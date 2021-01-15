Here is a message from Paula Shean, secretary of Derry Presbyterian Church:
“The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-5710), will be hosting a takeout only chili dinner, Saturday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. or until sold out.
“All are invited to come and pick up a bowl of chili, cornbread, bottled water and baked apple dessert. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under the age of 5 are free. This is takeout only. pick up will be at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near the garage and kitchen entrance. We appreciate your support!”
* * *
Bradenville United Methodist Church has shared a COVID-19 update. The church will resume its Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10. Masks and social distancing will be required.
* * *
Meals will be delivered throughout the Derry Area School District via school bus.
Meals will be delivered to the following areas: Rite Aid Pharmacy; Derry Community Center; Don Street, at Dogwood Acres; Front Street, at 29th Street, Brenizer; Raymond Avenue, at Murtha Way; Mitchell Drive, at Holiday Acres office; W. Main Street, at New Alexandria Community Center; Route 981, at Newhouse Road, and Route 982 at Billings Drive, Sundial.
* * *
A reminder that on Tuesday, Jan. 19, Derry Area School District students will resume instruction with the same models in place prior to the move to full remote learning. Grandview elementary families have a choice between five days in-person, hybrids, or full remote. Middle school and high school will return in hybrid or full remote learning, as the schools will not be open for in-person learning.
You may check the Derry Area School District website and Facebook page for more detailed information.
* * *
Derry Township Supervisors want to remind Derry Township residents that recyclable bins are for paper only!
No cardboard is permitted! This causes issues with their hauler and their workers who have to remove all cardboard from bins. If this continues, the supervisors will have to reevaluate the need for paper recycling.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the afterschool program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of January.
Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday on days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to attend from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District, grades K-12. A variety of STE(A)M activities are planned daily, ranging from FIT Club, Read & Work Out, Who Dunnit, NASA projects and more.
To register go to cclc.dasd.us. A follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us
Sign up today!
* * *
Christmas tree-cycling will continue through Jan. 31. Local sites include Derry Borough garage near the salt shed on East First Avenue and the Derry Township Municipal Building, 5321 Route 982. Please remember to remove all decorations, lights, tree skirt, bags, etc.
* * *
Here is a letter from Tracey Smeltzer, director of media services at Derry Area High School:
“On behalf of the DAEA and the Derry Area High School Diner’s Club, I would like to thank the Derry Area Community for the donations toward the Christmas Dinner Box project this year. Your generosity continues to amaze us! This year, we distributed food to 140 families. Each family received two boxes (one perishable and one non-perishable) filled with food purchased through your kindness and generosity.
“I would like to give a shout out to the many DAEA members and friends who helped create lists, make phone calls, assemble boxes, pack boxes, carry and deliver boxes, because without a team effort this project would not happen. You all go above and beyond!
“We would also like to thank: Dan at Shop & Save Latrobe for placing the special order for us, US Foods, Gwen Kozar, Bob Dunlap, Dave Irvin and the maintenance staff, Fr. Sam Lamandola and Jean McDowell from St. Martin’s and its parishioners, Pastor Lola from Derry First United Methodist and the congregation, Menasha, and Rob Rockwell from the Pit Stop. Coaches Aidan and Don Bushey (and) Noah Lingis. I hope I have not forgotten anyone, if I have please note it was not intentional.
“On behalf of all of us, we wish you all a happy and healthy 2021. Stay well!”
* * *
Every Monday through Thursday, Heather Krehlik and Sean Myers conduct a fitness workout to get kids up and moving after having to be on the computer all day.
Students in both the middle school and the elementary school are encouraged to attend, regardless of fitness levels — join the group and get a workout in. Families are also encouraged to participate. Workouts start at 4 p.m. and are not too long. They are meant to give everyone time for a little physical fitness, mental fitness and some socialization amongst members!
You may use the link below in order to sign up. If you have any questions, contact Krehlik or Myers at the school 724-694-8231, ext. 2303.
This program is possible through the afterschool program: https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/winter-2020-registration.
* * *
In case you haven’t noticed, PennDOT has moved its local driver licensing services location from Greensburg Driver License Center to a new facility in Jeannette. However, the location in Greensburg will remain open for a limited period of time for photo services.
The new Driver License Center is located at 1100 Lowry Avenue in Jeannette.
Hours of operation for the new facility will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with a two-hour block from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday designated to give priority to customers 60 years or older. The facility is closed on Mondays and Sundays.
* * *
Give the gift of reading and share the love of reading with your child. Sign up for the Dolly Parton Library today!
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is free for all children birth-age 5 residing in the Derry Area School District. You may register your child online at imagination library.com/usa/affiliate/PADERRY. Give your child the gift of free books. Don’t delay. Register today!
* * *
Did you know January is School Director Recognition Month?
Please share your appreciation for our wonderful School Board members at Derry Area School District!
Early childhood programs like the ones offered at Derry Area don’t exist at most school districts. Through their efforts, the school district has been able to embrace the education of our youngest Trojan learners.
Thank a school board member today for their hard work!
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
