It’s looking as if this weekend’s weather forecast could be a very nice one. So, If you have a chance to get out, there are some cool things happening this weekend in Derry.
One of the big attractions happening in Derry Borough this weekend is the 6th Annual Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) Car and Truck Show. The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
Last year’s event proved to be a huge success, and this year looks to be even better.
The weather report is calling for beautiful day! Please remember that this is a family event, and you don’t need a car to enjoy the day. Food and entertainment will also be provided at this event. Rosemary’s Country Kitchen, Chef Dato’s Table and Barry’s Italian ice will be on hand as well as a DJ.
In addition, there will be a basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at 108 Presby Way and the corner of Chestnut Street, will be participating in Derry’s Great Garage Sale, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and from 8 a.m. until sold out on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Saturday will be “Fill a Bag for a $1, excluding jewelry and half off on all other items. Items available include: glassware, kitchenware, bedding and blankets, home décor, jewelry, children’s toys, women’s clothing, lamps, books, Christmas decorations, collectables, vintage furniture and pictures. The kitchen will be open to serve hotdogs with/without sauerkraut at $1 each. Bottled water is 50 cents. Watch for signs!
* * *
Derry Area High School Class of 1991 will be holding its 30-year class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Loyalhanna Knights of Columbus, located at 940 Brennan Ave., Latrobe, at 5 p.m.
Cost is $25 per person and includes a buffet dinner, beer/seltzers, nonalcoholic beverages and a DJ. Tickets are prepay only via Venmo or check. All payment is due by Aug. 20. See Facebook Derry Area Class of 1991 page or contact Misty (Bailey) Bhatnagar at mistymaya@comcast.net or 412-721-6527 for more information.
* * *
This announcement is from Larry Kean:
“Coles Cemetery Association Board of Directors kindly reminds all those who walk dogs on cemetery property, all dogs must be on a leash and owners must pick up after their dogs. In addition, please be aware the landscapers are not required to move any floral tributes during the trimming process. Please be respectful to others when visiting the cemetery.”
* * *
Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello has an important announcement:
“The 2021-22 school real estate taxes will be mailed out on the 26th of July. We will begin to collect payments on Monday, Aug. 2. Beginning Aug. 1, tax office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed from 12 to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Also, the office will be closed Friday, Aug. 13. A locked payment box is located outside the tax office and is available as long as the administration building is open. Payments accepted by check or money order. If you have any questions, please call the office at 724-694-5115.
“The 2021-22 per capita tax will be mailed out the beginning of August. Take note the Derry Area school board and Derry Township Supervisors have approved the following changes to the per capita payment dates. The discount amount is due by Sept. 30. Face amount is due by Nov. 30 and penalty until Dec. 31. On Jan. 1, 2022, all unpaid per capita taxes will be turned over to Berkheimer for collection. ALL PER CAPITA TAXES MUST BE PAID BY DEC. 31. If you do not receive your real estate or per capita tax statement, please contact the office so we can provide one for you.
“Also, if a person’s bank requested their statement before July 1, we will be sending their statement straight to their bank.
“Thank you! Stay healthy and safe.”
* * *
Action for Animals will hold a drive-thru shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Derry Township Agricultural Fairgrounds along Route 982 in New Derry. No appointment is needed; just drive-thru.
Rabies shot is $9 per pet, while DHPP, Bordetella and FVRCP shots are $15 per pet. Cash or checks will only be accepted. Shots are available for pets 3 months of age or older and in good health. Please have dogs leached and cats in carriers.
* * *
Barbara Phillips has added some more information concerning Derry’s Great Garage Sale:
“The deadline for signing up for Derry’s Great Garage Sale is Sunday, Aug. 1. The garage sale is scheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7. Sign-ups may be done via the Facebook page: Derry’s Great Garage Sale.
You may also private message me on Facebook or email plainjanelittlefork@gmail.com or call 724-640-2752. You don’t need to sign up to sell. I now have yard signs for $6 each, and will be provided by Fat Dog Graphics.
I have approximately 20 left. Printed lists and maps will be available to sellers on Wednesday, Aug. 4, after 9 p.m., at 241 W. Owens Ave in Derry.
“Derry First United Methodist Church will have spaces available for sellers. The charge is $10 per day; $15 for both days. You must bring your own table, chairs and supplies. The church restrooms will be open. For more information, please contact the church at 724-694-8333.
“Taps N’At will be closed during the sale but has offered to help with set-up spaces. Please call Jessica at 724-672-8584 to discuss.
“Looking forward to hearing from everyone. Let’s have a great sale weekend.”
* * *
This message comes from Megan Hilpert Sliva:
“Hey everyone, the Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is getting ready for fall classes, if you are interested in enrolling please message, email or call 724-694-2514 for more information. You may also email Megan at Msliva@dasd.us.”
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center offers preschool for kiddos 3 to 4 years old, and pre-kindergarten for kids 4 to 6 years old.
* * *
Attention parents/guardians of future kindergarteners:
Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in Derry Area School District kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 30 are eligible.
Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on “Our Schools,” “Grandview Elementary,” “Parents” and then “Kindergarten Registration” to access the online registration form.
In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us, or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
