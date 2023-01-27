This announcement is from Teri Sauers, administrative assistant for Derry First United Methodist Church:
Derry First United Methodist Church’s February Ladies Lunch will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 7. Please note the date change, this is the first Tuesday of the month. This is a free lunch. Please join us for good food and great conversation. A freewill offering will be collected. We hope to see you there!
***
Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St. in Greensburg, will hold a Disciples’ Hand soup and sandwich sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
A quart of soup is $7, while a hot sausage sandwich is $6.
There are different varieties of soup, and all proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our surrounding area.
For more information, contact Julie Ruane, administrative assistant, at 412-403-8182.
***
The Derry Volunteer Fire Company will hold wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at AV Germano Hall, located at 100 W. 2nd St. in Derry Borough.
Split-chicken wings will be available for 75 cents as well as french fries for $3 per order.
Flavors for wings include honey barbecue, mild, sweet and tangy, Thai chili, seasoned, and garlic Parmesan.
Dine in or takeout available. In addition, the bar will be open.
***
A basket bash to benefit the Tracy Squib Memorial Scholarship fund will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Huber Hall in Latrobe Feb. 25. Tickets are $20, which includes lunch and drinks.
You may contact Debbie at 724-771-3355 or Dwight at 724-875-1952. If possible, texting is best.
***
Derry First United Methodist Church in Derry will host its first dinner of 2023 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. This will be its Swiss steak dinner. The meal includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert. The cost of the meal is $13. You may call the church office at 724-694-8333 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to reserve your dinner now until Monday, Feb. 6.
***
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will conduct signups for its upcoming season from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 26.
Cash or personal check will only be accepted.
In addition, L-DATL is always looking for announcers and umpires.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons, located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street in Derry, are conducting their annual Peanut Butter Meltaway Easter Egg Candy Sale. The eggs can be purchased by the pound at $16 or by the half pound at $8. They come in three flavors: milk, white or dark chocolate. They can be purchased at Lynda’s Hair Boutique and The Pizza Barn or call the church office at 724-694-5710. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons. God bless.
***
If you’re interested in getting involved in your community, there are currently several positions available including zoning hearing board, planning commission, municipal authority and board chairman.
More information is available on the Derry Borough website at https://derryborough.org/
***
Downtown Latrobe Merchants present: “One Sweet Night Out.”
Join the Downtown Latrobe eateries and merchants on the first Wednesday of every month from 5 to 8 p.m. for Shop Hop Nights. Participating merchants will have giveaways, special savings, snacks, treats and more. February’s theme will be Valentine’s Day.
Participating merchants include: Paper Heart Affairs, Rose Style Shoppe, Chicoras, Eclectique, Gray Dog Comics and Toys, and Market On Main.
***
Help celebrate the grand opening of T-Mobile Latrobe, located at 217 Colony Lane, Unit 5, Unity Township, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The ribbon will be cut promptly at noon. Light refreshments will be provided. The event is free to attend.
***
Congratulations to Grandview Elementary students Mallory McMahen, Angela Panichelle and Coriana Wightman for being selected as finalists in the Pennsylvania Invention Convention. Hundreds of submissions were received this year from across the commonwealth. The competition will take place Feb. 15 at Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in the Poconos. Good luck to our Derry Area students.
***
Congratulations to Derry Area High School students who participated in the Chain Reaction Contraption Competition at Westinghouse Headquarters Jan. 20 in Cranberry. The theme for the competition this year was “Play a Game.” Students were asked to create a working chain reaction contraption with 20 steps or more.
Students who participated are Matthew Harskowitch, Ben Fetter, Cassidy Dunlap, Max Doperak, John Kerin and Brennan Borbonus, along with teacher Mrs. Jennifer Welty.
***
Kudos to Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s Ally Cunkelman for being named Student of the Month for January. Cunkelman is a senior at Derry Area High School and is enrolled in the Digital Media Technology program.
***
Lastly, congrats to Derry Area High School senior Elizabeth Kott for being named Latrobe BPW Student of the Month for January.
Kott is actively involved in her district’s music department, participating in the choir, ensemble, and district and regional chorus, and has performed in Derry Area musicals for nine years. Kott is also her class president and is the Future Educators Association vice president.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com
