The Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) is inviting all boys and girls ages 8-13 to the Latrobe Elks Hoop Shoot Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Derry Area Middle School gymnasium. Players are asked to arrive by 8:45 a.m. Boys and girls divisions are separate.
The Derry Volunteer Fire Company is once again hosting the Steel City Comedy Tour at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at A.V. Germano Hall, 100 West 2nd St., Derry. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s show features headliner David Michael, along with comedians Marcus Cox, Suzanne Lawerence and Trey McDonough.
The kitchen will be open, along with a cash bar. In addition, a 50/50 drawing will be held. Cost of the event is $10 and tickets will available pre-sale only.
To order tickets or for more information, call 724-694-2653 or contact a Derry Volunteer Fire Company member.
Applications are being accepted for a seasonal summer pool manager at Derry Community Pool. The seasonal position will be from May through September 2022. The position will be approximately 32 hours per week.
Duties include hiring, supervising, and scheduling staff. Other duties consist of day-to-day financial operations, including but not limited to concession supply and inventory, management of financial operations with detailed maintenance of daily receipts and payables journals/budget, as well as bi-weekly submission of payroll hours to the borough office.
The position requires some aquatics and/or pool management experience, with some food service experience preferred. Lifeguard, CPR, AED and pool chemical certifications are also a plus, as well as Serve Safe certifications for the concessions area.
The position will report to the pool committee on a weekly basis, as well as interacting with staff and pool patrons. Candidates must have the ability to work flexible hours, including weekends. A background check is required. Resumes will be accepted until March 30.
Resumes should be forward to the Derry Borough office, 114 East Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627 or by faxing 724-694-9252.
Derry First United Methodist Church will host its first dinner of the new year from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
The dinner entree will be Swiss steak and cost is $12 per meal, with eat-in or takeout available. The church is accepting advance orders beginning Monday, Jan. 17. To place an order, call the church office at 724-694-8333 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Additionally, the church will hold its Monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. The breakfast is $7. To reserve your seat, call Sandy at 878-295-2308.
Derry Area School District is currently seeking a technology support specialist. This is a 12-month position with a pay rate of $22.08 per hour with full benefits. For a complete job description, visit the district website at dasd.edlioschool.com/apps/jobs/show_job.jsp?REC_ID=39054.
The deadline to apply is 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
Those interested may mail Greg Ferencak, Assistant Superintendent, 982 N. Chestnut Street Ext., Derry PA 15627. They can also phone 724-694-1401, fax 724-694-1429 or email gferencak@dasd.us.
The Diary received this information from Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (GLLV) President/CEO Briana R. Tomack:
Travelers will have an opportunity to discover Portugal with the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce via an eight-day vacation in April visiting the major cities in the southern European country.
According to the trip description, the country is “known for its, cobblestone villages, captivating cities, fine wines and golden beaches. The Portugal experience can be many things from history, great food and idyllic scenery to name a few.
“Begin your tour in Lisbon, the capital city and enjoy time exploring its mixture of gothic architecture. Next you will travel North to Batalha and Fátima, a place for you to gain insights into Portugal’s religious culture. You then travel to Aveiro, known as the Venice of Portugal thanks to is picturesque canals. Lastly you will spend time in Porto, where you might sample sumptuous food and drink while being delighted by the gorgeous scenery along the Douro River, before to head back to Lisbon.”
Registration is available through Jan. 30. For more details on the trip, including pricing and booking information, visit https://www.indus.travel/tour/discover-portugal-with-gllv-chamber-of-commerce/
Derry Borough councilman Chad Fabian told the Diary that a few people in the borough are interested in restarting the neighborhood watch program. Anyone interested in taking part in the neighborhood watch is asked to email the borough office at derryboro@comcast.net (include a phone number and return email address), or visit the Derry Area Topics page on Facebook.
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
The Derry Area School District Foundation recently announced that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library delivered the 3,000th book to children of Derry Area School District. This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age-appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their 5th birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
Currently, 318 children are registered to receive books each month. We’re hoping to fund an even larger number of recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home.
Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15626. Please memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL.” For questions concerning donations, contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us.
This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area. If anyone has any questions concerning registration, call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information on the project in the Derry Diary section of the Bulletin and on social media. Thank you!
Have a great weekend, and let’s go Steelers!
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
