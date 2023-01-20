The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will host “Reverent Heart” Worship Band Sunday, Jan. 22, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share its time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
***
The Derry Volunteer Fire Company will hold wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at AV Germano Hall, located at 100 W. 2nd St. in Derry Borough.
Split-chicken wings will be available for 75 cents as well as french fries for $3 per order.
Flavors for wings include honey barbecue, mild, sweet and tangy, Thai chili, seasoned, and garlic Parmesan.
Dine in or takeout available. In addition, the bar will be open.
***
This announcement is from Julie Ruane:
Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St. in Greensburg, will hold a food box handout drive-up, pickup from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21. You may pick up the food boxes at the parking lot side of the church (Welty Street).
Supplies are limited to 250 boxes, so come early.
For more information, call 724-834-2130 or visit www.gbgcob.org.
***
A basket bash to benefit the Tracy Squib Memorial Scholarship fund will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Huber Hall in Latrobe Feb. 25. Tickets are $20, which includes lunch and drinks.
You may contact Debbie at 724-771-3355 or Dwight at 724-875-1952. If possible, texting is best.
***
Derry First United Methodist Church in Derry will host its first dinner of 2023 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. This will be their Swiss steak dinner. The meal includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert. The cost of the meal is $13. You may call the church office at 724-694-8333 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to reserve your dinner now until Monday, Feb. 6.
***
This message is from Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program Director Tom Tatone:
The Derry Area School District After School Program, in partnership with Caldwell Memorial Library, and Fort Ligonier, will host an event titled “Twelfth Night and other Colonial Holiday Traditions” Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Caldwell Memorial Library.
Education specialist Matt Gault from Fort Ligonier will lead the presentation, emphasizing 18th-century holiday customs in general and traditions upheld at Fort Ligonier as well. Caldwell Memorial Library also has a permanent display of French and Indian War prints by artists Robert Griffing and John Buxton to view.
Registration is not required, however, a courtesy email to Tatone at ttatone@dasd.us would be appreciated if you plan to attend.
Last October, “A History of Fort Ligonier” was presented in the library. One last event involving a Fort Ligonier related topic is being planned April 19, 2023, as well.
The DASD After School Program is funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant Program. Students in grades K-12 may still register for the program by picking up a registration form through your child’s homeroom teacher or office personnel. The program offers educational activities at Grandview Elementary Monday-Thursday, after school until 5:50 p.m., and until 4:50 p.m. on Fridays. The programs in the middle school and high school operate from after school until 5:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
***
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will conduct signups for its upcoming season from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 26.
Cash or personal check will only be accepted.
In addition, L-DATL is always looking for announcers and umpires.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons, located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street in Derry, are conducting their annual Peanut Butter Meltaway Easter Egg Candy Sale. The eggs can be purchased by the pound at $16 or by the half pound at $8. They come in three flavors: milk, white or dark chocolate. They can be purchased at Lynda’s Hair Boutique and The Pizza Barn or call the church office at 724-694-5710. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons. God bless.
***
Congratulations to Derry Area Middle School’s Future City Team who received fourth place in the 2023 Regional Future City Competition. Students competed Saturday, Jan. 14, at FEDEX PGH and received the NCEES Special Award for Best Land Surveying Practices. This year, students were asked to tackle a climate change challenge by choosing a climate change impact and designing one innovative and futuristic climate change adaptation and one mitigation strategy to keep their residents healthy and safe. Team members include Kate Thomas, Emily Laughlin, Mrs. Jennifer Welty, Molly McNeal and Liam McMahen, Nick Stephenson, Atticus Mozley, Nate Cox, Max Doherty, Nate Stoner, Jenna Vargulish, ElleighAnn Schall, Mia Sacco, Tristan Cole, Hunter Nixon and Lydia Harter.
***
Congratulations to Piper Anke, Elizabeth Kott, Mikaela Shine and Aidan Yates for an outstanding performance at the recent PMEA District 1 Chorus Festival at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Piper, Elizabeth and Mikaela also auditioned for the PMEA Region 1 Chorus against high school students from school districts in Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, Fayette and Allegheny counties. Piper, Elizabeth and Mikaela ranked high enough to be selected for the Region 1 Chorus Festival in February. Region 1 Chorus will include the highest-ranking high school chorus students from the five District 1 counties and the four District 5 counties: Mercer, Lawrence, Beaver and Butler.
While at the Region 1 Chorus Festival, Piper, Elizabeth and Mikaela will have the opportunity to audition for the PMEA All-State Chorus. The All-State Chorus will be one of the music ensembles to perform at the 2023 PMEA All-State Festival taking place in April at the Kalahari Convention Center in the Poconos.
***
Lastly, congratulations to Derry Area High School senior Cydney Wierzbowski for being awarded a full tuition scholarship worth $139,856 to Thiel College.
Cydney was one of five out of approximately 130 students who competed. All of those who competed were awarded $1,000 renewable scholarships.
Cydney is a majorette and captain for the high school band, a treasurer and class officer, and participates in track and field. If that’s not enough, she was also named 2022 Homecoming queen by her high school peers.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com
