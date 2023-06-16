Derry Borough Police would like to congratulate the newest members of its “Thin Blue Line Family.” Shelby Glick and Joel Aston were sworn in Tuesday by Mayor Grant Nicely.
***
Nancy Gavin has announced the Terney Plan is having a garage sale this year from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Multiple families are participating.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band Sunday, June 25, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share its time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
***
If you would like to help support the Derry Area High School Marching Band, you can by stopping at the Latrobe (Unity Township) Dairy Queen Friday, June 23, for “Spirit Day.”
Just mention that you are with Derry Area Marching Band and they will receive a percentage from your total order.
This promotion runs from open to close.
The DAHS Marching Band thanks you for your support!
***
The 2023 Summer Concert Series continues 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Derry Area School District Foundation Amphitheater & Art Gallery, located on the Derry Area School District campus. This concert features The Wally Gingers Orchestra – 1940 Big Band Sound.
The concert schedule is as follows: July 14, Blairsville Community Band featuring Dave Brozeski; July 28, Summer Band with Matt Roble, and Patsy Cline Tribute with Cathi Rhodes, and Aug. 11, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going on with Lee Alverson, featuring hits from various artists including Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Little Richard and the Beatles.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: dasd.us – Our District – Foundation – Special Programs – Amphitheater.
Refreshments will be provided by Elegant Catering. There will be a 50/50 drawing, and donations will be accepted.
***
Summer Band returns! Any students entering grades 5-8 in the 2023-24 school year are invited to participate in Summer Band. The program has seven sessions starting June 12 and culminates with a performance as the opening act for the Summer Amphitheater Series Concert Friday, July 28. This program is a great way to keep playing throughout the summer, or get a head start on next school year for any student new to band. The cost of the program is $25 per student. There will be snacks provided at every session, dinner before the concert July 28, and each student will receive a Summer Band T-shirt!
For more information and to register, visit www.derryband.com/summerband.
***
The 2023 Derry Township Playground Program began June 12 and continues through Aug. 11. Locations for this year’s activities are Johns Field in New Derry (9:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Derry Community Park (9:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Bacher Playground in New Alexandria (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.), and Brenizer Community Park (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.). All four locations will offer the program Monday through Thursday. Dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather conditions and participation. The free program is for children ages 5-13, and offers crafts, coloring, sports, games and tournaments. For more information, call 724-739-2059.
***
Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, located at 138 Kingston Club Road in Latrobe (Derry Township), is hosting a Twilight Farmers Market from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning June 7 and ending Oct. 11.
(No market the week of June 14 because of a previously scheduled event taking place at the club.) The club is looking for vendors of all kinds.
For more information and to obtain a form, you may message Anita Orazio Kahl on Facebook or email akahl352@gmail.com.
In addition, Kahl mentioned that there are free crochet classes at the Kingston Vets club every other Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
***
Just a friendly reminder to Derry Borough residents. The burning of leaves and debris, in the borough, is permitted Monday, Thursday and Saturday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Burning during heavy winds is not permitted. Please be careful and safe.
***
The 50-year reunion of Derry volleyball will be held at the Cooperstown Events Center beginning at 5 p.m. July 8. For reservations, contact retired coach Rich Schall at 724-537-4391 no later than June 22.
***
Hillside United Methodist Church is in need of monetary donations or volunteered services to ensure the continuing existence of its cemetery. Donations may be sent to Hillside United Methodist Church, 279 Old Route 217, Derry, PA 15627. Any interested parties may contact 724-694-5446 for more information.
***
Save the date! The Derry Area Historical Society Ice Cream Social, sponsored by Barkley’s, is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Fulton House, located at 357 Pittsburgh St., New Derry.
***
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is hiring a preschool aide for this fall! Call or email for more information. 724-694-2514 or msliva@dasd.us.
***
You can find out who the next Miss 4th of July will be this Saturday, June 17, at Robindale Energy (the former Latrobe Elementary School). Admission is free and the event starts at 6 p.m. This year’s contestants include Zoey Wilders, McKenna Yutzy, Eva DeSanders, Emily Patrick, Zoey Bier, Grace Gera, Porsche Sartoris, Piper Anke and Alyssa Harden.
***
Just a friendly reminder from Barbara Phillips: please remember, outside food is not allowed at the pool. Pavilion rentals are allowed cake or cupcakes. Private parties are the only exception.
***
Have a great Father’s Day and Juneteenth holiday!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
