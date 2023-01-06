Terri Sauers, administrative assistant for Derry First United Methodist Church, has announced that the January Ladies Lunch will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 10. This is a free lunch. Please join them for good food and great conversation. A freewill offering will be collected. They hope to see you there!
This message is from Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program Director Tom Tatone:
The Derry Area School District After School Program, in partnership with Caldwell Memorial Library, and Fort Ligonier, will host an event titled “Twelfth Night and other Colonial Holiday Traditions” Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Caldwell Memorial Library.
Education specialist Matt Gault from Fort Ligonier will lead the presentation, emphasizing 18th-century holiday customs in general and traditions upheld at Fort Ligonier as well. Caldwell Memorial Library also has a permanent display of French and Indian War prints by artists Robert Griffing and John Buxton to view.
Registration is not required, however, a courtesy email to Tatone at ttatone@dasd.us would be appreciated if you plan to attend.
Last October, “A History of Fort Ligonier” was presented in the library. One last event involving a Fort Ligonier related topic is being planned April 19, 2023, as well.
The DASD After School Program is funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant Program. Students in grades K-12 may still register for the program by picking up a registration form through your child’s homeroom teacher or office personnel. The program offers educational activities at Grandview Elementary Monday-Thursday, after school until 5:50 p.m., and until 4:50 p.m. on Fridays. The programs in the middle school and high school operate from after school until 5:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will conduct signups for its upcoming season from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 26.
Cash or personal check will only be accepted.
In addition, L-DATL is always looking for announcers and umpires.
Action for Animals has some great ideas for you. AFA has several great options for your difficult-to-shop-for loved ones. First, consider naming him or her as a Pet Food Star for a day. Your donation of $75 will feed all of the animals in our shelter (approximately 150 animals) for one day. As a Pet Food Star, your loved one will have his or her name or a dedication featured for a day on our popular Facebook page and a postcard will be sent to the gift recipient, notifying them of their stardom. A Pet Food Star can be a person, pet or business and a dedication can be in honor or memory of someone special.
If you are looking for something more permanent, consider buying an engraved dedication brick. Each brick costs $100 and can be engraved with up to three lines of 18 characters per line. The bricks will be displayed around the shelter for all to see when they visit Action for Animals.
Additionally, you can make a donation of any amount in honor or in memory of a loved one or pet dedicated to your gift recipient.
Any of these gifts can be arranged by visiting our Action for Animals website, afashelter.org, or by stopping in and picking up the appropriate paperwork. If you stop by, please take a few minutes and say hello to our animals. Maybe you’ll even make a new friend.
Thank you for your consideration and support and merry Christmas to all from the animals and staff at Action for Animals.
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host January Business After Hours from 5:05 to 6:35 p.m. at Dino’s Sports Lounge on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
You can join the GLLV Chamber of Commerce and make new business connections, enhance the visibility of your business and have fun.
In addition, the GLLV Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers for its Directions career exploration program, which will be offered to students in seventh and eighth grades at Greater Latrobe and Derry Area school districts. Training will be provided prior to the program.
For more information on these programs, visit the GLLV Chamber of Commerce website.
The Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St. in Greensburg, is hosting a soup and sandwich sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
A variety of soups will be sold for $7, while hot sausage sandwiches will be available for $6.
All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our community and the surrounding area.
