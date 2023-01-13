Derry Ukrainian Club will host Hunky New Year starting at 8 p.m Jan. 14.
There is an $8 cover charge and is by reservation only.
Music will be provided by “I Want My MTV.”
Club will close at 7 p.m. and then reopen at 8 p.m. for the celebration.
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way in Derry, will host "Reverent Heart" Worship Band Sunday, Jan. 22, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The group will share its time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.
The Derry Volunteer Fire Company will hold wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at AV Germano Hall, located at 100 W. 2nd St. in Derry Borough.
Split-chicken wings will be available for 75 cents as well as french fries for $3 per order.
Flavors for wings include honey barbecue, mild, sweet and tangy, Thai chili, seasoned, and garlic Parmesan.
Dine in or takeout available. In addition, the bar will be open.
This announcement is from Julie Ruane:
Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St. in Greensburg, will hold a food box handout drive-up, pick-up from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21. You may pick up the food boxes at the parking lot side of the church (Welty Street).
Supplies are limited to 250 boxes, so come early.
For more information, call 724-834-2130 or visit www.gbgcob.org.
A basket bash to benefit the Tracy Squib Memorial Scholarship fund will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Huber Hall in Latrobe Feb. 25. Tickets are $20, which includes lunch and drinks.
You may contact Debbie at 724-771-3355 or Dwight at 724-875-1952. If possible, texting is best.
Derry First United Methodist Church in Derry will host its first dinner of 2023 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. This will be their Swiss steak dinner. The meal includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert. The cost of the meal is $13. You may call the church office at 724-694-8333 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to reserve your dinner now until Monday, Feb. 6.
This message is from Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program Director Tom Tatone:
The Derry Area School District After School Program, in partnership with Caldwell Memorial Library, and Fort Ligonier, will host an event titled “Twelfth Night and other Colonial Holiday Traditions” Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Caldwell Memorial Library.
Education specialist Matt Gault from Fort Ligonier will lead the presentation, emphasizing 18th-century holiday customs in general and traditions upheld at Fort Ligonier as well. Caldwell Memorial Library also has a permanent display of French and Indian War prints by artists Robert Griffing and John Buxton to view.
Registration is not required, however, a courtesy email to Tatone at ttatone@dasd.us would be appreciated if you plan to attend.
Last October, “A History of Fort Ligonier” was presented in the library. One last event involving a Fort Ligonier related topic is being planned April 19, 2023, as well.
The DASD After School Program is funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant Program. Students in grades K-12 may still register for the program by picking up a registration form through your child’s homeroom teacher or office personnel. The program offers educational activities at Grandview Elementary Monday-Thursday, after school until 5:50 p.m., and until 4:50 p.m. on Fridays. The programs in the middle school and high school operate from after school until 5:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will conduct signups for its upcoming season from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 26.
Cash or personal check will only be accepted.
In addition, L-DATL is always looking for announcers and umpires.
Last call for this announcement:
Action for Animals has some great ideas for you. AFA has several great options for your difficult-to-shop-for loved ones. First, consider naming him or her as a Pet Food Star for a day. Your donation of $75 will feed all of the animals in our shelter (approximately 150 animals) for one day. As a Pet Food Star, your loved one will have his or her name or a dedication featured for a day on our popular Facebook page and a postcard will be sent to the gift recipient, notifying them of their stardom. A Pet Food Star can be a person, pet or business and a dedication can be in honor or memory of someone special.
If you are looking for something more permanent, consider buying an engraved dedication brick. Each brick costs $100 and can be engraved with up to three lines of 18 characters per line. The bricks will be displayed around the shelter for all to see when they visit Action for Animals.
Additionally, you can make a donation of any amount in honor or in memory of a loved one or pet dedicated to your gift recipient.
Any of these gifts can be arranged by visiting our Action for Animals website, afashelter.org, or by stopping in and picking up the appropriate paperwork. If you stop by, please take a few minutes and say hello to our animals. Maybe you’ll even make a new friend.
Thank you for your consideration and support and merry Christmas to all from the animals and staff at Action for Animals.
This message is from Tracey Smeltzer:
The Derry Area High School Diner's Club would like to thank the members of the Derry area who donated toward the Christmas Dinner Box Project. There were 112 families provided with both perishable and non-perishable food items to utilize over Christmas break and beyond. The club would like to thank the following groups and organizations who helped provide food donations and boxes, and assembling and packing the boxes: Manasha Latrobe, Derry United Methodist Church, Latrobe Presbyterian Church, St. Martin's Parish, New Derry, Excela Health Latrobe, Latrobe Hospital Aides Society, members of the Latrobe Elks, David McCleary, Margie Bureau, Lisa Swisher, and members of the Derry Area maintenance department.
Additionally, a special shout out to the members of the Class of 2026 and the student athletes, and other student volunteers who helped ensure food trucks were unpacked, and boxes were assembled and packed with food. And lastly, Dan at Shop 'n Save for fulfilling the food order.
