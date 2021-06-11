The 28th Infantry Division Band of the PA National Guard is proud to serve the people of Pennsylvania. Formed in early 1944, the band earned distinction in the defense of Wiltz during the Battle of the Bulge in December of 1944. The band’s decorations include the Meritorius Unit Commendation and the Luxembourg Croix De Guerre.
The band has had the distinct honor to perform for several Presidents of the United States, Governors of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Duke of Luxemburg, and the President of France. The 28th has supported many parades and public ceremonies in Pennsylvania as well as neighboring states and foreign countries.
The 28th Infantry Division Band is currently under the command of CW2 Aaron Burkle. Mr. Burkle assumed the command of the band in January of 2015 and has been working diligently to prepare the band for the many missions it has to perform.
The 40 part-time citizen soldiers take extreme pride in their history of service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and to the United States of America.
The Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Infantry Division Band, currently on tour and will be in Derry Borough on Wednesday, June 30, will present a memorable evening concert of musical entertainment at Derry Community Park. The program, sponsored by VFW Chestnut Ridge Post 444 along with Derry Borough, is free and open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
* * *
Attention parents/guardians of future kindergarteners:
Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in DASD kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 30, 2021 are eligible. Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on Our Schools, Grandview Elementary, Parents, and then Kindergarten Registration to access the online registration form. In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us, or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
If you have any questions or need assistance, please call Grandview Elementary School at 724-694-2400. We look forward to welcoming our future kindergarten students to Grandview.
* * *
This message is from Derry Borough concerning an update about the Derry Community Pool:
Due to continuing and disappointing circumstances we are enduring, a substantial leak the Derry Community Pool, our opening will continue to be delayed until specialists can come and help to resolve the issue. Our current goal is hopefully the beginning of July. We understand that some season pass holders may want to be refunded for a pass purchase. If you wish to retrieve a refund our pool staff will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the outdoor Derry Community Pool to assist you. Thank you for your understanding!
* * *
The Derry Area Food Service is providing free lunches and breakfast for the next day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the summer for all children in the community. This program started on Monday, June 7. Lunches will not be served the week of July 5. Distribution of food will be at the middle school cafeteria entrance at the back of the MS/HS building. Volunteers are welcome to assist in delivering lunches to the various areas in the community. Please call Gwen Kozar at 724-694-1401 , ext. 1442 for more information.
* * *
The PA Association of Intermediate Units and Penn State Extension have teamed up to conduct a short survey. The data collected will greatly assist the Derry Area School District in obtaining local, state, and federal broadband funding to provide additional resources to our students and families. Please click on the link below or copy and paste it in a web browser to participate in the survey. https://tinyurl.com/broadbandsurveypa Please note, this survey ends June 15 and it is not managed by the Derry Area School District.
There will be a DASD-issued survey released tomorrow regarding the education options for the 2021-22 school year. This is a new survey, since the mask/face covering mandate is scheduled to be lifted on June 28. You will receive a district-wide message tomorrow alerting you of this additional survey.
* * *
DAHS Student Council Officers Derry Area High School Student Council recently elected their officer team for the 2021-22 school year. These students will play active roles as representatives for the student body of Derry Area. Members include Jessica Uschak (president), Amber Platt (vice president), Emma Sabo (historian), Zach Burkholder (parliamentarian), Hailey Byers (secretary), Taylor Myers (secretary) and Kimber Miller (treasurer).
* * *
Attention parents/guardians of Derry Area School District students going into grades 3-7:
Registration for the 3rd annual Track and Field Camp has been extended until midnight on June 6, the night before the camp. The cost is $50, which includes four days of training, instruction, and competition and a camp T-shirt.
All registration, including medical information and shirt size requests, is done by visiting www.unityprinting.com/derrytrack.
* * *
The Barb Thompson Early Literacy Center is now enrolling for 2021-22 prekindergarten starting this fall. Call 724-694-2514 for more information.
* * *
New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department Town-Wide Yard and Sub Sale is fast approaching. It will be held Saturday, June 12. For more information, call 724-668-2525.
* * *
The Community United Presbyterian Church in New Alexandria will be participating in the town-wide yard sale on June 12. As you do “spring cleaning” and have items you would like to donate, we are now scheduling times for drop-off. Please call Pete 724-668-7979, Marsha 724-639-9610 or Margaret 724-668-7975 to schedule a time. TVs computers or electronics won’t be accepted.
* * *
Derry Railroad Days is scheduled to take place Sept. 18-19. Stay tuned for more information and don’t forget to mark your calendars.
Vendors and sponsors can receive the appropriate forms by visiting the Derry Railroad Days Facebook page and clicking on the vendor and sponsor links.
* * *
The Village at Chestnut Highlands Condo Community and Derry Township is hosting a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11-12. Some items that will be sold include tools, sewing machines, electric keyboards, furniture, décor, household items and something for everyone.
* * *
A sub sale to benefit Hillside Methodist Church in memory of June Kellerman Ehman will be held 9 a.m. June 12. Cost of the subs are $9, and they can be purchased at Taylor Trucking on Torrance Road, Blairsville Tractor Supply and Derry Laundromat.
* * *
The Keystone Farmers Market is coming back. Stay tuned for more information as Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) brings the market back to the beach parking lot at Keystone State Park. The Farmers market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday and runs from June through September.
* * *
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation has announced its 2021 summer concert series.
This year’s series kicks off with the Glass City Swing Band on June 11, followed by an Elton John Tribute by Lee Alverson on June 25.
The series continues on July 9 with the Blairsville Community Band and July 23 featuring the Kiski Valley Community Band. The concert series wraps up on Aug. 13, with a Neil Diamond Tribute by Chris Denem.
All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, food trucks will be on hand. They include Lynn’s Franks, Kettle Corn Clinic and Kona Ice.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: https://www.dasd.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2049757&type=d&pREC_ID=2118380.Lastly, refreshments will be available and donations will be accepted.
* * *
Barbara Phillips writes in with an important announcement:
“Just wanted to let everyone know, it’s not too early to be thinking about Derry’s Great Garage Sales Days scheduled for Aug. 6-7. As you do your spring cleaning, separate those items for sale out and price them now, so as to save a lot of time come yard sale day. We had a successful event last year with lots of sellers and buyers and hope to see more of the same this year.”The Derry Area School District School Picnic will be held June 16 at Del Grosso’s Park in Tipton. A voucher will be required at the gate to receive discounted prices. Vouchers are only good on June 16.
* * *
The Derry Area School District School Picnic will be held June 16 at Del Grosso's Park in Tipton. A voucher will be required at the gate to receive discounted prices. Vouchers are only good on June 16.
Vouchers will be available in the offices of Grandview Elementary, Derry Area Middle School and Derry Area High School.
• A voucher plus is $5.50 (gives access to rides).
• A voucher plus is $15 (gives access to rides and Laguna Splash Water Park). Note, anyone entering the waterpark is required to pay $15.50.
• If you do not have a voucher, the regular price is $31.95.
• Admittance is free only if you do not plan to ride or enter the waterpark.
• Derry Area School District has access to Pavilion No. 4. This can be used as a meeting place for parents and children, or just a place to sit and enjoy your dinner.
• No tickets will be sold in advance.
* * *
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
