The Derry Volunteer Fire Company will be holding a sub sale beginning 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Cost of a sub is $9. Locations to purchase a sub are Derry Laundromat and Blair’s Tavern in New Derry.
The fire company thanks everyone for their continued support.
***
Derry Area Historical Society is hosting a free kid’s event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Fulton House, located at 357 Pittsburgh St. in New Derry.
The Presidents Day kids workshop will include fun crafts, trivia and refreshments.
***
This announcement is from Teri Sauers, administrative assistant for Derry First United Methodist Church:
Derry First United Methodist Church’s February Ladies Lunch will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 7. Please note the date change, this is the first Tuesday of the month. This is a free lunch. Please join us for good food and great conversation. A freewill offering will be collected. We hope to see you there!
***
The Derry First United Methodist Church is now taking advance orders for its Swiss steak dinner to be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Cost of the meal is $13 and includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean, applesauce, rolls and cake.
You may call the church office at 724-694-8333 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to reserve your dinner now until Monday, Feb. 6.
***
The Derry Area Historical Society has elected its new board of directors for 2023 and is excited to start a new year of events at the Fulton House in New Derry.
Board members include Missy Snyder (president), Judy Johnston (vice president) Emily Patrick (secretary), Peter Wood (treasurer), Denise Wood, William Snyder II, Lydia Gamble, Pete Maricondi, Rebecca Gamble, Donna Showalter and Melissa Brooks.
You can follow DAHS’s new Facebook page at “Derry Area Historical Society Official” for upcoming news and events.
***
Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St. in Greensburg, will hold a Disciples’ Hands soup and sandwich sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
A quart of soup is $7, while a hot sausage sandwich is $6.
There are different varieties of soup, and all proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our surrounding area.
For more information, contact Julie Ruane, administrative assistant, at 412-403-8182.
***
A basket bash to benefit the Tracy Squib Memorial Scholarship fund will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Huber Hall in Latrobe Feb. 25. Tickets are $20, which includes lunch and drinks.
You may contact Debbie at 724-771-3355 or Dwight at 724-875-1952. If possible, texting is best.
***
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will conduct sign-ups for its upcoming season from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
Cash or personal check will only be accepted.
In addition, L-DATL is always looking for announcers and umpires.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons, located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street in Derry, are conducting their annual Peanut Butter Meltaway Easter Egg Candy Sale. The eggs can be purchased by the pound at $16 or by the half pound at $8. They come in three flavors: milk, white or dark chocolate. They can be purchased at Lynda’s Hair Boutique and The Pizza Barn or call the church office at 724-694-5710. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons. God bless.
***
If you’re interested in getting involved in your community, there are currently several positions available including zoning hearing board, planning commission, municipal authority and board chairman.
More information is available on the Derry Borough website at https://derryborough.org/
***
Downtown Latrobe Merchants present: “One Sweet Night Out.”
Join the Downtown Latrobe eateries and merchants on the first Wednesday of every month from 5 to 8 p.m. for Shop Hop Nights. Participating merchants will have giveaways, special savings, snacks, treats and more. February’s theme will be Valentine’s Day.
Participating merchants include: Paper Heart Affairs, Rose Style Shoppe, Chicoras, Eclectique, Gray Dog Comics and Toys, and Market On Main.
***
On Friday, Dec. 27, 2022, six students represented the Derry Area High School Band program by participating in the FayWest Honors Band Festival. This year’s festival was hosted by the Jeannette Junior-Senior High School. FayWest Honors Band is comprised of high school students from schools in Westmoreland and Fayette counties. The students rehearsed all day and performed a concert in the evening. Students who represented Derry Area were Morgan Haake, Paige King, Abigail Snyder, Rachael Lloyd, Jaime Fury and David Kerin.
***
She has the power to use her voice, create change and make history. Girls on the Run’s one-of-a-kind curriculum teaches girls critical life skills, like standing up for themselves and others, that build leadership potential. Get your girl involved with Derry’s Girls on the Run team this spring. The season begins the week of March 6 and ends May 21. Practices will be held two nights a week (subject to change depending on coaching staff). To learn more, visit www.gotrmagee.org or email smikeska@dasd.us.
Thanks to special donors, there should not be a registration fee if you use the code DERRY.
Sixth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (Heart and Sole).
Third- thorough fifth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Girls on the Run).
Registration opened Feb. 1. You may register online at: https://www.gotrmagee.org/programs.
***
