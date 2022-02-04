Residents of the Derry Area community are eligible to participate in a unique offering.
If you are looking for a full- or part-time job, but need some assistance, please consider registering for the Derry Community Winter Job Workshop. The workshop is sponsored by the Derry Area 21st Century Community Learning Center After School Program, in partnership with Adams Memorial Library-Caldwell Memorial Library Branch. By attending the two workshop sessions, you may see how it may help you with your resume, cover letter, applications, interview questions, and proper dress before your next interview. The workshop will be held at Caldwell Memorial Library in Derry Area High School.The first session is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, while the second sessions is set to begin 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.
Session 1: Feb. 17.
- Analysis of what makes a Resume and Cover Letter stand out above the rest
- Discussion of how to pick an appropriate outfit to wear for a job interview
Session 2: Feb. 24.
- Review your Resume and Cover Letter and offer suggestions
- Overview of how to answer the most likely interview questions you will encounter
Presenters include Derry Area BCIT-certified teachers Florence Prato and Samantha Fuller, as well as BCIT and FACS-certified instructor Elizabeth Hower. Space is limited, so if your are a Derry Area community member and would like and would like to attend, please reply to DASD 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Tom Tatone at ttatone@dasd.us as soon as possible.
* * *
These first three announcements are from Teri Sauers, administrative assistant for Derry First United Methodist Church:
The Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St. in Derry, will be hosting its Monthly Ladies Lunch at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
This is a FREE Lunch. A freewill offering will be taken. We hope to see you there!
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its first dinner of 2022 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.
This dinner is Swiss steak and costs $12. Eat-in or take-out. Advance orders are being accepted. Please call the church office between office hours (Monday thru Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at 724-694-8333.
* * *
The Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its Monthly Boro Boys Breakfast on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. Cost of the breakfast is $7. Please contact Sandy at 878-295-2308 to reserve your seat.
* * *
This notice is from Nancy Byers on behalf of Bradenville United Methodist Church:
The public is invited to a concert by the Sweet Adelines on Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Bradenville United Methodist Church (5168 Route 982 North). The performance starts at 7 p.m. A freewill offering will be taken.
* * *
Grandview Elementary kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year is now open.
You may register online at registration.dasd.us. If you have any questions, call Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-2400.
* * *
This message is from Julie Ruane, administrative assistant of Greensburg Church of the Brethren:
Every Monday night from 5 to 7 p.m. the Greensburg Church of the Brethren welcomes all groups and individuals with developmental disabilities to a “Joyful Celebration.”
Come join us for a free night of fun and fellowship. Dinner is included. All participants must be accompanied by a family member or caregiver. Donations are accepted. For more information or questions, call 724-834-2130.
* * *
Applications are being accepted for a seasonal summer pool manager at Derry Community Pool. The seasonal position will be from May through September 2022. The position will be approximately 32 hours per week.
Duties include hiring, supervising and scheduling staff. Other duties consist of day-to-day financial operations, including but not limited to concession supply and inventory, management of financial operations with detailed maintenance of daily receipts and payables journals/budget, as well as biweekly submission of payroll hours to the borough office.
The position requires some aquatics and/or pool management experience, with some food service experience preferred. Lifeguard, CPR, AED and pool chemical certifications are also a plus, as well as Serve Safe certifications for the concessions area.
The position will report to the pool committee on a weekly basis, as well as interacting with staff and pool patrons. Candidates must have the ability to work flexible hours, including weekends. A background check is required. Resumes will be accepted until March 30.
Resumes should be forwarded to the Derry Borough office, 114 E. Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627, or by faxing 724-694-9252.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 W. 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.