Here is a message from Derry Borough Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta:
“Effective 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, there will be a gas line replacement project in Derry Borough from 118 1st Ave. to Ligonier Street for three to four weeks. Due to the construction, construction equipment and safety, as well as creating enough space for thru traffic and the flaggers, there will be NO on-street parking allowed during this time. Thank you for your understanding!”
The Derry Area School District is continuing meal pick-up at the entrance to the Middle School Lobby from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. It is asked that you preorder by 10 a.m. using the internet address at lunch.dasd.us.
This is a post from the Derry Volunteer Department’s Facebook homepage:
“It’s been a long few months, but we’re back! Our first sub sale for 2021 will be on Feb. 6, starting at 8 a.m. until we sell out. Our two locations will be at the Derry Laundromat and Blair’s Tavern parking lot at the four-way stop signs in New Derry. We will also start our Lenten fish fries on Feb. 19. We will post an updated menu soon. We look forward to seeing you all again!”
Derry Township Supervisors want to remind Derry Township residents that recyclable bins are for paper only!
No cardboard is permitted! This causes issues with their hauler and their workers who have to remove all cardboard from bins. If this continues, the supervisors will have to reevaluate the need for paper recycling.
This next message is for current Derry Area High School Juniors:
“The Pittsburgh Division of the FBI is happy to announce their upcoming Teen Academy, to be held at the Monroeville Public Safety Training Center, 2465 Johnston Road, Monroeville, on Thursday, March 11, and Thursday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In concurrence with the COVID-19 CDC and state guidelines, each cohort of students will be smaller in size, and each student will be assigned to attend one full-day program. All applicants must prepare to be available on both dates, in the event unforeseen circumstances would cause the program to be rescheduled. Punctuality, professional behavior, and appropriate dress will be required of all students attending this program. This one-day, hands-on program is open to current high school juniors (2020-21 school year) who live within the FBI Pittsburgh Division’s area of responsibility. Teen Academy is a chance for youth to learn about the FBI and what a variety of career paths in the FBI would entail.
“Selected students are offered insight into a number of topics and specialties, including the importance of making good choices when using online communication platforms, federal law violations the FBI investigates, requirements of all FBI applicants, and the FBI’s domestic and international roles. Students will also enjoy various hands-on experiences involving specialized areas of the FBI, such with our Evidence Response Team. After completing the class, students are more aware of challenges their communities face, better understand how the FBI serves their region, and are prepared to mentor their peers.”
Visit this link to view a sneak peek at the class from fall 2020, and to download an official application, which includes an essay requirement: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/community-outreach
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, by emailing kwesolosky@fbi.gov.
Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted.
Christmas tree-cycling will continue through Jan. 31. Local sites include Derry Borough garage near the salt shed on East First Avenue and the Derry Township Municipal Building, 5321 Route 982. Please remember to remove all decorations, lights, tree skirt, bags, etc.
Did you know January is School Director Recognition Month?
Please share your appreciation for our wonderful school board members at Derry Area School District.
Early childhood programs like the ones offered at Derry Area don’t exist at most school districts.
Through their efforts, the school district has been able to embrace the education of our youngest Trojan learners.
Thank a school board member today for their hard work!
Have a great weekend!
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
