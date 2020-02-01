Hello everyone and welcome to this week’s edition of the Derry Diary. This week’s column is rather short, as not much is happening in our neck of the woods.
One reason may be because it’s Super Bowl weekend and most likely many of you will be participating in or hosting parties. Regardless, I hope you are rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. I probably don’t have to tell you that if San Francisco wins, they’ll have six Super Bowl trophies, the same amount as our beloved Steelers. Besides, wouldn’t it be nice to see head coach Andy Reid win a championship? And how ‘bout them Chiefs? It’s been 50 years since they had won a Super Bowl. In fact, it was Jan. 11, 1970, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, in Super Bowl IV. Prior to that, the Chiefs lost the first Super Bowl to the Green Bay Packers, 35-10.
Nonetheless, I’m definitely rooting for the Chiefs!
Having said that, let’s get started…
* * *
I would like to start off this week’s column with a huge shout out to Sally Hook of Derry, who turned 100 years old on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Sally has been a resident of Derry for 74 years and is a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Derry Borough. She is also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Latrobe and formerly of Derry. Sally received 156 cards for her birthday. Congratulations, Sally!
* * *
On a sad note, I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to my friend Francis Brasile on the passing of his mother, Ann Elizabeth Brasile, of Latrobe on Friday, Jan. 24. Ann was 87 and passed peacefully at her home. She was born March 19, 1932, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. Ann was a nurse’s aide at Latrobe Hospital for 30-plus years. She was a German immigrant, and a parishioner of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed dancing, children, dogs, music, Pittsburgh Penguins, Steelers, the World Cup, cooking and cleaning.
Francis, otherwise known as “Bookie,” is huge Kansas City Chiefs fan and has been a guest pick in my sports column for the past two years. Here’s to wishing “Bookie” and the Chiefs a Super Bowl victory!
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons are selling peanut butter melt-away Easter eggs. One pound (12 eggs) is $13 and half-pound boxes (six eggs) is $7. White, milk or dark chocolate are available. To order, call the church office at 724-694-5710 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can purchase eggs in Derry at Dablock’s Beauty Shop or Lyndia’s Hair Boutique. Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn Restaurant off Route 217 past Brenizer also has Easter eggs for pick-up (closed Mondays). Deacon Mission programs are funded through melt-away sales. Order before April 5, as Easter is on Sunday, April 21.
* * *
The Derry Area Revitalization Committee is hosting a Bowling for DARCee from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Lincoln Lanes in Unity Township. Cost of the event is $120 for a team of four, which includes two games, shoe rental, food and drinks. There will also be prizes.
This is a really great way to have some fun, raise some funds for the next community project and get to know your fellow community members
* * *
Hey Kids, Valentine’s Day is almost here, so show off your loved ones with a Bear Picture Frame Craft!
Children will create a “beary” cute frame, which will be decorated with hearts and include a magnet at the Caldwell Kids Crafts and Stories event to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Caldwell Memorial Library, located at Derry Area High School. After the craft, kids will read a Valentine’s Day tale. The event is free and open to the public, but you must register. For more information, call 724-694-5765 or visit the front desk to register.
Kudos to three Derry Area School District young musicians, David Kerin, John Kerin and Kendrick Jones, who participated in the Seton Hill Honors Band on Jan. 18. The concert was under the direction of Dr. Christopher Marra. Derry Area’s instructors are Karen Kerin and Matt Roble.
* * *
This year’s Derry Area High School Musical, “Les Miserables,” will be presented 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Other show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Tickets are $10 and will go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 3. The box office, located in the rear lobby of Derry Area Middle School, will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All seats are reserved. Call 724-309-5178 for reservations or information, beginning Feb. 3.
* * *
The Derry Area Interact Club will host a basketball game between the Harlem Wizards and the Trojan Empire team at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the Derry Area High School gymnasium. The Trojan Empire team will feature 15 players consisting of Derry Area students and teachers. A minimum of five high school students will participate. Ticket prices are $10 if purchased before the event and $12 at the door. Courtside tickets are $25 and must be purchased online. More information on how to purchase tickets will be posted soon. Stay tuned!
* * *
Looking ahead, “Pink the Coop Pistol Bash,” will be held Sunday, April 26, at the Cooperstown Events Center, located at 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township).
Cost of the ticket is $25, which benefits the Breast Cancer Coalition. Doors open at 12 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Guns are provided by the Army-Navy Store/Pistol Range, 800 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
