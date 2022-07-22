Maureen Cackowski writes in with this announcement:
The Ladies Aid Society of the Bradenville United Methodist Church will hold a flea mart and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, across from the Derry Township Supervisors’ Building on Route 982. No early birds please. Coffee, water and hot dogs will be available for sale.
***
This message is from Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello:
It’s that time of the year again! Your 2022 School Real Estate Taxes will be mailed out on Tuesday, July 26. We will not be accepting payments until Monday, Aug. 1. The office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday, and we are closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. The office will be closed Friday, Aug. 12 and Monday, Aug. 15. A red lock box will be available for drop off payments outside the tax office door, or payments can also be mailed to: Debby Zello Derry Twp Tax Collector 978 N. Chestnut St. Ext. Derry, PA 15627. If you have any questions, please call the office at 724-694-5115. Hope your staying healthy, safe and enjoying your summer!
***
This message is from Derry Borough Tax Collector Kristin Kozar:
The Derry Borough tax office has new office hours. The office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. There will be additional hours on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during April and September. As always, taxes can also be mailed or dropped in the drop box on my porch at 312 West 2nd Ave. Derry, PA 15627. Enjoy the rest of your summer!
***
Just a few announcements from the New Alexandria Tax Office.
Per capita and school district property tax bills will be coming out soon.
For an added convenience, a tax office drop off box has been installed near the entrance of the borough building, behind the Community Center.
The Tax Office will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The office will be open Tuesday, Aug. 9.
***
Barbara Phillips has announced an update for Derry’s Great Garage Sale:
Derry’s Great Garage Sales days are two weeks away. If you want to be included in our list, please contact me through Facebook messenger or email plainjanelittlefork@gmail.com. You don’t have to sign up to sell. There is no charge to sell or be included in the list. Lists will be posted with all the local Facebook sales groups and on Derry’s Great Garage Sale Facebook page. Deadline to be included on the list is July 29. Lists will be available on Aug. 3.
***
The Derry Area School District has made available for inspection the proposed Wonders English and Language Arts curriculum for grades K-five. To review the curriculum, please contact the superintendent’s office at 724-694-1400 to set up an appointment. The materials will be available for public inspection for 30 days from the date of initial notice, with July 28 as the tentative date for consideration by the Derry Area School District board of directors.
***
The seventh annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be awarded to the top three place-finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids Choice Awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
***
This announcement is from Susannah Calvo concerning some dates to remember:
July 22 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Elvis Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 12 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Scottdale Concert Band at 6:30 p.m.
(In case of inclement weather, concerts will be canceled.)
***
A girls youth basketball camp will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1–3 at the Derry Area High School main gymnasium.
Girls in grades three through six are welcome to attend. To register, visit the Derry Area School District Facebook page.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.