It’s hard to believe that summer is flying by so fast. With the Fourth of July right around the corner, it won’t be long before the Steelers will be holding training camp.
But, I’m not writing off summer yet because we still have a long way to go.
Anyway, the Fourth of July should be a heck of a lot better than last year during the COVID-19 shutdown. So, having said that, be careful my fine feathered friends and be safe.
Oh, by the way, you might want to read the last topic in this column, even if it’s just for pleasurable diversion.
I hope everyone has a fantastic 4th!!
* * *
Barbara Phillips has updated her announcement from last week concerning Derry’s Great Garage Sale:
“Derry’s Great Garage Sale Days will be held Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7. Signups will be available through 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1. You are not required to sign up to sell. Signups will receive lists of all sellers, maps of the area and two paper signs to post. It is free to sign up. You can sign up via the Facebook page, Derry’s Great Garage Sale, or private message me on Facebook.
“You may email plainjanelittlefork@gmail.com or call 724-640-2752. Please provide your address, days you will be selling, any special items you will be selling, or general description of items and whether you wish to purchase a yard sign.
“Yard signs are available for $6 each provided by Fat Dog Graphics. I have secured 10 spots for out of town sellers. These spots must be reserved in advance by contacting me directly. There is no charge for these spots, no tables or supplies will be provided, you may want to have a canopy for your spot. Let’s have another great sale weekend.”
* * *
This letter is from Derry Borough Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta:
“Thank you to the 28th Infantry Division Band for their excellent performance last evening. Due to weather, we had to make last minute changes of location for inside at A.V. Germano Hall and we had a great turnout all considered.
“A special thank you to Commander Aaron Burkle and Sergeant First Class Daniel Klingbeil for organizing to come to Derry Borough, and we certainly hope to host them again on their next tour for our area.
“Also, thank you to the VFW Post 444 for providing the Pennsylvania Army National Guard band members a wonderful meal and much gratitude to all the attendees who came to support the event!”
* * *
The Latrobe 4th of July Celebration committee has announced that festivities will kick off Saturday with a American Legion baseball game featuring Latrobe and Derry at the Legion-Keener Field. Parking for the game will be held in the following lots: Legion Keener, Latrobe Little League, Robindale Energy (former Latrobe Elementary School) and Memorial Drive.
In addition, a car cruise will be held in the Memorial Stadium parking lot from 3 to 7 p.m. The stadium parking lot will open for car cruise vehicles only at 2:30 p.m.
Food vendors, games of chance and mega games will be held in the stadium parking lot from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Don.
Scheduled food vendors include Rosemary’s Country Kitchen, Speals on Wheels, Lynne’s Franks, Kettlecorn Clinic, F.O.E No. 01188 (burgers), Gosia’s Pierogies, Kona Ice, McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolate and Waterford Volunteer Fire Department (gyros). The Greater Latrobe School District Football and Track Boosters will operate the beverage concession stand.
An Independence Day fireworks display, sponsored by Blackout Tinting, will start at 9:45 p.m. Fireworks parking will be available in the stadium parking lot after 7 p.m.
Public parking is available in town flat lots, on street and the parking garage, with a short walk to the stadium area.
* * *
The Derry Area Food Service is providing free lunches and breakfast for the next day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the summer for all children in the community. This program started June 7. Lunches will not be served the week of July 5. Distribution of food will be at the middle school cafeteria entrance at the back of the MS/HS building. Volunteers are welcome to assist in delivering lunches to the various areas in the community. Call Gwen Kozar at 724-694-1401, ext. 1442, for more information.
* * *
The Derry Township Ag Fair will be held July 11-17 at the fairgrounds, located on Route 981 in New Derry.
There are a lot of great things scheduled to happen, so check out the fair’s Facebook page for a full list of details.
* * *
Attention parents/guardians of future kindergarteners:
Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in DASD kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 30, 2021, are eligible. Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on Our Schools, Grandview Elementary, Parents, and then Kindergarten Registration to access the online registration form. In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us, or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
* * *
The Laurel Highlands DUI Task Force will be conducting enforcement patrols through Monday, July 5, as part of the Fourth of July enforcement period. These enforcement patrols will include a stationary sobriety checkpoint and roving patrols. All of the enforcement patrols will be conducted in Westmoreland County.
Please drink responsibly. If you plan to go out please have a designated driver.
Some prescription medications can adversely affect ones ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. Make sure to speak with your pharmacist or doctor regarding how your medication(s) could affect you before you operate a motor vehicle. Also, make sure you read and heed the warnings on your prescription pill bottle. You can be arrested for DUI if your prescription medication impairs your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.
* * *
Have a great Fourth of July!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.