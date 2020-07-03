I probably don’t have to remind you that the Fourth of July is right around the corner — literally!
Although, for many reasons, this year’s holiday may probably be one of the strangest. However, one thing that won’t be strange is fireworks.
Having said that, Derry Borough Police Chief Randy Glick recently wrote a letter that was posted on the borough’s Facebook page:
“As the Fourth of July Holiday approaches, firework issues and complaints are already being reported. A reminder to all Derry Borough residents that although Pennsylvania now has a more lenient law regarding the purchasing of fireworks, it is still illegal to set off fireworks in your neighborhood. There are several rules that restrict you from discharging fireworks on your property.
“1. Fireworks cannot be ignited or set off within 150 feet of any structure. 2. Fireworks cannot be discharged from a moving vehicle. 3. Fireworks cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug. 4. They cannot be discharged on public property without the consent of the property owner. 5. NO ONE under the age of 18 may purchase, possess or use consumer fireworks.
“With many communities cancelling their fireworks displays, we expect to have several firework complaints over the next few weeks. The Derry Borough Police Department is committed to keeping our residents safe, therefore, we ask that all residents be considerate of your neighbors and their pets, and refrain from the use of fireworks within borough limits. Any resident that is found to be violating the fireworks law or causing a potentially hazardous situation to a nearby home or other structure, you will be charged accordingly.
“Please help us to keep the residents and property of Derry Borough safe during this Independence Day Holiday. Have a Happy Fourth of July.”
* * *
I had the opportunity to take photos at the Garden Apartments in Derry Borough for the birthday celebration of Marian Gordon, who turned 95 years old last Saturday.
Marian was greeted with a drive-by parade from approximately 15 carloads of friends and neighbors, including Derry Borough Police Officer Doug Sam. Prior to the parade, Marian received a phone call from her niece, Janis Hoewing, of Green Acres, Florida (No kidding). She and her friends gathered at a neighbor’s home for dinner following the parade.
Marian was born in 1925 and raised in the village of Hillside in Derry Township. She graduated from Derry Area High School in 1943. She was employed at Carborundum Company before retiring from Glass Beads Company (GBC) in Latrobe.
I asked Marion if she had a secret or advice for living such a long, joyful life. She told me that she always tells the doctors and nurses, “no smoking, no drinking and no men!”
And, there you have it ladies!
* * *
I had the opportunity to attend the opening of the Derry Community Pool last weekend, and everything looked great!
I didn’t eat anything from the concession stand, but let me tell you, the food looked and smelled fantastic. Everyone I talked to seemed to enjoy it.
Charity Hope and Shelby Glick were working when I was there, and they a fabulous job!
Just a reminder that the pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Also, the back of the concession stand is open as well. So, if you’re at any of the ballgames or just don’t feel like cooking stop over and check out the menu. The deep fried food looked especially appealing.
Also, the pool phone is now working, and you can find the number on their Facebook page.
Pool hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The pool may remain open until 8 p.m. on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) if no parties are scheduled.
Admission price is $5, while children ages 4 and under are free.
Season pool pass rates are as follows: youth, $60 (ages 5-18); adult, $75 (ages 19-61); senior individual, $60 (age 62 or older); family, $175 (up to six people in the family, including children up to the age of 22 living in the same household); single parent family, $140, and senior couple, $110 (age 62 or older).
Families with more than six family members will be charged an additional $15 each for every member listed on the pass.
Please keep in mind that pool officials have the right to ask to see identification for people on a pass.
Passes purchased for the 2020 season will not be refunded if the season ends early because of the coronavirus pandemic. Prorated pricing will be put toward a 2021 pass or passes.
* * *
The regular meeting of the Derry Township Board of Supervisors scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, has been changed to 3:30 p.m. and will be closed to the public. The agenda for the meeting will be posted on the township website and Facebook page. Those wishing to make public comment on the agenda can do so by emailing derrytownship@comcast.net or by calling 724-694-8835 by 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
* * *
The Cooperstown neighborhood community in Derry Township is having a parade on Saturday, July 4.
The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. on Smith street and continues on to Louis Drive. The committee is trying to mimic the Latrobe 4th of July Parade as much as possible.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church has posted the following information to help assist everyone who wishes to attend the 11 a.m. worship services each Sunday morning. The following are CDC guidelines for everyone’s safety:
- You are required to bring and wear a mask. None will be available. Masks are to be worn while entering and exiting the building and can be removed once you are seated.
- Hand sanitizer will be provided, but please bring your own if possible. The Fellowship Hall is set up for social distancing.
- Those in the same household can sit as a couple/group at the tables. Single chairs will also be available.
- Offerings will be placed in a plate when you first enter the Fellowship Hall, and you may pick up your bulletin. No passing of plates or “Passing of the Peace.”
- Communion, when applicable, will be available at the same table as the bulletins and offering plates. The elements are single-serve and are sealed. Your are asked to take one with you to your seat.
- The Fellowship Hall will be cleaned and sanitized each week the Sunday Worship.
All are invited to come and share in a time of prayer, song, scripture and fellowship. God Bless!
* * *
Grandview Elementary School is accepting applications for the free Pre-K Counts program for the 2020-21 school year. This program is for eligible 3- and -4-year-olds residing in the Derry Area School District. Spaces are limited.
For an application, visit to dasd.us and select “Pre-K Counts Application” on the left-hand side of the home page. Applications are also available at Grandview Elementary School. Eligibility guidelines for family size and annual income are listed on the Derry Area Early Childhood Facebook page.
* * *
A reminder that the Derry Area School District WILL NOT be distributing breakfast and lunches under the current COVID-19 Emergency Wavier Seamless Summer Option until Monday, July 13.
When the program resumes, the preparation and distribution of breakfast and lunches will continue through Aug. 31, provided the USDA and the Pennsylvania Department of Food and Nutrition assures the district of full reimbursement of costs at the current rates under a program for which the district qualifies.
The no-cost meals are available regardless of income level or school attendance to students and any other district residents under the age of 18. No application is necessary.
The district offers a drive-through service at Derry Area High School and provide delivery services to seven locations throughout the district Monday through Friday.
A lunch for the current day and a breakfast for the next day, will be available throughout the duration of the school closure.
Drive-through service will be offered at the high school cafeteria entrance in the school’s rear parking lot from 11 a.m. to noon.
Meal deliveries will be made Monday through Friday on the following schedule: 1116 Murtha Way from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.; Holiday Acres at Scott Court by the playground from 10:45 to 11 a.m.; Derry Area Community Center (Germano Hall) from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; New Alexandria Community Center from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Newhouse Trailer Park from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Dogwood Mobile Home Park on Earl Drive from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Delivery time frames are estimates and may require adjustments. No meals will be served from July 1-10.
* * *
If your child will be attending kindergarten at Grandview Elementary School in the fall of 2020, online registration is now open. To register your child, go to bit.ly/gvearlykregistration.
For additional information, assistance or questions regarding registration, call 724-694-2400, ext. 1103 or email wciocco@dasd.us.
* * *
The 5th annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be award to the top three place finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids Choice Awards.
Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
* * *
Have a great 4th of July weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
