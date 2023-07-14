The Derry Area boys volleyball program celebrated its 50-year anniversary Saturday, July 8, at the Cooperstown Event Center in Latrobe (Derry Township).
With a large crowd in attendance – filled with former players, coaches, administrators, family and friends – much of the program was to simply share memories of matches, tournaments, incidents and unforgettable memories from the past.
During the program, several highlighted speakers, separated by decades, encouraged anyone to share memories or stories during their timeframe.
In addition, many exhibits were placed around the perimeter of the banquet room displaying past photos and other memorabilia related to the program’s rich history.
The boys volleyball program began in 1974, but only after the school board initially turned down a prior request to start the team. However, the board reconsidered after Rich Schall, a health and physical education teacher in the school district, informed Robert Scalpello, the school district superintendent at the time, that this would be an opportune time to initiate the program since the WPIAL was developing leagues to start in the spring. Approval was granted, and the rest is history.
And, what a history it has been!
Since its inception, the boys volleyball program has seen only two head coaches, count ’em, Schall, and Shawn Spencer.
Schall coached from 1974-2004, while Spencer has been coaching the past 19 seasons.
Between these two coaches, they have racked up a plethora of accomplishments and achievements during their illustrious careers.
Over the past 50 years, Derry Area boys volleyball teams have collected 17 varsity invitational tournament championships and 19 WPIAL Section team titles.
Additionally, the program has earned 10 WPIAL runner-up spots, with the first occurring in just the second season of existence (1975). In little over a decade later, the Trojans captured the program’s first and only WPIAL Championship, and eventually went on to win the PIAA state title in 1988.
However, that was not the program’s initial PIAA Championship. The first came in 1986 and the last title was in 1995. Two teams finished as PIAA runners-up in 1987 and 1994, while three other teams finished as PIAA semifinalists in 1985, 2013 and 2014, respectively.
The reunion commenced with a social, followed by a buffet-style dinner, catered by Forks Inn of Ligonier, and then featured several highlighted speakers from former players, coaches and administrators.
The evening concluded with an emotional but remarkable speech from coach Schall, leading the crowd to a standing ovation and the players’ wives with a red rose to go.
Here’s to wishing the Derry Area boys volleyball program another 50 successful years!
***
A message from Derry Township tax collector Debby Zello:
“I just wanted to give everyone an update on the 2023 School Property Real Estate Taxes. The taxes will be mailed on Wednesday, July 26.
“We will not be accepting any school property tax payments until Tuesday, Aug. 1.
“Beginning Aug. 1, the tax office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and we are closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. The office is closed all holidays and election days. In case of inclement weather, we will follow the Derry Area School District closing and delay schedule.
“There are three choices on how to make a payment. First, tax payments can be made in person with a check or money order. Secondly, they may be placed in the red locked box marked ‘real estate tax payments.’ The box is located inside the first set of doors in the Derry Area Administration building and is available when the building is open. And finally, tax payment can be mailed to the Derry Township Tax Office at 978 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627.
“Something new and important to know. The bank will not accept checks written in red, teal, yellow, orange, green or purple ink. Although it makes your checks look pretty, these colors do not show when the bank scans the check. It leaves the check scans looking like a blank check. If a contact number is not provided with your payment, your payment will be returned for correction.”
***
Don’t forget to mark your calendar for some upcoming events in Derry.
The Derry Township Agricultural Fair continues this week through July 15 at the fairground located outside of New Derry. Admission is $5 per person children 4 and under get in free. Next up is Derry’s Great Garage Sale slated for Aug. 4-5 in Derry Borough and surrounding areas. On Aug. 6, the DARCee car show will take place at the Derry Community Park in Derry Borough, and lastly, Derry Railroad Days are scheduled for Sept. 16-17 in Derry Borough.
***
An announcement from Barbara Phillips concerning Derry’s Great Garage Sale:
Derry’s Great Garage Sale Days are Aug. 4-5. Deadline to sign up is July 28. You do not need to be signed up to sell, however, if you want to be included in the printed and online list, please contact Barbara Phillips. Barbara can be contacted either through the Facebook page Derry’s Great Garage Sale, or email at plainjanelittlefork@gmail.com, or call 724-640-2752. There is no charge to sign up.
***
The Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club will host its first Car, Truck & Bike Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 138 Kingston Club Road Saturday, Aug. 26. A rain date is scheduled for Aug. 27.
First 100 entries receive a dash plaque. Top 20 Best of Show, three Veterans Choice and Kids Choice to be awarded.
In addition, there will be a DJ, basket raffle, lottery board and a 50/50 drawing. There is a $10 per entry donation. All proceeds benefit the Kingston Veterans Committee.
***
A message from Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Briana Tomack:
“The hot summer months are some of the busiest of the year here at the Chamber.
“This month, we’re hosting our 34th Annual Golf Classic and Dinner. On Aug.4, the SteelersFest at Latrobe event will be held prior to the Friday Night Lights Game at Memorial Stadium. And, last but not least, we finish with the Great American Banana Split Celebration. Since this marks the 10th celebration anniversary, we have some new and exciting activities planned. You can see the growing schedule of events, entertainment and vendors at bananasplitfest.com.
“These events bring our community together to celebrate our rich history at our beloved Arnold Palmer’s Latrobe Country Club, cheer on our favorite players in black and gold, and enjoy the deliciousness of our favorite summertime treat! We will continue our outreach to bring people to Latrobe and share the stories of our heritage, so our celebration will continue to grow and evolve as our region has for so many years.”
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.