Congratulations to Derry Area High School junior Elizabeth Kott who was selected as one of Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania’s 18 Under Eighteen award honorees. This award, presented by NextTier bank, celebrates 18 students chosen for their entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, and service to their communities. After casting a search across 56 counties within western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia, a diverse committee of community members reviewed each nomination and interviewed 36 finalists before selecting the 18 honorees. The honorees will not only be recognized at an award ceremony on Feb. 22 at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh but they will also be provided with additional educational and leadership opportunities.
Junior Achievement recognized Kott’s volunteering efforts and community impact. Kott advocates for her peers and programs within her school and actively promotes mental health awareness. She is a member of Derry Area’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, through which she has contributed to several nationally recognized community give-back initiatives. Kott is also a member of several volunteer mentor programs. As a part of the program Outdoor Odyssey, she works with children to offer encouragement, promote academic success, and develop their leadership skills. She also volunteers her time at Derry Area Middle School to build relationships and provide support to girls through a program similar to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Club Ophelia.
Tickets to the event are on sale now, with a limited number of in-person tickets available. JA will announce a virtual ticket option via its website, jawesternpa.org.
Grandview Elementary kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year is now open.
You may register online at registration.dasd.us. If you have any questions, call Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-2400.
Residents of the Derry Area community are eligible to participate in a unique offering.
If you are looking for a full- or part-time job, but need some assistance, please consider registering for the Derry Community Winter Job Workshop. The workshop is sponsored by the Derry Area 21st Century Community Learning Center After School Program, in partnership with Adams Memorial Library-Caldwell Memorial Library Branch.
By attending the two workshop sessions, you may see how it may help you with your resume, cover letter, applications, interview questions, and proper dress before your next interview.
The workshop will be held at Caldwell Memorial Library in Derry Area High School.
The first session is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, while the second sessions is set to begin 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.
Presenters include Derry Area BCIT-certified teachers Florence Prato and Samantha Fuller, as well as BCIT and FACS-certified instructor Elizabeth Hower.
Space is limited, so if your are a Derry Area community member and would like and would like to attend, please reply to DASD 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Tom Tatone at ttatone@dasd.us as soon as possible.
Last week, over 650 ninth-grade learners toured the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center. All of the school’s 14 programs had hands-on activities planned, and “A lot of excitement was in the air,” says EWCTC’s Administrative Director Todd Weimer. “The learners were enthusiastic, and our instructors did not disappoint.”
Also, kudos to the school’s counselor, Heather Kaecher, and co-op coordinator, Lisa Newhouse, for orchestrating the event.
A survey was taken by the students to see who were interested in attending next school year. The survey revealed that 91% of Derry Area students, while 88% of Ligonier Valley and 75% of Greater Latrobe students expressed interest in enrolling next year.
At Wednesday’s monthly EWCTC meeting, the Joint Operating Committee had the opportunity to choose the school’s new logo, which will appear as its official logo very soon. The board had the option to choose from two different logos designed by the Graphic Communication students.
On another topic, EWCTC was one of 39 CTCs in the state of Pennsylvania to be awarded the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Competitive Equipment Grant, in the amount of $50,000.
The school plans to purchase a new Ford Mustang Mach-E for its Automotive Technology and Mechatronics Engineering programs.
In addition, EWCTC has also been awarded the Safe School’s Targeted Equipment Grant, in the amount of $24,589. These funds will be utilized for various security related items.
Lastly, EWCTC’s Open House will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. All current eighth- through 11th-grade learners who may be interested in enrolling at the CTC next year, as well as their parent/s/guardians, are welcome to attend.
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its first dinner of 2022 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Cost of the Swiss steak dinner is $12.
Eat-in or take-out is available. The organizers are accepting advance orders. Call the church office between office hours (Monday thru Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at 724-694-8333.
Applications are being accepted for a seasonal summer pool manager at Derry Community Pool. The seasonal position will be from May through September 2022. The position will be approximately 32 hours per week. Duties include hiring, supervising and scheduling staff. Other duties consist of day-to-day financial operations, including but not limited to concession supply and inventory, management of financial operations with detailed maintenance of daily receipts and payables journals/budget, as well as biweekly submission of payroll hours to the borough office. The position requires some aquatics and/or pool management experience, with some food service experience preferred. Lifeguard, CPR, AED and pool chemical certifications are also a plus, as well as Serve Safe certifications for the concessions area.
The position will report to the pool committee on a weekly basis, as well as interacting with staff and pool patrons. Candidates must have the ability to work flexible hours, including weekends. A background check is required. Resumes will be accepted until March 30.
Resumes should be forwarded to the Derry Borough office, 114 E. Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627, or by faxing 724-694-9252.
Travelers will have an opportunity to discover Portugal with the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce via an eight-day vacation in April visiting the major cities in the southern European country.
According to the trip description, the country is “known for its cobblestone villages, captivating cities, fine wines and golden beaches. The Portugal experience can be many things from history, great food and idyllic scenery to name a few.
“Begin your tour in Lisbon, the capital city, and enjoy time exploring its mixture of gothic architecture. Next you will travel north to Batalha and Fátima, a place for you to gain insights into Portugal’s religious culture. You then travel to Aveiro, known as the Venice of Portugal thanks to its picturesque canals. Lastly you will spend time in Porto, where you might sample sumptuous food and drink while being delighted by the gorgeous scenery along the Douro River, before to head back to Lisbon.”
Registration is available through Jan. 30. For more details on the trip, including pricing and booking information, visit https://www.indus.travel/tour/discover-portugal-with-gllv-chamber-of-commerce/
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 W. 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
