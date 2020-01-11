Hello everyone and welcome to this week’s edition of the Derry Diary. This week’s column is rather long, so let’s get right to the main topics and what’s happening around our community.
* * *
Derry councilman Chad Fabian resigned from his position Monday (Jan. 8) after eight years of service. Fabian wished the best of luck to the new council member and mayor. He urged them to continue to work for the best of the town.
Thank you Chad for you service!
* * *
Don’t forget that the Derry Area Revitalization Committee (DARCee) is hosting Bowling for DARCee today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lincoln Lanes in Latrobe. The cost to participate in the event is $120 for a team of four, which includes two games, shoe rental, food and drinks. There will also be prizes.
This is a really great way to have some fun, raise some funds for the next community project, and get to know your fellow community members.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street in Derry, will be hosting a Chili Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. All are invited to come and enjoy a bowl of chili, cornbread or dinner roll, beverage and dessert. The cost is $6.50 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 5-12, and children under age 5 eat free. Come and enjoy a time of good food and support your local ministry in Derry.
* * *
Trinity Lutheran Church, Fourth Avenue, Derry, will be serving a free luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 18. This month’s menu will consist of sandwiches, a variety of homemade soups and dessert. Lunch will be served from 11 to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome!
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church deacons are selling peanut butter melt-away Easter eggs. One pound (12 eggs) at $13 or in half-pound boxes (6 eggs) for $7. White, milk and dark chocolate are available. To order, call the church office at 724-694-5710 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can purchase eggs in Derry at Dablock’s Beauty Shop or Lyndia’s Hair Boutique. The Pizza Barn Restaurant off Route 217 past Brenizer also has Easter eggs for pickup (closed Mondays). Deacon mission programs are funded through melt-away sales. Order before April 5, as Easter is on Sunday, April 21.
* * *
Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from noon to 1 p.m. Join us for good food and good conversation. As always, this is a free lunch.
* * *
The Derry Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) will present “Steel City Comedy Tour” on Saturday, Jan. 25, at A.V. Germano Hall, 100 W. 2nd St., Derry. The cost is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
For tickets or more information, call 724-694-2653, or contact a Derry VFD member. A cash bar will be available and the kitchen will be open.
The event features: Steel City MC Ron Renwick; John Evans of Last Comic Standing; Tom Musial of WDVE, and Derek Minto from Arcade Comedy Theater.
* * *
The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will hold signups on Saturday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. each day at Rosa-Oglietti Park (Teener League Field), located on Route 981, Latrobe.
Youngsters who turn age 13 through 15 before Sept. 21, 2020, are eligible to play. All new and returning players must sign up. Registration forms will be available during signups or you may download a form. For more information visit the league’s website at www.ldatl.com.
If you’re downloading a form, it is asked that you bring the completed form to registration. In addition, a copy of each new player’s birth certificate must be presented for age verification at the time of registration.
Registration fees are $120 per player ($180 for siblings) plus a $100 refundable concession stand fee. Payments must be made with two separate checks (or cash), one for registration and once for concession. Checks, please make payable to: Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League (LDATL).
Tryouts for new players will be conducted Saturday, March 7. Time and location will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned!
* * *
Tracey Smeltzer, Derry Area School District director of media services, writes in with a letter of thanks:
“Derry Area, once again you have made it difficult to find the words to adequately express our gratitude for your generosity! You have made this Christmas better for close to 140 families in our community. Every year our Christmas Food Box program grows and we asked you to consider helping to make this project possible.
“You always respond in a wonderful and generous way. Donations streamed in to our school on a daily basis again this year, many with very kind words of encouragement and Christmas wishes. Some arrived without a name attached, just a selfless gift from a Secret Santa wishing to remain anonymous. As a result, Christmas was made even more special for so many families in our Derry Area community. We thank you all for your thoughtfulness, your benevolence and your well wishes for our project. Christmas is a time for giving and good will toward others. The spirit of the Christmas season is strong and abundant in Derry Area this year because of the kind and selfless people who live here.
“Once again, Excela Health Latrobe chose to partner with us in a special way. Each and every department at the hospital collected a different food item to collect for the boxes. This allowed us to make our Christmas boxes even bigger and satisfying than ever! We’d also like to give special thanks to Shop ‘n Save for working with us in putting our order and menu together and to Pitstop Pizza and Café for once again generously donating gift cards for each family to enjoy one of their large, one-topping pizzas. Also, again this year we received help in providing pet food from Pet Valu. The Derry Area Horticulture Department supplied poinsettias for all families. Hats and gloves were donated by the high school physical education department and the Latrobe Elks No. 907 for all to select from as well. We would also like to thank the members of the Latrobe Elks who helped pack and carry boxes of food for our recipients.
“As we have said before, many may not see our area as wealthy financially. However, they will be hard-pressed to find a community that is richer in its caring and giving. Derry Area, you are a very special place in which to live and to work.
“May you all have a wonderful, safe, happy and healthy 2020, Derry Area. You deserve it!”
* * *
Derry Area School District’s 21st CCLC Program Director Debbie Gray invites students in grades K-8 to register for the free after-school learning program aft3r@dasd.
Required 21st CCLC After School Program learning registration forms are located on the Derry Area School District website as well as in the lobby of both Grandview Elementary School and Derry Area Middle School.
Students are able to attend the program the first full week after the enrollment date. Also, transportation is provided daily.
Completed forms can be returned to Debbie via email at dgray@dasd.us or at the Grandview Elementary School/Derry Area Middle School office.
* * *
If you like spaghetti, then why not support the Derry Area Marching Band Indoor Performance Ensemble for a “Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser” on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tree of Life Church, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe.
Cost of the dinner is $7 for adults and children age 7 and under $3. The menu includes: Spaghetti (with or without meatball), salad, beverages and dessert. Take-out is available. Additionally, a bake sale and basket raffle will take place.
* * *
The Good News Club is coming to Grandview Elementary School on Jan. 16.
Good News Club (GNC) is a ministry of Child Evangelism Fellowship. GNC is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The club meets after school from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday in room B119. Trained teachers who have had all their clearance checks will teach songs, Bible stories, Scripture memory, a mission story, review games and a snack. Children attend GNC only with parents’ prior permission. Registration forms are available in Grandview Elementary School’s front office. Forms must be completed and returned to the office on or before the first club night on Jan. 16. The students will need transportation home after each club meeting. Neither the school nor GNC provide transportation. All students are welcome to come and experience the Good News Club. It will be a great time to make new friends and enjoy new experiences! For more information, contact Thelma Kline at 724-694-9473 or 724-953-5993.
* * *
Derry Area Kindergarten Readiness is kicking off a great year for its future kindergartners at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Grandview Elementary School. Parents and students will have the opportunity to meet the kindergarten and special area teachers of Grandview STEAM, art, physical education, music and participate in fun activities in their classroom.
While the students are enjoying the kindergarten readiness activity, principal Rod Bisi, will be conducting a meeting for parents with children entering kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year. Bisi will discuss the procedures for registering your child for kindergarten. This will allow the children to build independence and attend the activity alone.
If interested, RSVP to Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-2400 by Jan. 23.
* * *
The Latrobe Elks No. 907 annual Hoop Shoot will take place on Jan. 18, in the Derry Area Middle School gymnasium. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The Hoop Shoot contest is arranged in two divisions, one for boys and one for girls, in age categories 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. Contestant age-groups are determined by their ages of April 1. The Hoop Shoot is free and trophies will be awarded to the winners of each category.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to: liberoni@aol.com
