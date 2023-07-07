The first Derry Community Pool twilight swim will be held Friday, July 7, from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be prizes and snacks. In addition, music will be provided by Bling & King entertainment. Admission is $3 for season pass holders and $7 for non-season pass holders.
***
The Action for Animals Humane Society, located at 386 state Route 217 in Derry Township, will host a Walk-in Shot Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the shelter. Cost of the shots include rabies $12, DHPP/FVRCP $15 and Bordetella $15.
Three-year rabies vaccines must provide certificate of a prior vaccine.
Payments may be made by cash or check only. Identification will be required for checks.
Proceeds from the clinic will benefit the Action for Animals Humane Society’s no-kill, nonprofit, non-government-funded shelter (www.afashelter.org).
***
Don’t forget to mark your calendar for some upcoming events in Derry.
The Derry Township Agricultural Fair will be held July 9-15 at the fairground located outside of New Derry. Admission is $5 per person children 4 and under get in free. Next up is Derry’s Great Garage Sale slated for Aug. 4-5 in Derry Borough and surrounding areas. On Aug. 6, the DARCee car show will take place at the Derry Community Park in Derry Borough, and lastly, Derry Railroad Days is scheduled for Sept. 16-17 in Derry Borough.
***
The Derry Township Ag Fair will host a car show, sponsored by Line X of Latrobe, at 1 p.m. July 9 at the fairgrounds. Classes include bike, truck, import, jalopy, special interest, modern, classic and antique.
Cost per entry is $10, and judging will take place at 3 p.m.
***
According to retired Derry Area volleyball coach Rich Schall, in conjunction with the 50-year Derry Area Volleyball Reunion, there will be an open gym from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. July 8 at the high school gymnasium. The reunion banquet will be held later that day at the Cooperstown Event Center with the doors opening at 5 p.m. There will be a social hour with dinner at 6 p.m. and program to follow.
***
The Derry Township Ag Fair is welcoming back Bingo, brought to you by Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, from 6 to 9 p.m. July 9, 10, 14 and 15.
***
Hillside United Methodist Church is in need of monetary donations or volunteered services to ensure the continuing existence of its cemetery. Donations may be sent to Hillside United Methodist Church, 279 Old Route 217, Derry, PA 15627. Any interested parties may contact 724-694-5446 for more information.
***
Just a friendly reminder from Barbara Phillips: please remember, outside food is not allowed at the pool. Pavilion rentals are allowed cake or cupcakes. Private parties are the only exception.
***
My apologies for incorrectly posting the wrong burning days for Derry Borough. I didn’t realize that the ordinance had been amended. Sorry for the confusion. So, here is a post from Leonard Shean’s Facebook page, as per the borough website. Thanks, Leonard.
“Derry Borough Council amended its burn days ordinance to simplify the days you are allowed to burn. Tuesdays and Saturdays are the days which you are allowed to burn yard waste including only trees, branches, logs and stumps from dawn to dusk. It is unlawful to burn garbage of any kind including but not limited to rubber, plastics and metals...as they are toxic. Derry Borough Police and Fire Department appreciate your support of our ordinance. Thank you.”
***
The Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club will host its first Car, Truck & Bike Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 138 Kingston Club Road Saturday, Aug. 26. A rain date is scheduled for Aug. 27.
First 100 entries receive a dash plaque. Top 20 Best of Show, three Veterans Choice and Kids Choice to be awarded.
In addition, there will be a DJ, basket raffle, lottery board and a 50/50 drawing. There is a $10 per entry donation. All proceeds benefit the Kingston Veterans Committee.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
