The Ladies Aid Society of the Bradenville United Methodist Church will hold a Flea Mart/Bake Sale on Saturday, July 22, across from the Derry Township Municipal building on Route 982 from 8 a.m. to noon. No early birds. Coffee, water and hot dogs for sale.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band Sunday, July 30, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share its time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
***
The Derry First United Methodist Church, located at 311 N. Ligonier St. (on the corner of state Route 217) in Derry, will be participating in Derry’s Great Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4-5.
The church will have tables set up outside and in the garage. Clothing will be sold in the social hall.
A large variety of household items such as linens, home décor, furniture, books, toys, games, jewelry and holiday items will be for sale. There will be something for everyone!
In addition to the sale, lunch will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
$5 meal deals – which includes a ham barbecue sandwich, bag of chips and a bottle of water or can of pop – will be sold. You may purchase à la carte items as well. Prices are: sandwich $3; chips $1; Pepsi, Diet Pepsi or Ginger Ale $1, and bottled water $1.
All proceeds benefit the many ministries of the church.
***
A message from Derry Township tax collector Debby Zello:
“I just wanted to give everyone an update on the 2023 School Property Real Estate Taxes. The taxes will be mailed on Wednesday, July 26.
“We will not be accepting any school property tax payments until Tuesday, Aug. 1.
“Beginning Aug. 1, the tax office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and we are closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. The office is closed all holidays and election days. In case of inclement weather, we will follow the Derry Area School District closing and delay schedule.
“There are three choices on how to make a payment. First, tax payments can be made in person with a check or money order. Secondly, they may be placed in the red locked box marked ‘real estate tax payments.’ The box is located inside the first set of doors in the Derry Area Administration building and is available when the building is open. And finally, tax payment can be mailed to the Derry Township Tax Office at 978 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627.
“Something new and important to know. The bank will not accept checks written in red, teal, yellow, orange, green or purple ink. Although it makes your checks look pretty, these colors do not show when the bank scans the check. It leaves the check scans looking like a blank check. If a contact number is not provided with your payment, your payment will be returned for correction.”
***
An announcement from Barbara Phillips concerning Derry’s Great Garage Sale:
Derry’s Great Garage Sale Days are Aug. 4-5. Deadline to sign up is July 28. You do not need to be signed up to sell, however, if you want to be included in the printed and online list, please contact Barbara Phillips. Barbara can be contacted either through the Facebook page Derry’s Great Garage Sale, or email at plainjanelittlefork@gmail.com, or call 724-640-2752. There is no charge to sign up.
***
The 2023 Summer Concert Series continues Friday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Derry Area School District Foundation Amphitheater & Art Gallery, located on the Derry Area School District campus.
This concert features Summer Band with Matt Roble. In addition, the DAHS cheerleaders will be selling hot dogs and drinks.
The final concert will take place Friday, Aug. 11, featuring Whole Lotta Shakin’ going on with Lee Alverson, featuring hits from various artists including Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Little Richard and the Beatles.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. The decision to cancel the concert will be made by 4 p.m. the day of the concert and will be posted on the following website: dasd.us – “Our District” – “Foundation” – “Special Programs” – “Amphitheater.”
Refreshments will be provided by Elegant Catering. There will be a 50/50 drawing, and donations will be accepted.
***
The Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club will host its first Car, Truck & Bike Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 138 Kingston Club Road Saturday, Aug. 26. A rain date is scheduled for Aug. 27.
First 100 entries receive a dash plaque. Top 20 Best of Show, three Veterans Choice and Kids Choice to be awarded.
In addition, there will be a DJ, basket raffle, lottery board and a 50/50 drawing. There is a $10 per entry donation. All proceeds benefit the Kingston Veterans Committee.
***
Don’t forget to mark your calendar for some upcoming events in Derry.
Derry’s Great Garage Sale is slated for Aug. 4-5 in Derry Borough and surrounding areas. On Aug. 6, the DARCee car show will take place at the Derry Community Park in Derry Borough, and lastly, Derry Railroad Days are scheduled for Sept. 16-17 in Derry Borough.
***
A message from Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Briana Tomack:
“The hot summer months are some of the busiest of the year here at the Chamber.
“This month, we’re hosting our 34th Annual Golf Classic and Dinner. On Aug.4, the SteelersFest at Latrobe event will be held prior to the Friday Night Lights Game at Memorial Stadium. And, last but not least, we finish with the Great American Banana Split Celebration. Since this marks the 10th celebration anniversary, we have some new and exciting activities planned. You can see the growing schedule of events, entertainment and vendors at bananasplitfest.com.
“These events bring our community together to celebrate our rich history at our beloved Arnold Palmer’s Latrobe Country Club, cheer on our favorite players in black and gold, and enjoy the deliciousness of our favorite summertime treat! We will continue our outreach to bring people to Latrobe and share the stories of our heritage, so our celebration will continue to grow and evolve as our region has for so many years.”
***
The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) has announced the introduction of two new weekly bingos. The DAPC has partnered with the Latrobe American Legion Post 515 to hold bingo every Tuesday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 5 p.m., and bingo starting at 6 p.m. The bingo is open to the public and the Legion is featuring its pizza, which is also available for carryout.
On Wednesdays, the DAPC is holding bingo at the New Alexandria Firemen’s Club. Both bingos begin at 6 p.m. with registration at 5 p.m. The DAPC is also helping with an upcoming Bash fundraiser Sept. 24 for the New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department.
“We always look for ways to work with other groups in the community,” said DAPC President Sean M. Kemmerer. “The opportunity to support our veterans and first responders is one of the reasons our organization exists at all.”
The DAPC recently helped to raise $4,182 for Action for Animals Humane Society in Derry Township and $2,243 for the Indiana Women’s Flag Football League. In addition to the weekly bingos, the DAPC is also booking several fundraising events with other groups for the fall. There are plans for the DAPC to add several new “Blessing Boxes” in the area.
To learn more about the DAPC, to donate or to inquire about bingo, visit http://derryarea.org or http://facebook.com/DerryDAPC.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
