The 34th Derry Township Agricultural Fair continues throughout this week and concludes Saturday. The annual fireworks display will be held 10 p.m. Friday. If you get a chance, stop out. There are a wide variety of activities going on this weekend. You can visit the Derry Ag Fair Facebook page to get a complete list of all the event and times. And don’t forget to check out the food booths. I know I most certainly did. The food smells as good at it tastes (believe me!)
Anyway, great job and kudos to everyone involved with the Ag Fair!
* * *
Teri Sauers has announce that the Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting a takeout only spaghetti dinner on Saturday, July 24. The meal includes spaghetti with sauce, meatballs, tossed salad, Italian bread, butter, and cake. The cost of the meal is $10. You can place your order Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at 724-694-8333. The pick-up time is 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
* * *
Maureen Cackowski writes in with this important announcement:
“The Bradenville United Methodist Ladies Aid will have their annual Flea Mart/Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the new Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) Soccer field (former church pavilion) on Route 982 in Bradenville. Food and Beverages will be sold. No early birds.”
* * *
Barbara Phillips has some more update information concerning Derry’s Great Garage Sale:
“The deadline for signing up for Derry’s Great Garage Sale is Sunday, Aug. 1. The garage sale is scheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday Aug. 7. Sign-ups may be done via the Facebook page:Derry’s Great Garage Sale. You may also private message me on Facebook, or email plainjanelittlefork@gmail.com or call 724-640-2752. You don’t need to sign up to sell. I now have yard signs for $6 each, and will be provided by Fat Dog Graphics.
“Derry First United Methodist Church will have spaces available for sellers. The charge is $10 per day; $15 for both days. You must bring your own table, chairs and supplies. The church restrooms will be open. For more information, please contact the church at 724-694-8333.
“Taps N’At will be closed during the sale but has offered to help with set-up spaces. Please call Jessica at 724-672-8584 to discuss.
“Looking forward to hearing from everyone. Let’s have a great sale weekend.”
* * *
This next announcement is from Brooke Nixon:
“Hillside United Methodist Church will be participating in this year’s Derry Great Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7.
“Some items include books, used clean household items, food and drinks. Restrooms will also be available.”
* * *
Incase you missed the letter sent out by assistant superintendent Gregory Ferencak on July 14, here it is:
“Dear DASD Stakeholder, in an effort to help make COVID-19 vaccines available to our students (ages 12 and up) and community members who are interested in getting immunized, DASD will again host an actionable COVID-19 vaccine clinic. This clinic will be in partnership with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, in the middle school auditorium.
“The first dose of the Pfizer (BioNTech) COVID-19 vaccine will be administered for anyone in the community age 12 or older who schedules an appointment online and brings the completed paperwork and documentation required to the clinic with them. Walk-ins will also be welcome, but online appointments are preferred. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available upon request for anyone in the community age 18 or older.
“It is important to note the Derry Area School District is in no way requiring or supporting any stance regarding the COVID-19 vaccination. The school district is the hub of the community and as a service we are making this available to our stakeholders. This options like vaccine clinic will allow parents/guardians who want their child (age 12 or older) vaccinated to do so now in order for their child to be fully vaccinated in time for the start of school (Monday, Aug. 30, 2021).”
Students (ages 12-17) will need to turn-in a signed parent consent form upon entry to the clinic or be accompanied to the clinic by a parent or guardian. At this time, the vaccinations are not approved for children under the age of 12. All required paperwork and directions are available on the district’s website: DASD.us—COVID-19–Vaccine Sign Up July 21. To schedule your appointment, please copy and paste this link:http://forms.office.com/r/WqnxCjBmPbis.
Parking for those participating in the clinic will be available at the lot near the tennis courts at the back of the middle school/high school complex. Guests are to enter the middle school auditorium entrance no earlier than 4 p.m. July 21.
If you have any questions about the clinic or vaccinations, please contact Brianna Adamcik or Rachel Marino at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh at 412-692-6581. Additionally, please feel free to contact your child’s school with any/all questions.
* * *
The Derry Area Food Service is providing free lunches and breakfast for the next day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the summer for all children in the community. This program started on Monday, June 7. Distribution of food will be at the Middle School Cafeteria entrance at the back of the MS/HS building. Volunteers are welcome to assist in delivering lunches to the various areas in the community. Please call Gwen Kozar at 724-694-1401, ext. 1442 for more information.
* * *
This message comes from Megan Hilpert Sliva:
“Hey everyone, the Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is getting ready for fall classes, if you are interested in enrolling please message, email or call 724-694-2514 for more information. You may also email Megan at Msliva@dasd.us.”
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center offers preschool for kiddos 3 to 4 years old, and pre-kindergarten for kids 4 to 6 years old.
* * *
Attention parents/guardians of future kindergarteners:
Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in DASD kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 30 are eligible. Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on “Our Schools,” “Grandview Elementary,” “Parents” and then “Kindergarten Registration” to access the online registration form. In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us, or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
