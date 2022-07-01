The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry Borough, will host “Reverent Heart” worship band Sunday, July 10, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group returns to share their time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
The Derry Township Agricultural Fair will take place July 10-16 at the Ag Fair grounds, located along state Route 982, Blairsville.
The Ag Fair is a week-long event with live entertainment, food vendors and anything agricultural. The fair promotes youth in exhibiting livestock and projects, as well as having many educational displays and entertainment for the whole family.
In addition, there will be carnival rides, hot dog pig racing, Great Lakes Timber Show, donkey racing, food vendors, tractor pulls, quad rodeo, livestock shows, educational displays, and stage entertainment.
Brooke Nixon of Hillside United Methodist Church is in need of money donations or volunteer services to ensure the continuing existence of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Hillside United Methodist Church, 279 Old Route 217, Derry, PA 15627. Any interested parties may phone 724-694-5446.
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is here for your kiddo’s first school experience. Their programs help create a foundation for your child’s education journey. They offer preschool and prekindergarten. Call 724-694-2514 or email msliva@dasd.us for more information and/or to enroll for next school year, September 2022-May 2023.
The Derry Area School District has made available for inspection the proposed Wonders English/Language Arts curriculum for grades K-5. To review the Wonders curriculum, please contact the superintendent’s office at 724-694-1400 to set up an appointment. The materials will be available for public inspection for 30 days from the date of this notice, with July 28 as the tentative date for consideration by the Derry Area School District board of directors.
Barbara Phillips, vice president of Derry Borough Council, would like to remind Derry Borough residents of the requirement for permits. As those spring and summer projects approach, please remember that permits are necessary for fences, pools, decks and sheds. The Derry Borough website under zoning/building permits has an application that can be printed for residents’ use.
In addition, the Great Derry Garage Days are Aug. 5-6. As you do your spring cleaning, be sure to save those items that you can sell. Go ahead and price them now to reduce your setup time on the days of the sale.
This announcement is from Judy Johnston:
Derry Area Historical Society is converting the old VCR tapes of “Derry Remember When” into DVD discs and Blu-ray discs. If anyone is interested in obtaining the new versions, you may contact Judy Johnston at 724-694-2538 to place your order, along with sending a donation of $30, which can be mailed to the Fulton House: DAHS, P.O. Box 64, New Derry, PA 15671.
When ordering, please specify which discs style you want.
Please come and visit us. We welcome new members to help keep our heritage alive for our children.
When your order arrives, a member will call you. We will need your name, phone number, number of discs and version type (DVD or Blu-ray), along with a check for your $30 donation.
Some of our events happening this summer include an ice cream social and Lammas Day.
Please check out our website: www.derryhistory.org and like us on Facebook.
For more information or questions, call Judy Johnston at 724-694-2538.
The seventh annual DARCee Car Show will be held rain or shine from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Derry Borough Community Park. Gates open at 10 a.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles to arrive on the day of the show. Trophies will be awarded to the top three place-finishers in each class as well as Best of Show. Additionally, there will be three Kids’ Choice Awards. Cost of the event is $6 if pre-registered by July 25 or $10 at the gate. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing.
This announcement is from Susannah Calvo concerning some dates to remember:
July 8 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Blairsville Community Band at 6:30 p.m.
July 22 – summer concert at the amphitheater – Elvis Tribute at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 12 – summer concert at amphitheater – Scottdale Concert Band at 6:30 p.m.
(In case of inclement weather, concerts will be canceled.)
This announcement is from Nancy Byers:
The Bradenville United Methodist Church began holding its Sunday morning services outdoors June 5 and will continue into September (weather permitting). The community is invited to join them for the 10 a.m. services at the pavilion, 515 Huffman Lane, Derry Township (across from the township supervisors’ offices).
Feel free to bring a lawn chair or sit at the picnic tables.
School’s out for the summer. But next school year will be here before you know it. Do you need early morning drop-off for your Grandview Elementary School student? The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center has Before and After CARE with busing to Grandview. 724-694-2514.
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
