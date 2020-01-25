Greetings everyone and welcome to this week’s edition of the Derry Diary.
* * *
Congratulations to Mrs. Jenifer Welty and mentor Mr. Layne Burd’s Derry Area Middle School’s Future City Team.
The team competed earlier this month at the Pittsburgh Regional Future City Competition at the Carnegie Science Center and brought home the Student Choice Award.
This year’s challenge was: Clean Water: Tap Into Tomorrow.
Teams chose a threat to their city’s water supply and designed a resilient system to maintain a reliable supply of clean drinking water.
Members of the team include Annabelle Stoner, Haley Glitsky, Sophia Doherty, Kayla Enos, Colin Bush, Brady Angus, Bella Speirs, Heath Esposito, Alex Mullen, Ella Sylvis, Regan Repak, Callie Krause, Eli Borbonus, Roman Fridley, Timmy Miller and Michael Jellison.
* * *
Kudos to Derry Area High School students Alyssa Main, Christian Burdick, Andrew Downs and Addy Hildebrand.
Each auditioned successfully to participate in the PMEA District 1 Chorus Festival, held at South Fayette High School, on Jan. 16-18. Their guest conductor was Dr. Susan Medley, the director of choral activities and professor of music at Washington & Jefferson College, and the music director of the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale.
Alyssa, Christian and Andrew also successfully auditioned to participate in to the PMEA Region I Chorus, which will take place at Hickory High School in the Hermitage School District on Feb. 26-28. At this festival, these students will have the opportunity to audition for the PMEA All-State Chorus, which will take place at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in the Poconos on April 23-25.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will be hosting a Chili Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the church’s fellowship hall. All are invited to come and enjoy a bowl of chili, cornbread or dinner roll, beverage and dessert. The cost is $6.50 for adults, $4.50 for children 5 to 12 and children under 5 eat free. Come and enjoy a time of good food and support your local ministry in Derry.
* * *
The Derry Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) will present the Steel City Comedy Tour on Saturday, Jan. 25, at A.V. Germano Hall, 100 W. 2nd St., Derry Borough. The cost is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
For tickets or more information, call 724-694-2653 or contact a Derry VFD member. A cash bar will be available and the kitchen will be open.
The event features Steel City MC Ron Renwick, John Evans of Last Comic Standing, Tom Musial of WDVE radio and Derek Minto from Arcade Comedy Theater.
* * *
The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will hold sign-ups from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 26, at Rosa-Oglietti Park (Teener League Field), located on Route 981, Derry Township.
Youngsters who turn ages 13 through 15 before Sept. 21, 2020, are eligible to play. All new and returning players must sign up. Registration forms will be available during sign-ups or you may download a form. For more information, visit the league’s website at www.ldatl.com.
If you’re downloading a form, it is asked that you bring the completed form to registration. In addition, a copy of each new player’s birth certificate must be presented for age verification at the time of registration.
Registration fees are $120 per player ($180 for siblings) plus a $100 refundable concession stand fee. Payments must be made with two separate checks (or cash), one for registration and one for concession. Please make checks payable to Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League (LDATL).
Tryouts for new players will be conducted Saturday, March 7. The time and location will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned!
* * *
Registration for the upcoming Derry Area Youth Athletic Association baseball and softball season will be held Monday, Feb. 3. All registrations will take place online at www.derryareayouthsoorts.com. More information regarding sign-ups will posted soon on the website and the organization’s Facebook page. Stay tuned to this column for more details.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons are selling Peanut Butter melt-away Easter Eggs. One pound (12 eggs) at $13 or in half-pound boxes (six eggs) for $7. White, milk or dark chocolate are available. To order, call the church office at 724-694-5710 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can purchase eggs in Derry at Dablock’s Beauty Shop or Lyndia’s Hair Boutique. Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn Restaurant off Route 217 past Brenizer also has Easter eggs for pick-up (closed Mondays). Deacon Mission programs are funded through melt-away sales. Order before April 5, as Easter is on Sunday, April 21.
* * *
Derry Area Kindergarten Readiness is kicking off a great year for its future kindergartners at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Grandview Elementary School. Parents and students will have the opportunity to meet the kindergarten and special area teachers of Grandview STEAM, art, physical education, music and participate in fun activities in their classroom.
While the students are enjoying the kindergarten readiness activity, principal Rod Bisi will be conducting a meeting for parents with children entering kindergarten at the the school in 2020-21. Bisi will discuss the procedures for registering your child for kindergarten. This will allow the children to build independence and attend the activity alone.
If interested, RSVP to Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-2400.
* * *
The Derry Area Revitalization Committee is hosting a Bowling for DARCee from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Lincoln Lanes in Latrobe. Cost of the event is $120 for a team of four, which includes two games, shoe rental, food and drinks. There will also be prizes.
This is a really great way to have some fun, raise some funds for the next community project and get to know your fellow community members.
* * *
Hey kids, Valentine’s Day is almost here, so show off your loved ones with a Bear Picture Frame Craft!
Children will create a “beary” cute frame, which will be decorated with hearts and include a magnet, at the Caldwell Kids Crafts and Stories event to be held 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Caldwell Memorial Library, located in Derry Area High School. After the craft, kids will read a Valentine’s Day tale. The event is free and open to the public, but you must register. For more information, call 724-694-5765 or visit the front desk to register.
* * *
This year’s Derry Area High School Musical, “Les Miserables,” will be presented 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Other show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Tickets are $10 and will go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 3. The box office, located in the rear lobby of Derry Area Middle School, will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All seats are reserved. Call 724-309-5178 for reservations or information, beginning Feb. 3.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
