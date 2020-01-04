Greetings and welcome to the first edition of the 2020 Derry Diary. I hope everyone had a terrific start to the new year.
Even though we are only a few days into the new decade, it’s always a good time to get things started in the right direction.
So, whatever resolutions that you may have made for the new year, I wish you the best of luck in keeping them.
It’s never easy to make changes in one’s life, especially the older you get. At least that’s what I’ve found out over my life span, but it sure does feel good when you accomplish the things that you set out to do.
And, it definitely shows how much intestinal fortitude you have along the way. So, buckle up, hold your head high, and make great things happen because this is your year to shine!
Wow, that sounded like something Joel Osteen would say.
Who knows? Maybe I’ll write a book this year, or not. Oh, well, maybe I’ll just stick to writing the Derry Diary.
Anyway, I guess it goes without saying that we’ve had some unusual weather since the start of winter.
There have been several higher than normal temperatures with occasional traces of snow since winter officially arrived two weeks ago.
And, according to the upcoming weather forecast, it appears that we will experience yet another warm-up throughout the next few days, which I’m sure a lot of people won’t mind.
But, as I had mentioned many times before in this column, rest assured, winter is definitely on its way. However, I don’t think it will be that bad, at least not a lot of snow.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that it won’t be cold or freezing the rest of the way, but if we can get through the next couple months, we just might have a chance to beat Old Man Winter this year.
* * *
Although there’s not a whole lot happening in the community this week, the big story buzzing around town is the retirement of Blade, the borough’s K-9 officer.
As you may already know, Blade completed his final day of work on Monday after 12 years of service with the Derry Borough police department.
The Dutch shepherd, who was imported from the Netherlands, began his profession at the mere age of 1 and has spent his entire career with his handler, Derry Borough police chief Randy Glick.
Blade’s duties stretched form uncovering narcotics to finding lost people or those hiding from the police.
Recently, Blade helped seize four pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop along Route 22. It is estimated that he has been involved in the seizure of about $1 million in narcotics and currency during his career.
Blade was well known within the Derry Area School District and widely recognized outside of the community for his demonstrations and accessibility.
It goes without saying that Blade will be sadly missed, but truly deserving of a long happy retirement.
* * *
The Good News Club is coming to Grandview Elementary school on Jan. 16.
Good New Club (GNC) is a ministry of Child Evangelism Fellowship. GNC is for students in Kindergarten through fifth grade. The club meets after school from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. Trained teachers who have had all their clearance checks will teach songs, Bible stories, Scripture memory, a mission story, review games and a snack.
Children can attend GNC only with parents’ prior permission. Registration forms are available in Grandview Elementary School front office. Forms must be completed and returned to the office on or before the first club night on Jan. 16. The students will need transportation home after each club meeting, as neither the school nor GNC provide transportation. All students are welcome to come and experience the Good News Club. It will be a great time to make new friends and enjoy new experiences! For more information, contact Thelma Kline at 724-694-9473 or 724-953-5993.
* * *
Just another friendly reminder that Christmas Tree-Cycling locations for Derry area residents are currently being held through Jan. 31.
The Borough open drop-off location will be held at the Borough Garage, E. 1st Ave., beside the salt shed, while the township drop-off location is at the Derry Township Municipal Building, 5321 Route 982. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations, lights, tree skirts, bags, etc., from trees before recycling.
* * *
The Derry Area Revitalization Committee is hosting a Bowling for DARCee at Lincoln Lanes on Feb., 8. Look for details upcoming on the Derry Area Revitalization Facebook Page and other community media. It’s a really great way to have some fun, raise some funds for the next community project and get to know your fellow community members.
* * *
Congratulations to Derry Area senior running back Justin Huss for being named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 3-A team.
Huss finished the season with 2,014 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns. In addition, he broke the Trojans’ single-game rushing record twice. Huss set the mark with 304 yards during the Deer Lakes game and then broke his own record the following week, recording 402 yards and five touchdowns in the final regular season game against Burrell.
Huss is also a basketball and track standout athlete for the Trojans.
* * *
Keeping with high school sports:
Local high school wrestlers around Westmoreland County are participating in the 66th Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament, which kicked off 4 p.m. Friday and continues at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, with the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals and semis. The championship round — for first through sixth place — is set for 6 p.m. The tournament is being hosted for the first time by Kiski Area High School in Vandergrift.
* * *
If you haven’t had the chance, you should check out the Derry Area High School newspaper, The Station. You can find it online at the school district’s homepage.
The Station is a revamped student newspaper that provides the students and faculty of Derry Area with a platform to connect directly with the high school, in their own words.
Founded by DAHS teacher Mark Curcio and inspired by Derek Jeter’s The Players’ Tribune, The Station publishes first-person stories from students, faculty and administration providing unique insight into the daily grind of public school in and outside of the classroom. Through impactful and intriguing long- and short-form stories and podcasts, The Station brings students closer than ever to the blue and gold that they love.
* * *
And finally, if the Christmas vacation has taken a toll on you and you’re ready for the kids to get back to school, well, I’m sure you already know that classes resume Monday, Jan. 6, for all Derry Area School District students. That means earlier bed times, earlier wake times and more free time for moms and dads.
I’m mentioning this only for parents who might want to cut out this part of the column from the paper and post it on the refrigerator or in the kids’ bedrooms to remind them what is quickly approaching. You’re welcome!
Also a reminder that the first semester ends on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Wow, how time flies. Before you know it, the kids will be out of school.
Oh, by the way, that last part is for your kids to cut out of the paper ... well, you get the point (sorry).
* * *
Have a wonderful weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.