Congratulations to Derry Area girls’ basketball player Tina Moracco for recording her 1,000th career point earlier this week against visiting Mount Pleasant Area. Moracco, a 5-foot-9 senior guard, nailed a three-pointer on her first attempt to accomplish the feat.
She finished the game with 28 points, leaving her only 22 points shy of the program’s career scoring mark held by Lindsay Dixon (1,047 points) in 1999-2000.
Earlier this month, Moracco surpassed the program’s single game scoring record with 39 points in a home victory against Deer Lakes.
* * *
On a similar note, kudos to Derry Area girls’ basketball head coach Gene Brisbane for collecting his 400th career victory in 26 years of coaching female teams in basketball. Brisbane reached the milestone last week in a 44-41 victory at Burrell.
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its first dinner of 2022 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Cost of the Swiss steak dinner is $12.
Eat-in or take-out is available. The organizers are accepting advance orders. Call the church office between office hours (Monday thru Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at 724-694-8333.
* * *
Applications are being accepted for a seasonal summer pool manager at Derry Community Pool. The seasonal position will be from May through September 2022. The position will be approximately 32 hours per week.
Duties include hiring, supervising and scheduling staff. Other duties consist of day-to-day financial operations, including but not limited to concession supply and inventory, management of financial operations with detailed maintenance of daily receipts and payables journals/budget, as well as bi-weekly submission of payroll hours to the borough office.
The position requires some aquatics and/or pool management experience, with some food service experience preferred. Lifeguard, CPR, AED and pool chemical certifications are also a plus, as well as Serve Safe certifications for the concessions area.
The position will report to the pool committee on a weekly basis, as well as interacting with staff and pool patrons. Candidates must have the ability to work flexible hours, including weekends. A background check is required. Resumes will be accepted until March 30.
Resumes should be forwarded to the Derry Borough office, 114 E. Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627, or by faxing 724-694-9252.
* * *
The Derry Volunteer Fire Company is once again hosting the Steel City Comedy Tour at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at A.V. Germano Hall, 100 W. 2nd St., Derry. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s show features headliner David Michael, along with comedians Marcus Cox, Suzanne Lawerence and Trey McDonough.
The kitchen will be open, along with a cash bar. In addition, a 50/50 drawing will be held. Cost of the event is $10 and tickets will available pre-sale only.
To order tickets or for more information, call 724-694-2653 or contact a Derry Volunteer Fire Company member.
* * *
This message is from Shannon Cypher-Hart, code enforcement/zoning officer:
“It has come to the attention of this office that while you keep your parking lot free from snow and ice, you have not been removing the snow and ice from the sidewalks abutting your property causing a hazard to pedestrians. It is the property owner’s responsibility to keep all sidewalks abutting your property clear of hazards.”
§ 358-1. Responsibility for removal of snow and ice; time limit; penalty; authority of Borough to remove snow and ice from sidewalk and collect cost plus 10%. The owner, occupant or tenant of every property abutting any of the sidewalks of the Borough of Derry is hereby required to remove or cause to be removed from all of such sidewalks all snow or ice that has fallen or formed thereon within 24 hours after the same shall have ceased to fall or to form. Failure to comply with the provisions of this section shall result in a penalty, upon conviction thereof, of a fine of not more than $100 and costs of prosecution, and in default of payment of such fine and costs, to imprisonment for not more than 10 days. Provided: The Borough may, at its discretion, cause snow or ice accumulated in violation of this section to be removed, and may collect the cost along with 10% additional from such defaulting property owner, occupant or tenant in the manner prescribed by law.
• Please have any remaining snow and ice removed from the sidewalks upon receipt of this letter. In the future, please maintain your sidewalks free from hazardous conditions.
• Persons who suffer from heart and other chronic medical conditions should refrain from performing the removal.
§106.3 Civil enforcement. If a notice of violation or an order under §107 is not abated or complied with, the property maintenance code officials shall institute the appropriate proceeding at law or an equity to restrain, correct or abate such violation, or to require the removal or termination of violation or unlawful occupancy of the structure and violation of these provisions of this code or of the order or discretion made pursuant there too. Any and all actions taken by the borough and such premises, including, but not limited to, the assessment of abatement costs, engineering and attorney’s fees, demolition, removal and disposal expenses, penalties, and interest, and any other charges, shall be charged against the real estate upon which the structure is located and shall be a lien upon or against such real estate pursuant to the Pennsylvania Municipal Lien Law as amended.
§106.4 Criminal penalties. Any person who violates any provision of this code shall, upon conviction thereof by summary proceedings, be sentenced to pay fine of not less than $100 and not more than $1,000, plus costs of prosecution, for each and every offense and, in default of said fine and cost, to undergo and imprisonment in the Westmoreland County prison for a period not in excess of 30 days. Every day of a violation shall be considered a separate violation. In addition to these penalties, the Burro may assess whatever other penalties and costs are allowable here under or otherwise by law.
§111.1. Application for appeal. (20 days) Any person directly affected by a decision of the code official, or a notice or order issued under this code shall have the right to appeal to the board of appeals, provided that a written application for appeal is filed within 20 days after the day the decision, notice or order was served.
Travelers will have an opportunity to discover Portugal with the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce via an eight-day vacation in April visiting the major cities in the southern European country.
According to the trip description, the country is “known for its cobblestone villages, captivating cities, fine wines and golden beaches. The Portugal experience can be many things from history, great food and idyllic scenery to name a few.
“Begin your tour in Lisbon, the capital city and enjoy time exploring its mixture of gothic architecture. Next you will travel north to Batalha and Fátima, a place for you to gain insights into Portugal’s religious culture. You then travel to Aveiro, known as the Venice of Portugal thanks to is picturesque canals. Lastly you will spend time in Porto, where you might sample sumptuous food and drink while being delighted by the gorgeous scenery along the Douro River, before to head back to Lisbon.”
Registration is available through Jan. 30. For more details on the trip, including pricing and booking information, visit https://www.indus.travel/tour/discover-portugal-with-gllv-chamber-of-commerce/
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 W. 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
* * *
The Derry Area School District Foundation recently announced that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library delivered the 3,000th book to children of Derry Area School District. This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age-appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their 5th birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
Currently, 318 children are registered to receive books each month. We’re hoping to fund an even larger number of recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library.
That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home.
Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. Please memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL.” For questions concerning donations, contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us.
This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond.
We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area.
If anyone has any questions concerning registration, call 724-694-1400, ext 1377.
Please also watch for information on the project in the Derry Diary section of the Bulletin and on social media. Thank you!
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.