Hello everyone and welcome to this week’s Derry Diary.
Earlier this week, the Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DMBA) held its annual reorganization meeting and named Richard Thomas as chairman.
Thomas served as authority manager for 14 years until 2015 and has most recently held a seat on the DMBA board.
Other board appointments for 2020 included Daniel Chaney, vice chairman; Grant Nicely, secretary; Al Check, treasurer, and Joseph Serrao Jr., assistant secretary/treasurer. Congratulations to all!
Here’s what’s going on around our community:
* * *
Trinity Lutheran Church, Fourth Avenue, Derry, will be serving a free luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The menu will consist of sandwiches, a variety of homemade soups and dessert. Everyone is welcome!
* * *
The Latrobe Elks No. 907 annual Hoop Shoot will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, in the Derry Area Middle School gymnasium. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The Hoop Shoot contest is arranged in two divisions, one for boys and one for girls, in age categories 8 to 9, 10 to 11 and 12 to 13. Contestant age-groups are determined by their ages of April 1. The Hoop Shoot is free and trophies will be awarded to the winners of each category.
* * *
The Derry Area Marching Band Indoor Performance Ensemble will host a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Tree of Life Church, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe.
Cost of the dinner is $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 7 and under. The menu includes spaghetti (with or without meatball), salad, beverages and dessert. Takeout orders are available. Additionally, a bake sale and basket raffle will be held.
* * *
The Derry Area School District is hosting an Incoming 9th Graders Parent Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. The program begins in the middle school auditorium with a welcome from high school principal Casey Long. Six sessions are scheduled from 6:10 to 7:30 p.m. in 10-minute increments from each department, which include foreign language, science natural resources, art, business computer and information technology, music, health/physical education and technology education.
* * *
The Derry Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) will present Steel City Comedy Tour to be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at A.V. Germano Hall, 100 W. 2nd St., Derry Borough. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
For tickets or more information, call 724-694-2653 or contact a Derry VFD member. A cash bar will be available and the kitchen will be open.
The event will feature Steel City MC Ron Renwick, John Evans of Last Comic Standing, Tom Musial of WDVE radio and Derek Minto from Arcade Comedy Theater.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street in Derry, will be hosting a Chili Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the church’s fellowship hall. All are invited to come and enjoy a bowl of chili, cornbread or dinner roll, beverage and dessert. Cost is $6.50 for adults, $4.50 for ages 5 to 12 and children under 5 eat free. Come and enjoy a time of good food and support your local ministry in Derry.
* * *
The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will hold sign-ups from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26, at Rosa-Oglietti Park (Teener League Field), located along Route 981, Derry Township.
Youngsters who turn ages 13 through 15 before Sept. 21, 2020, are eligible to play. All new and returning players must sign up. Registration forms will be available during sign-ups or you may download a form. For more information, visit the league’s website at www.ldatl.com.
If you are downloading a form, it is asked that you bring the completed form to the registration. In addition, a copy of each new player’s birth certificate must be presented for age verification at the time of registration.
Registration fees are $120 per player ($180 for siblings), along with a $100 refundable concession stand fee. Payments must be made with two separate checks (or cash), one for registration and one for concession. Make checks payable to Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League (LDATL).
Tryouts for new players will be held Saturday, March 7. The time and location will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned!
* * *
Derry Area Kindergarten Readiness is kicking off a great year for its future kindergartners at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Grandview Elementary School. Parents and students will have the opportunity to meet the kindergarten and special area teachers of Grandview STEAM, art, physical education, music and participate in fun activities in their classroom.
While the students are enjoying the kindergarten readiness activity, principal Rod Bisi will be conducting a meeting for parents with children entering kindergarten in the school 2020-21. Bisi will discuss the procedures for registering your child for kindergarten. This will allow the children to build independence and attend the activity alone.
If interested, RSVP to Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-2400 by Thursday, Jan. 23.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church deacons are selling Peanut Butter melt-away Easter eggs. One pound (12 eggs) costs $13 and half-pound boxes (six eggs) are $7. White, milk or dark chocolate flavors are available. To order, call the church office at 724-694-5710 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can purchase eggs in Derry at Dablock’s Beauty Shop or Lyndia’s Hair Boutique. Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn off Route 217 past Brenizer also has Easter eggs for pick-up (closed Mondays). Deacon mission programs are funded through melt-away sales. Order before April 5, as Easter is on Sunday, April 21.
* * *
Looking ahead, this year’s Derry Area High School Musical, “Les Miserables,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Other show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Tickets are $10 and will go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 3. The box office, located in the rear lobby of Derry Area Middle School, will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All seats are reserved. Please call 724-309-5178 for reservations or information, beginning Feb. 3.
* * *
Last week, I mistakenly put the wrong date in for this next announcement. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Please take note of the corrected date: Feb. 8.
The Derry Area Revitalization Committee is hosting Bowling for DARCee from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Lincoln Lanes, Route 30 West, Unity Township. Cost of the event is $120 for a team of four, which includes two games, shoe rental, food and drinks. There will also be prizes.
This event is a great way to have some fun, raise funds for the next community project and get to know your fellow community members.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
