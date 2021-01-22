This is a message post from the Derry Volunteer Department via Facebook homepage:
It’s been a long few months, but we’re back! Our first sub sale for 2021 will be on Feb. 6, starting at 8 a.m. until we sell out. Our two locations will be at the Derry laundromat, and Blair’s tavern parking lot at the four-way stop signs in New Derry. We will also start our Lenten fish frys on Feb. 19. We will post an updated menu soon. We look forward to seeing you all again!”
* * *
Meals will be delivered throughout the Derry Area School District via school bus.
Meals will be delivered to the following areas: Rite Aid Pharmacy; Derry Community Center; Don Street, at Dogwood Acres; Front Street, at 29th Street, Brenizer; Raymond Avenue, at Murtha Way; Mitchell Drive, at Holiday Acres office; W. Main Street, at New Alexandria Community Center; Route 981, at Newhouse Road, and Route 982 at Billings Drive, Sundial.
* * *
Derry Township Supervisors want to remind Derry Township residents that recyclable bins are for paper only!
No cardboard is permitted! This causes issues with their hauler and their workers who have to remove all cardboard from bins. If this continues, the supervisors will have to reevaluate the need for paper recycling.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the afterschool program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of January.
Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday on days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to attend from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District, grades K-12. A variety of STE(A)M activities are planned daily, ranging from FIT Club, Read & Work Out, Who Dunnit, NASA projects and more.
To register go to cclc.dasd.us. A follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
Sign up today!
* * *
Christmas tree-cycling will continue through Jan. 31. Local sites include Derry Borough garage near the salt shed on East First Avenue and the Derry Township Municipal Building, 5321 Route 982. Please remember to remove all decorations, lights, tree skirt, bags, etc.
* * *
Did you know January is School Director Recognition Month?
Please share your appreciation for our wonderful school board members at Derry Area School District.
Early childhood programs like the ones offered at Derry Area don’t exist at most school districts.
Through their efforts, the school district has been able to embrace the education of our youngest Trojan learners.
Thank a school board member today for their hard work!
* * *
This next item is a letter that was sent out to parents and guardians from Derry Area School District Superintendent Eric Curry.
“The Derry Area School District realizes that the decision to delay the start of classes or close school due to inclement weather can have a significant impact on Derry Area families. The district understands that students are better served both academically and socially by being in school. Please know that the safety of our students as they ride our school buses and drive to school is always the most critical factor in any decision.
“When the decision is made to delay or cancel school, many factors are considered. On occasion, a weather advisory from AccuWeather Snow Warning Service or the National Weather Service may give advance notice of severe weather conditions that might affect the following school day, but in most cases a decision is not made until the morning hours before our schools open.
“Regardless of weather forecasts during evening or morning newscasts, parents may find closing or delay information via the following resources: The district’s website — www.dasd.us; the district’s Facebook page; The district’s telephone/email notification system; radio announcements on WNTI — 990 AM, WCCS — 1160 AM, WDAD — 1450 AM, WCNS — 1480 AM, WNTJ — 1490 AM, WKYE — 96.5 FM, WFGI — 95.5 FM, WJHT — 92.1 FM, WRKW — 99.1 FM, WCCL 101.7 FM, and television announcements on KDKA-TV (Ch. 2), WTAE-TV (Ch. 4), WJAC-TV (Ch. 6), WWCP-TV (Ch. 8), WPXI-TV (Ch.11), and WATM-TV (Ch. 23).
“Important note — new for this school year: During the 2020-2021 school year, the Derry Area School District will be utilizing remote learning through PDE-approved Flexible Instructional Days (remote online learning). Flexible Instructional Days may be used as a school day that has been cancelled due to inclement weather or another emergency situation. Students and parents/guardians will be informed when the district utilizes a Flexible Instructional Day (remote online learning) through the District’s mass notification system in the same way that school closings and delays are announced. The day will run the same as the remote online learning days that our students have utilized this year.”
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.