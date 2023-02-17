There have been a lot of questions concerning the operating hours of Kwik Fill in Derry. So, after talking with the new manager, Jossalynn Lucas, she informed me that the new operating hours for now are as follows: Monday, open 8 a.m.; Tuesday through Friday, open 24 hours, and Saturday and Sunday, close 11 p.m.
Kwik Fill is trying to get back to its normal 24 hours, so stay tuned. In addition, Kwik Fill is also hiring.
***
Derry Area Historical Society is hosting a free kid’s event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Fulton House, located at 357 Pittsburgh St. in New Derry.
The Presidents Day kids workshop will include fun crafts, trivia and refreshments.
***
Tom Tatone, Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Centers program director, wrote in:
“The Derry Area School District After School Program, in partnership with Caldwell Memorial Library, and Fort Ligonier, will host an event titled “Twelfth Night, Dance, and other Colonial Traditions” on Monday, Feb. 27, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Caldwell Memorial Library.
“Education specialist Matt Gault from Fort Ligonier will lead the presentation, emphasizing 18th-century holiday customs in general, and traditions upheld at Fort Ligonier as well. Of interest, participants may learn the steps of colonial ‘fancy’ and ‘country’ dances that were the precursors to square dancing and modern line dances. Couples and groups of four are encouraged to attend in order to learn the dance steps.
“Caldwell Memorial Library also has a permanent display of French and Indian War prints by artists Robert Griffing and John Buxton to view.
“Registration is not required, however, a courtesy email to DASD After School Program Director Tom Tatone (ttatone@dasd.us) would be appreciated if you plan to attend.
“Last October, ‘A History of Fort Ligonier’ was presented in the library. One last event involving a Fort Ligonier related topic is being planned April 19 as well.
“The DASD After School Program is funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant Program. Students in grades K-12 may still register for the program by picking up a registration form through your child’s homeroom teacher or office personnel. The program offers educational activities at Grandview Elementary Monday through Thursday after school until 5:50 p.m., and until 4:50 p.m. on Fridays. The programs in the middle school and high school operate from after school until 5:50 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
“Thanks!”
***
This announcement is from Deb Zello, Derry Township tax collector:
“Greetings from the township tax office!
“Just a few things to get refreshed for the new year. The 2023 county/township taxes will be mailed at the end of February. No payments will be accepted before March 1. The tax office hours beginning March 1 will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Payments can be left in the red locked box outside of the tax office door, or mailed to Debby Zello: Derry Township Tax Collector, 978 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. If you have any questions, you may contact us at 724-694-5115.
“The tax office will be closed Monday, Feb. 27, for training. In addition, we also follow the Derry Area School District inclement weather closings and delays.
“Please take note, with the tax season now upon us, the Derry Berkheimer office, located in the DASD administration building, has permanently closed. Payments can be taken or mailed to the next closest office at 403 S. Third St., second floor, Youngwood, PA 15697. The number provided for contact is: 1-610-588-0965. Payments can no longer be left at the Derry Township Tax Office.”
***
A basket bash to benefit the Tracy Squib Memorial Scholarship fund will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Huber Hall in Latrobe Feb. 25. Tickets are $20, which includes lunch and drinks.
You may contact Debbie at 724-771-3355 or Dwight at 724-875-1952. If possible, texting is best.
***
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will conduct sign-ups for its upcoming season from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
Cash or personal check will only be accepted.
In addition, L-DATL is always looking for announcers and umpires.
***
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons, located at the corner of Presby Way and Chestnut Street in Derry, are conducting their annual Peanut Butter Meltaway Easter Egg Candy Sale. The eggs can be purchased by the pound at $16 or by the half pound at $8. They come in three flavors: milk, white or dark chocolate. They can be purchased at Lynda’s Hair Boutique and The Pizza Barn or call the church office at 724-694-5710. Thank you for supporting the Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons. God bless.
***
If you’re interested in getting involved in your community, there are currently several positions available including zoning hearing board, planning commission, municipal authority and board chairman.
More information is available on the Derry Borough website at https://derryborough.org/
***
She has the power to use her voice, create change and make history. Girls on the Run’s one-of-a-kind curriculum teaches girls critical life skills, like standing up for themselves and others, that build leadership potential. Get your girl involved with Derry’s Girls on the Run team this spring. The season begins the week of March 6 and ends May 21. Practices will be held two nights a week (subject to change depending on coaching staff). To learn more, visit www.gotrmagee.org or email smikeska@dasd.us.
Thanks to special donors, there should not be a registration fee if you use the code DERRY.
Sixth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (Heart and Sole).
Third- thorough fifth-grade girls run Tuesday and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Girls on the Run).
Registration opened Feb. 1. You may register online at: https://www.gotrmagee.org/programs.
***
Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, is hosting a food box hand-out from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
You may drive up or pick up. No questions asked.
You may pick up the food boxes at the parking lot side of the church.
For more information, visit gbgcob.org, or call 724-834-2130.
Supplies limited to 250 boxes.
***
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is now enrolling for the 2023-24 school year. Preschool 3s and Pre-kindergarten 4s. Call 724-694-2514.
***
Attention Derry Area Youth Athletic Association baseball and softball parents:
“We are starting conditioning this Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. This will continue Sunday through March. This will be held in the Derry Area High School gym and auxiliary gym. Please bring helmet, glove and bat (if you have your own).
“With this being said, we definitely can use volunteers to make this successful for the kids. Please consider helping with this week and as many as you can after. Volunteers, please arrive a few minutes early.
“We are also holding in-person registration on the days of conditioning. Come on down and sign your kiddo up.”
The breakdown of ages versus times are as follows:
- 1 to 2 p.m., ages 7-9;
- 2 to 3 p.m., ages 10-12, and
- 3 to 4 p.m., Softball all ages.
We will see you there. Please share this message.
***
Have a great weekend!
***
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
