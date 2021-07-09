After a one-year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), The Derry Township Agricultural Fair will once again resume in 2021.
The 34th annual event will take place from Sunday, July 11, through Sunday, July 17, at the fairgrounds along Route 982 in New Derry.
A couple new events will be added to this year’s fair, including A Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show, which costs $5 per person, and tickets may purchased at the gate, as well as a donkey race to be held Tuesday, July 13, at the fairground’s Kencove Arena.
To participate, however, riders must be at least 16 years old and sign a waiver, and there is a $5 per jockey fee.
Other nightly attractions include: carnival rides from 4 to 10 p.m., hay rides from 5 to 9 p.m., Midway Music from 3 to 7 p.m. and Home EC Building from 4 to 10 p.m.
In addition, nightly entertainment will take place. Some of the entertainment includes: DJ Lizzy Bling & the Camo King, I want my MTV Band, DJ Wave Ryder, Julie Dunmire (Oldies Tribute), Diamond Dolls, Patsy Cline Tribute & The Voice of Johnny, Jerry B and the Bone Tones, and Boned Jack Band.
And, of course, the annual fireworks show is slated for 10 p.m. Friday, July 16.
* * *
The Derry Borough Police Department asked for this to be posted:
“Please read.
“DERRY AREA RESIDENTS — CAUTION!
“Please be aware that in our area residents are reporting several cases of fraudulent unemployment claims being applied for with their personal information. If you receive any type of mail regarding an unemployment claim and you have personally not applied for benefits, you should contact your local police department or the state police if you live in the township, as well as the unemployment office.
“Also please remember if you receive a call requesting your personal information over the phone, do not give it to them without confirming the source. The IRS, unemployment office and credit card companies do not contact you for you to confirm your personal information by phone. Most likely it is a scammer trying to get your personal information.”.
* * *
Barbara Phillips would to keep everyone updates about Derry’s Great Garage Sale:
We are continuing to gather sellers for this year’s garage sale, staled for Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7. You may signup via the Derry’s Great Garage Sale Facebook page. Or you can email at message: plainjanelittlefork@gmail.com or call 724-640-2752. You don’t need to sign up to sell. We now have 20 yard signs for $6 each. Signs are provided by Fat Dog Graphics.
We have secured 10 spots for out-of-town sellers. These spots must be reserved in advance by contacting Barbara directly. There is no charge for these spots, no tables or supplies will be provided.
In addition, the Derry First United Methodist Church will have spaces available for sellers. The charge is $10 per day, and $15 for both days. You must bring your own table, chairs and supplies. The church restrooms will be open. For more information, please contact the church at 724-694-8333.
Here’s looking forward to hearing from everyone. Let’s have a great sale weekend.
* * *
The Derry Area Food Service is providing free lunches and breakfast for the next day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the summer for all children in the community. This program started on Monday, June 7. Distribution of food will be at the Middle School Cafeteria entrance at the back of the MS/HS building. Volunteers are welcome to assist in delivering lunches to the various areas in the community. Please call Gwen Kozar at 724-694-1401, ext. 1442 for more information.
* * *
Keystone State Park has an announcement concerning the Keystone Trees:
Space is still available for this program and registration has been extended. The rain will be wrapped up by that point and the weather will be very pleasant so come on out and get to know the trees of Keystone.
* * *
This message comes from Megan Hilpert Sliva:
Hey everyone, the Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is getting ready for fall classes, if you are interested in enrolling please message, email, or call 724-694-2514 for more information. You may also email Megan at Msliva@dasd.us.
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center offers Preschool for kiddos 3 to 4 years old, and Pre-kindergarten for Kids 4 to 6 years old.
* * *
Attention parents/guardians of future kindergarteners:
Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in DASD kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 30, 2021, are eligible. Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on Our Schools, Grandview Elementary, Parents, and then Kindergarten Registration to access the online registration form. In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us, or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
* * *
Have a great weekend, and don’t forget to stop next week at the Derry Township Agricultural Fair!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be mailed to liberoni@aol.com.
