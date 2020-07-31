Congratulations to the Cooperstown Vets on becoming the 2020 Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Regular Season and Playoff Champions! The Vets finished the regular season with a 14-4 record and earned the top seed in the postseason tournament. After defeating Bardine’s in the best-of-three games in the semifinals, the Vets continued its dominance in the championship finals by sweeping F.O. Eagles by scores of 7-5 and 11-0 to finish the season with an outstanding record of 18-5.
Members of the team include: Brady Angus, Jack Thomas, Antonio Hauser, William Hugus, Aiden Gray, Nate Gray, Jonathan Hugus, Hunter Fligger, Patrick Laughlin, Thomas Oldenburg, and Corey Boerio. The team’s manger is Mike Angus, and the coaches are Joseph Angus, Nate Angus, Mark Boerio, Mark Gray, Scott Gray, David “Fuzzy” Hauser, Bill Hugus, and Brian Thomas.
The team is sponsored by the Cooperstown Vets and Sportmans Club, located at 2451 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township).
The 5th annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be award to the top three place finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids’ Choice Awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
Derry’s Great Garage Sale is still on and set to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8.
Barbara Phillips is currently putting together a list of participants. The deadline to be put on the list is Monday, Aug. 3, and there is no charge. Once the list is completed, each participant will receive a packet, which includes all the listings with a map and two paper signs for the sale.
In addition, she mentioned that yard signs, which were printed by Fat Dog Graphics, may be purchased for $4.50 each.
Phillips said that there have been arrangements made to have space available at Mastrorocco’s Market for residents out of town who wish to participate. According to Phillips, there are approximately 20 spaces available. She said that Candace Davis is in charge of assigning the spaces.
For more information or to contact Phillips or Davis, visit the “Derry and Surrounding Area Garage Sale” Facebook page. You may also contact Barbara Phillips by phone at 724-640-2752.
The Derry Community will be observing “National Day of Prayer” at the Mossback Park Gazebo in Derry Borough at 7 p.m Thursday, Aug. 6. National Day of Prayer is an annual event for Americans of all faiths to unite and pray for America and her leaders. The theme for 2020 is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.” Prayers will be offered for the seven power points of government, military, media, churches, family, education and business and also for first responders. Worship music will be led by Servants’ Call.
Please join us in praying for America and our community. All are welcome.
The Chestnut Ridge Post 444 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Derry is still accepting donations for the Flag Pole project, which is planning to place a 30-foot flag pole at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Derry. The post is hoping to dedicate it on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in honor of area veterans, present, future and past.
Donations can be sent or dropped off at Derry Credit Union, 160 East First Ave. in Derry.
The Derry VFW is still an active post, supporting veterans in the Derry Area. The post has a trained service officer, who can and will help any veteran with any issues they may have. As with all other organizations, the post is looking for new members. If interested, the post meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Derry American Legion.
Any questions, call post quartermaster Chris Johnston at 724-694-2538. For information, go to www.VFW.org. The Post would like to thank everyone who has donated.
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce will be holding this year’s Banana Split Princess Pageant virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pageant is open to any Latrobe, Ligonier or Derry school district students. Contestants must be between the ages of 9 to 11 years old on Aug. 25, 2019. The four phases of competition will be a personal reflection essay, photogenic, “selfie” interview, and formal wear walk. If more than 15 eligible applications are received, the essays will be used to narrow down applicants by the pageant committee before being scored. This is a natural look competition — no contestant should wear makeup in the photos or videos. The winner will receive a $500 scholarship at the successful completion of her reign.
For more information, visit the Great American Banana Split Celebration Facebook page.
Entrants are asked to read the entire packet throughly before beginning the application. If you have questions, email princess@bananasplitfest.com or call 724-537-2671 and select the Banana Split Celebration option.
Applications, essays, head shot and videos must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, July 27.
Any incomplete entries after this time will not be considered.
After the submission deadline, three judges will score each entry. The scores will then be combined and the top three contestants will be invited to a live streamed event on Aug. 25, where the princess will be crowned.
Videos and photos from all contestants will be compiled and shown as part of the overall Banana Split Celebration on Aug. 25.
Grandview Elementary School is accepting applications for the free Pre-K Counts program for the 2020-21 school year. This program is for eligible 3- and 4-year-olds residing in the Derry Area School District. Spaces are limited.
For an application, visit dasd.us and select “Pre-K Counts Application” on the left-hand side of the home page. Applications are also available at Grandview Elementary School. Eligibility guidelines for family size and annual income are listed on the Derry Area Early Childhood Facebook page.
The Derry Area School District Summer Feeding Program will be ending Friday, Aug. 14. The last day for truck deliveries is Friday, Aug. 31, but the program will continue to serve meals from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Middle School Cafeteria Drive-Thru.
Meals will continue to be delivered to the New Alexandria and Blairsville areas.
If you have any questions, you may contact the office of Derry Area School District Food Service Director Gwen Kozar at 724-694-1401 Ext. 1442 or gkozar@dasd.us.
The Derry Volunteer Fire Company’s August sub sale will be Saturday, Aug. 1. You can purchase subs at the station or laundromat parking lot starting at 8 a.m. The fire department will also hold its fish fry (takeout only) from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry Borough.
