assumed the command of the band in January of 2015 and has been working diligently to prepare the band for the many missions it has to perform.
The 40 part-time citizen soldiers take extreme pride in their history of service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and to the United States of America.
The Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Infantry Division Band, currently on tour and will be in Derry Borough on Wednesday, June 30, will present a memorable evening concert of musical entertainment at Derry Community Park. The program, sponsored by VFW Chestnut Ridge Post 444 along with Derry Borough, is free and open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
* * *
Elton John Tribute Artist Lee Alverson will perform an Elton John replica show that will take you through the decades of his popular hits at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the Derry Area School District Foundation Amphitheater.
Bring your family, friends and neighbors out for an entertaining night of music and food from local food trucks. There is also a 50/50 raffle. All concerts are free and are on the DASD campus.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.