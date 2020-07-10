Congratulations to Derry Borough Police Chief Randy Glick and K-9 Officer Smoke for receiving their North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) certificate in the mail. As of June 18, Chief Glick and Smoke were officially certified in narcotics.
Derry Borough Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello on behalf of herself and the Derry Borough Police Officers recently posted a huge “thank you” on Facebook to whomever put the professionally made signs in the ground in front of the municipal building.
In general, the signs display words thanking the police for their service. If you haven’t seen them, don’t forget to check them out when you’re in town! It’s nice to see that people still have their hearts in the right place.
Derry Township Supervisors earlier this week reminded residents about the discount period for local property taxes.
Residents have an extension until Aug. 31 for a 2% discount on their taxes because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Taxpayers also have until the end of 2020 to pay property taxes without penalty. The face value amount is due from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.
In addition, the supervisors cautioned residents about burning during current hot and dry temperatures. Burning is permitted within the township unless a ban has been issued. Burning is limited from, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Most importantly, if it is windy, do not burn, However, always remember to stay close to your fire and watch the flames at all times. The Derry Township municipal building is open to the public as per the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which includes wearing a mask. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Community United Presbyterian Church in New Alexandria is holding a large indoor-outdoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 18.
The church is located at 1640 Keystone Park Road. Parking is available on site.
According to spokeswoman Margaret Graham, items for sale include: clothing, toys, furniture, household items, and so much more.
The Ladies Aid Society of the Bradenville United Methodist Church will hold a Flea Mart/Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at the church pavilion on Route 982 across from the Derry Township Supervisors building. Please, no early birds.
The Derry Area High School class of 1960 has canceled its reunion scheduled for Aug. 29, at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to spokeswoman Cookie Baker, the committee plans to reschedule the reunion for approximately the same time next year.
Action For Animals Humane Society is hosting a Drive-Thru Shot Clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Derry Township Agricultural Fairgrounds, located along Route 982 in New Derry.
All shots are for pets 3 months of age or older and in good health and include:
Rabies: $9 per shot/DHPP, Bordetella, FVRCP: $15 per shot, per pet. Feline Leukemia shots: $18 per pet. Only cash or check payments will be accepted.
Last month, the shelter held its first ever Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic at Derry Agricultural Fairgrounds! It was a huge success. The shelter had 84 dogs and 18 cats visit the clinic to receive their vaccines.
In addition, the shelter would like to remind everyone that taking care of your animals is very important during the hot summer. Keep them inside on very hot days. If they have to be outside make sure they have access to fresh water and shade at all times. Along with hot weather comes many litters of kittens. There are dozens of cats in the shelter that need to find their forever homes. The shelter is running an adoption special of only $35 for any of its cats over one year old through August 1. They are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, flea treated, microchipped and FELV-FIV tested.
Derry Presbyterian Church has posted the following information to help assist everyone who wishes to attend the 11 a.m. worship services each Sunday morning. The following are CDC guidelines for everyone’s safety:
- You are required to bring and wear a mask. None will be available. Masks are to be worn while entering and exiting the building and can be removed once you are seated.
- Hand sanitizer will be provided, but please bring your own if possible. The Fellowship Hall is set up for social distancing.
- Those in the same household can sit as a couple/group at the tables. Single chairs will also be available.
- Offerings will be placed in a plate when you first enter the Fellowship Hall, and you may pick up your bulletin. No passing of plates or “Passing of the Peace.”
- Communion, when applicable, will be available at the same table as the bulletins and offering plates. The elements are single-serve and are sealed. Your are asked to take one with you to your seat.
- The Fellowship Hall will be cleaned and sanitized each week after the Sunday Worship.
All are invited to come and share in a time of prayer, song, scripture and fellowship. God Bless!
The Chestnut Ridge Post 444 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Derry is placing a 30-foot flag pole at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Derry. The post is hoping to dedicate it on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in honor of area veterans, present, future and past.
The post is accepting donations for this project. Donations can be sent or dropped off at Derry Credit Union, First Avenue in Derry or given to J.D. Nace, project manager.
The Derry VFW is still an active post, supporting veterans in the Derry Area. The post has a trained service officer, who can and will help any veteran with any issues they may have. As with all other organizations, the post is looking for new members. If interested, the post meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Derry American Legion.
Any questions, call post quartermaster Chris Johnston at 724-694-2538. For information, go to www.VFW.org.
Grandview Elementary School is accepting applications for the free Pre-K Counts program for the 2020-21 school year. This program is for eligible 3- and 4-year-olds residing in the Derry Area School District. Spaces are limited.
For an application, visit dasd.us and select “Pre-K Counts Application” on the left-hand side of the home page. Applications are also available at Grandview Elementary School. Eligibility guidelines for family size and annual income are listed on the Derry Area Early Childhood Facebook page.
A Reminder that the Derry Area School District WILL NOT be distributing breakfast and lunches under the current COVID-19 Emergency Wavier Seamless Summer Option until Monday, July 13.
When the program resumes, the preparation and distribution of breakfasts and lunches will continue through Aug. 31, provided the USDA and the Pennsylvania Department of Food and Nutrition assures the district of full reimbursement of costs at the current rates under a program for which the district qualifies.
The no-cost meals are available regardless of income level or school attendance to students and any other district residents under the age of 18. No application is necessary. The district offers a drive-thru service at Derry Area High School and provide delivery services to seven locations throughout the district Monday through Friday.
A lunch for the current day and a breakfast for the next day will be available throughout the duration of the school closure. Drive-thru service will be offered at the high school cafeteria entrance in the school’s rear parking lot from 11 a.m. to noon.
Meal deliveries will be made Monday through Friday on the following schedule: 1116 Murtha Way from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.; Holiday Acres at Scott Court by the playground from 10:45 to 11 a.m.; Derry Area Community Center (Germano Hall) from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; New Alexandria Community Center from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Newhouse Trailer Park from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Dogwood Mobile Home Park on Earl Drive from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Delivery time frames are estimates and may require adjustments. No meals will be served from July 1 through July 10.
If your child will be attending kindergarten at Grandview Elementary School in the fall of 2020, online registration is now open. To register your child, go to bit.ly/gvearlykregistration.
For additional information, assistance or questions regarding registration, call 724-694-2400, ext. 1103 or email wciocco@dasd.us.
The 5th annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be award to the top three place finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids’ Choice Awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
Derry’s Great Garage Sale is still on and set to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8. Stay tuned for more details!
The Derry Community Pool is looking to hire a part-time lifeguard. However, you must already have your certification. So, if you’re looking for work or need extra hours, visit the Derry Community Pool Facebook page for more information or to apply.
Have a great weekend!
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
