The Community United Presbyterian Church in New Alexandria is holding a large indoor-outdoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
The church is located at 1640 Keystone Park Road. Parking is available on site.
According to spokeswoman Margaret Graham, items for sale include clothing, toys, furniture, household items, and so much more.
* * *
The Ladies Aid Society of the Bradenville United Methodist Church will hold a Flea Mart/Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the church pavilion on Route 982 across from the Derry Township Supervisors building. Please, no early birds.
* * *
The Derry Area High School class of 1960 has canceled its reunion scheduled for Aug. 29 at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to spokeswoman Cookie Baker, the committee plans to reschedule the reunion for approximately the same time next year.
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Post 444 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Derry is placing a 30-foot flag pole at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Derry. The post is hoping to dedicate it on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in honor of area veterans, present, future and past.
The post is accepting donations for this project. Donations can be sent or dropped off at Derry Credit Union, First Avenue in Derry or given to J.D. Nace, project manager.
The Derry VFW is still an active post, supporting veterans in the Derry Area. The post has a trained service officer, who can and will help any veteran with any issues they may have. As with all other organizations, the post is looking for new members. If interested, the post meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Derry American Legion.
Any questions, call post quartermaster Chris Johnston at 724-694-2538. For information, go to www.VFW.org.
* * *
Idlewild and Soak Zone recently sent me an email or summer schedule update as of Wednesday, July 15.
“To our valued guests, as we continue learning about how COVID-19 impacts us, we have some changes to our operating schedule we need to share. Starting July 21, Idlewild and Soak Zone will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the remainder of the Summer Season. Park attractions will operate Thursdays through Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
We know this may create some inconveniences and we are sorry for that. Our goal is to provide a clean, safe and fun time for all those visiting and working with us. Closing for these two days each week will allow us to provide a better overall experience as we adapt to the new environment we all face. Also, while we still will be monitoring daily capacity, we no longer require advance reservations at this time.
For guests with a pre-purchased ticket for a specific date, it will now be accepted any other operating day in 2020. Guests with further questions may send us an email via the CONTACT US page of our website, We appreciate your understanding and patronage.”
* * *
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce will be holding this year’s Banana Split Princess Pageant virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pageant is open to any Latrobe, Ligonier or Derry school district students. Contestants must be between the ages of 9 to 11 years old on Aug. 25, 2019. The four phases of competition will be a personal reflection essay, photogenic, “selfie” interview, and formal wear walk. If more than 15 eligible applications are received, the essays will be used to narrow down applicants by the pageant committee before being scored. This is a natural look competition — no contestant should wear makeup in the photos or videos. The winner will receive a $500 scholarship at the successful completion of her reign.
For more information, visit the Great American Banana Split Celebration Facebook page.
Entrants are asked to read the entire packet throughly before beginning the application. If you have questions, email princess@bananasplitfest.com or call 724-537-2671 and select the Banana Split Celebration option.
Applications, essays, head shot and videos must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, July 27.
Any incomplete entries after this time will not be considered.
After the submission deadline, three judges will score each entry. The scores will then be combined and the top three contestants will be invited to a live streamed event on Aug. 25, 2020, where the princess will be crowned.
Videos and photos from all contestants will be compiled and shown as part of the overall Banana Split Celebration on Aug. 25.
* * *
Grandview Elementary School is accepting applications for the free Pre-K Counts program for the 2020-21 school year. This program is for eligible 3- and 4-year-olds residing in the Derry Area School District. Spaces are limited.
For an application, visit dasd.us and select “Pre-K Counts Application” on the left-hand side of the home page. Applications are also available at Grandview Elementary School. Eligibility guidelines for family size and annual income are listed on the Derry Area Early Childhood Facebook page.
* * *
The Derry Area School District has resumed distributing breakfast and lunches under the current COVID-19 Emergency Wavier Seamless Summer Option.
The preparation and distribution of breakfasts and lunches will continue through Aug. 31, provided the USDA and the Pennsylvania Department of Food and Nutrition assures the district of full reimbursement of costs at the current rates under a program for which the district qualifies.
The no-cost meals are available regardless of income level or school attendance to students and any other district residents under the age of 18. No application is necessary. The district offers a drive-thru service at Derry Area High School and provide delivery services to seven locations throughout the district Monday through Friday.
A lunch for the current day and a breakfast for the next day will be available throughout the duration of the school closure. Drive-thru service will be offered at the high school cafeteria entrance in the school’s rear parking lot from 11 a.m. to noon.
Meal deliveries continue Monday through Friday on the following schedule: 1116 Murtha Way from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.; Holiday Acres at Scott Court by the playground from 10:45 to 11 a.m.; Derry Area Community Center (Germano Hall) from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; New Alexandria Community Center from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Newhouse Trailer Park from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Dogwood Mobile Home Park on Earl Drive from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Delivery time frames are estimates and may require adjustments.
* * *
The 5th annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be award to the top three place finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids’ Choice Awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
* * *
Derry’s Great Garage Sale is still on and set to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8. Stay tuned for more details!
* * *
The Derry Area School District is accepting applications for an anticipated full-time and substitute personal care assistants for the current school year. In addition, the district is seeking applications for day-to-day substitute teachers, part-time aides to assist during lunch time in the cafeteria and qualified individuals interested in serving as substitute school nurses.
For more information, visit the Derry Area School District website at www.dasd.us.
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.