Welcome to this week’s edition of the Derry Diary.
Now that the Lenten season is officially underway, I hope everyone is taking the opportunity to help support all the local churches, fire companies and businesses that are hosting fish fry events. If you love fish, then now is certainly the time to explore all the different types and styles of fish dinners that many local outfits are offering. I can’t tell you which places have the best fish or bang for your buck, but there are a lot of opportunities out there from which to choose. I will do my best to keep you updated during the Lenten season.
Before we get to what’s happening around our area, how about a big shoutout to Steven Gaul, owner of Gaul’s Gutter Cleaning, for donating his time to pressure wash and brighten the Veterans Memorial outside the Derry Borough Municipal building. It looks great, and thanks Steve!
Also, kudos to Diamond Dolls Twirling teams and soloists who had three second-place finishes among its three teams, along with 19 solo awards (1st through 10th place) in their first appearance in TwirlMania International Championships held Feb. 14-17 at Disney World. Managed by Kimberly Hoag, the Diamond Dolls is an independent twirling team formed in 1999 and is based in Derry. The Diamond Dolls offer recreational-through competitive level instruction and is open to girls ages 4 through 17, from any school district, with or without experience. Way to to go girls and keep up the good work!
* * *
Derry area churches are hosting their Community Lenten Luncheons during the season of Lent from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during the Lenten season.
The following are a list of dates for local churches:
March 4, at St. Martin’s Parish, 5684 Route 982, New Derry; March 11, at Derry United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry; March 18, at St. Joseph’s Church, 125 South Ligonier St., Derry; March 25, at Derry United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry, and April 1, at Derry Presbyterian Church, 108 Presby Way, Derry.
The community is invited to attend these services to enjoy a time of good food and fellowship and to prepare their hearts and minds for the Lenten/Easter season. If you have any questions, call 724-694-5710.
* * *
Derry Volunteer Fire Company will continue its fish fry every Friday through the Lenten season from 4 to 7 p.m. at AV Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St., Derry.
* * *
The New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department, located at 8370 Route 22 in New Alexandria, will be holding its fish fry during Lenten Fridays through April 10.
This year, the department will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Take-out is available. Phone orders: 724-668-991.
* * *
Derry Area School District food service director Gwen Kozar has announced that the school district will be celebrating National School Breakfast during the month of March. If a student eats breakfast everyday through the month of March, he or she will be eligible for three drawings for $50, which will be deposited in their lunch account. There will be one drawing for the high school, middle school and Grandview Elementary. Good luck!
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church deacons are selling peanut butter melt-away Easter eggs. One pound (12 eggs) is $13 and half-pound boxes (six eggs) is $7. White, milk or dark chocolate are available. To order, call the church office at 724-694-5710 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can purchase eggs in Derry at Dablock’s Beauty Shop or Lynda’s Hair Boutique. Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn Restaurant off Route 217 past Brenizer also has Easter eggs for pickup (closed Mondays). Deacon mission programs are funded through melt-away sales. Order before April 5, as Easter is on Sunday, April 21.
* * *
The 5th Annual Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor show will be held Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St., Derry. This year’s theme is “Welcome to the Carnival.” There will be 38 tables with a variety of crafts and vendor items. Admission is free. The show will include a 50/50 raffle and an auction table. The kitchen will be open to purchase lunch, snacks and beverages. The event benefits the Derry Borough Fire Department.
* * *
The Derry Area Interact Club will host a basketball game between the Harlem Wizards and the Trojan Empire team 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the Derry Area High School gymnasium.
Cost for tickets are: general admission, $10, courtside plus, $25 (can only be purchased online). Cost for tickets the night of the event at the door are $12.
Courtside plus tickets includes courtside reserved seating, an exclusive 10-minute meet and greet with two or three Wizards’ players, free team poster and $10 discount on Wizards replica jerseys.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase to help raise money. Additionally, Wizards souvenirs can be purchased (cash or credit card). There will be a free autograph session after the game. However, this is not a drop-off event. Kindergarten through six-grade students must be accompanied by an adult.
The roster for the Trojan Empire team, which consist of principals, teachers and students include:
High school – Casey Long, Tracy Smeltzer, Dave Vinopal, Mark Curcio, Taley Dunaway, Brian Clawson; middle school – Brock Smith and Mike Moximchalk; Grandview – Kara Gardner, Nathan Keller, Nick Chimino, Jackie Chimino, Becky Anderson, Jen Zinkham, Morgan Stouffer, Neal McClarren and Missy Shuey; students – Aidan Bushey, Tanner Nicely, Ryan Bushey, Kamryn Kelly and Hannah Wedow.
The coach for the Trojan Empire team is senior Justin Huss. The referees include Derry Area boys and girls head basketball coaches Tom Esposito and Gene Brisbane, respectively.
Grandview Elementary second-grade chorus and senior Addy Hildebrand will be singing the National Anthem conducted by Karen Kerin (Grandview).
* * *
It’s not too late to join the Good News Club (GNC) at Grandview Elementary School and to be part of the exciting new series, Joseph, an Old Testament hero. GNC meets every Thursday from 3:50 p.m. (dismissal) to 5:30 p.m. It’s a fast paced time of stories, memory verses, music, games and snacks. Registration forms are in Grandview’s office and must be completed and returned to the office on or before Thursday. Parents’ permission is required. Please come out and join the fun! For more information, contact Thelma Kline at 724-953-5993.
* * *
The New Alexandria Public Library is sponsoring its annual Health Awareness Screening. Multiphasic blood testing will be held at the library in Keystone Plaza in New Alexandria from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-524-3414. Walk-ins are welcome. Testing is performed by PAS Medical Laboratory. There are 39 different blood test for $45, and optional testing is also available. In addition, specials for women and men are $140. It is asked that you fast from food for 10 hours and alcohol for 24 hours.
* * *
Next week, the Derry Area High School Musical, “Les Misérables,” will be presented 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Other show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Tickets cost $10 and will go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 3. The box office, located in the rear lobby of Derry Area Middle School, will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All seats are reserved. Call 724-309-5178 for reservations or information.
* * *
“Pink the Coop Pistol Bash” will be held Sunday, April 26, at the Cooperstown Events Center, located at 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township).
Cost of the ticket is $25, which benefits the Breast Cancer Coalition. Doors open at noon. Food and beverages will be available. Guns are provided by the Army-Navy Store/Pistol Range, 800 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
* * *
Barbie Jones, early childhood liaison, has provided information for some upcoming events. Infant Storytime will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. March 25, at Caldwell Memorial Library, and 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8, at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1.
Toddler Storytime and Playtime events will be held from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. March 25, at the Caldwell Memorial Library, and 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8, at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1.
Preschool Storytime and Explore Time will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. April 22, at Grandview Elementary School, and 9 to 11 a.m. May 8, at Keystone State Park Pavilion No.1.
Shadow a Kindergarten Buddy Day is scheduled for April 29. To register your child for kindergarten, visit the website at: bit.ly/gvearlykregistration, or call Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-1401 ext. 1103.
Children must be registered for kindergarten on or before April 7 to receive an invitation for Shadow a Kindergarten Buddy Day.
For additional information on these events, contact Jones at 724-694-1401 ext. 1377.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
