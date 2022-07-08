This week’s first announcement comes from former Bulletin News Editor and Derry Diary columnist Marie McCandless:
Derry Lions Club and Friends of Keystone State Park will conduct a food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Keystone Farmers Market at the park.
Collected food will be delivered to Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Nonperishable food and no glass jars, please.
Suitable items for donation include cereal, tuna, fruit or vegetable juice, canned fruits or vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, and canned soup.
***
This message is from former Derry Area School District educator David McCleary:
We hope that this letter finds you well and enjoying your summer. We would like to invite you to become a part of the inaugural Latrobe-Derry Community Golf Outing, which will be held July 23 at Latrobe Elks Golf Course. Our mission is to raise funds to donate to various organizations in the Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier communities in order to better our community. The event is being organized by Dean Miller, owner and operator of Latrobe Dairy Queen, and Dave McCleary, retired Derry Area Learning Support teacher. We both have a passion for serving our community and that has been the genesis of this project.
We would like to invite you to become a part of this project in a number of ways. First, please consider becoming a sponsor for the golf outing. Sponsorships range from lead sponsors to tee sponsors. You can also donate prizes to be given at the event. Any monetary contributions you may wish to provide will also help make this project successful. You can also participate in the outing by putting together a foursome to play in the outing. Registration is $125 and includes all the extras, including 50/50 and basket raffle tickets, putting contest ticket, end of event prize tickets, one mulligan per golfer, breakfast, snacks and dinner. You can also help out as a much needed volunteer for the day.
For a registration form, please contact Dean at 724-689-8958 or at jdmiller0327@gmail.com or contact Dave at 724-433-3281 or at dmccleary1569@gmail.com.
Thanks for taking the time to evaluate participating in this project and providing any assistance you may deem worthwhile. Remember, all proceeds will be donated back to our community.
We look forward to hearing from you.
***
Teri Sauers has announced that Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 N Ligonier St. in Derry Borough, invites children to “Monumental” Vacation Bible School for a howlin’ good time.
A summer kids’ event called “Monumental” VBS will be hosted at Derry First UMC from July 18 to July 22.
At Monumental, kids will celebrate God’s greatness. They’ll participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats and dinner, experience awesome Bible adventures, collect Bible memory buddies to remind them of God’s love, and make fun crafts they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God sightings. Each day concludes with the “Canyon Closing” that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this celebration and watch spotlight video at 8:10 p.m. each day.
Kids at Monumental VBS will join a mission’s effort to provide school supplies to students in the Derry Area School District. They are asking for monetary donations or notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, glue, etc. These items will be donated as part of their “back-to-school” program.
Monumental VBS is for kids from age 3 through completed sixth grade, and will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day. Dinner is provided. For more information, call 724-694-8333.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry Borough, will host “Reverent Heart” worship band Sunday, July 10, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group returns to share their time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
***
The Derry Township Agricultural Fair will take place July 10-16 at the Ag Fair grounds, located along state Route 982, north of New Derry.
The Ag Fair is a week-long event with live entertainment, food vendors and anything agricultural. The fair promotes youth in exhibiting livestock and projects, as well as having many educational displays and entertainment for the whole family.
In addition, there will be carnival rides, hot dog pig racing, Great Lakes Timber Show, donkey racing, food vendors, tractor pulls, quad rodeo, livestock shows, educational displays, and stage entertainment.
***
Brooke Nixon of Hillside United Methodist Church is in need of money donations or volunteer services to ensure the continuing existence of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Hillside United Methodist Church, 279 Old Route 217, Derry, PA 15627. Any interested parties may phone 724-694-5446.
***
The Derry Area School District has made available for inspection the proposed Wonders English/Language Arts curriculum for grades K-5. To review the Wonders curriculum, please contact the superintendent’s office at 724-694-1400 to set up an appointment. The materials will be available for public inspection for 30 days from the date of this notice, with July 28 as the tentative date for consideration by the Derry Area School District board of directors.
***
Barbara Phillips, vice president of Derry Borough Council, would like to remind Derry Borough residents of the requirement for permits. As those spring and summer projects approach, please remember that permits are necessary for fences, pools, decks and sheds. The Derry Borough website under zoning/building permits has an application that can be printed for residents’ use.
***
The Great Derry Garage Days are Aug. 5-6. Barbara Phillips reminds everyone as you do your summer cleaning, be sure to save those items that you can sell. Go ahead and price them now to reduce your setup time on the days of the sale.
In addition, she has started the lists for this year’s sale. Anyone who wants to sign up can contact Phillips at 724-640-2752; plainjanelittlefork@gmail.com or through Facebook. You don’t have to sign up to sell, there is no fee involved.
***
The seventh annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be awarded to the top three place-finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids’ Choice Awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
***
This announcement is from Susannah Calvo concerning some dates to remember:
July 22 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Elvis Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 12 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Scottdale Concert Band at 6:30 p.m.
(In case of inclement weather, concerts will be canceled.)
***
This announcement is from Nancy Byers:
The Bradenville United Methodist Church began holding its Sunday morning services outdoors June 5 and will continue into September (weather permitting). The community is invited to join them for the 10 a.m. services at the pavilion, 515 Huffman Lane, Derry Township (across from the township supervisors’ offices).
Feel free to bring a lawn chair or sit at the picnic tables.
***
School’s out for the summer. But next school year will be here before you know it. Do you need early morning drop-off for your Grandview Elementary School student? The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center has Before and After CARE with busing to Grandview. 724-694-2514.
***
This announcement is from Judy Johnston:
Derry Area Historical Society is converting the old VCR tapes of “Derry Remember When” into DVD discs and Blu-ray discs. If anyone is interested in obtaining the new versions, you may contact Judy Johnston at 724-694-2538 to place your order, along with sending a donation of $30, which can be mailed to the Fulton House: DAHS, P.O. Box 64, New Derry, PA 15671.
When ordering, please specify which discs style you want.
Please come and visit us. We welcome new members to help keep our heritage alive for our children.
When your order arrives, a member will call you. We will need your name, phone number, number of discs and version type (DVD or Blu-ray), along with a check for your $30 donation.
Some of our events happening this summer include an ice cream social and Lammas Day.
Please check out our website: www.derryhistory.org and like us on Facebook.
For more information or questions, call Judy Johnston at 724-694-2538.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.