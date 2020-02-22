Welcome to this week’s edition of the Derry Diary.
Well, only 26 more days until Spring. Can’t you feel it?
Yep, and that’s a fact, because our Pennsylvania groundhog, Phil, not Gus, has guaranteed it.
And I, for one, certainly believe him. Now, Gus, on the other hand, I don’t trust. Every time I play one of his scratch-off tickets, I end up very disappointed! Shame on you, Gus.
Anyway, I would like to start off this week’s column with a couple shoutouts to a few Derry Area School District students.
Kudos to Derry Area Senior High School band students Alex Fleming and Isaac Kott. Both recently represented Derry Area at the Pennsylvania Music Educator’s Association District One East Band festival at Deer Lakes High School. The festival was held Feb. 12-14, and the students were under the direction of Dr. Matthew Inkster, professor of music at York College of Pennsylvania. Through audition, Kott was selected to move on the the Region I Band festival in March at Moon Area High School.
Congratulations to Derry Area High School student Christian Burdick, who was a finalist in the Shakespeare Monologue and Scene Contest. Honorable Mention was given to Kelsey Geary, Ben Fetter, Matthew Harskowitch, Nate Cox and Aspen Blystone. More than 1,000 area students from 110 schools competed in the preliminary rounds of the 26th Annual Shakespeare Monologue and Scene Contest at Pittsburgh Public Theater. Over 10 days, contestants performed monologues and/or scenes they had chosen from the works of William Shakespeare. The showcase of finalists was held on Monday, Feb. 17. Grades 8-12 competed in the upper division and grades 4-7 competed in the lower division.
Now, here’s what’s happening in our neck of the woods.
* * *
Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello would like to remind us that the final day to pay your 2019-2020 per capita tax is Friday, Feb. 28. You must pay by check or money order only. Any unpaid per capita tax will be turned over to Berkheimer for collection.
Also, the 2020 county/township spring real estate taxes will be mailed out Thursday, Feb. 27. If you do not receive your statement by the second week of March, call the tax office at 724-694-5115 to see if it was returned. There are still several statements that are being returned to the tax office as undeliverable. All address changes must be completed through the Westmoreland County Assessment Office and requires owner signature. Forms are available at the tax office. Remember, if you have an escrow account through your mortgage for property taxes, you are required to forward your real estate tax statement to them as soon as you receive it. All statements are mailed directly to the homeowner. If you have any questions, feel free to contact the tax office.
* * *
The New Alexandria Public Library is sponsoring its annual Health Awareness Screening. Multiphasic blood testing will be held at the library in Keystone Plaza in New Alexandria from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-524-3414. Walk-ins are welcome. Testing is performed by PAS Medical Laboratory. There are 39 different blood test for $45, and optional testing is also available. In addition, specials for women and men are $140. It is asked that you fast from food for 10 hours and alcohol for 24 hours.
* * *
The New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department, located at 8370 Route 22 in New Alexandria, will be holding its fish fry during Lenten Fridays, starting Feb. 28 and running through April 10.
This year, the department will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Take-out is available. Phone orders: 724-668-9911.
* * *
The Good News Club (GNC) in Derry is starting an exciting new six-week series on the Old Testament hero, Joseph, on Feb. 20. All children from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to attend. GNC meets every Thursday for dismissal at 5:30 p.m. at Grandview Elementary School in room B119.
The experience is a fast-moving time with trained leaders teaching Bible stories, memory verses, songs, games and, of course, snacks.
GNC is a nondenominational ministry of Child Evangelism Fellowship. All club workers are screened and cleared adults. Transportation is not provided and is the responsibility of the parent or guardian. Registration forms are available in the Grandview Elementary School office and must be completed and returned to the school on or before Feb. 27. GNC is independent and not an activity of the school district. For more information, call Thelma Kline at 724-953-5993.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street in Derry, will be hosting a chili dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Fellowship Hall. All are invited to come and enjoy a bowl of chili, cornbread or dinner roll, beverage and dessert. The cost is $6.50 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 5-12. Children under age 5 eat free. Take-out is available. Handicap parking and accessibility are available at the rear entrance of Fellowship Hall near the garage and kitchen entrance. Come and enjoy a time of good food, and support your local ministry in Derry.
* * *
Derry area churches are hosting their Community Lenten Luncheons during the season of Lent from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during the Lenten season.
The following are a list of dates for local churches:
March 4, at St. Martin’s Parish, 5684 Route 982, New Derry; March 11, at Derry United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry; March 18, at St. Joseph’s Church, 125 South Ligonier St., Derry; March 25, at Derry United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry, and April 1, at Derry Presbyterian Church, 108 Presby Way, Derry.
The community is invited to attend these services to enjoy a time of good food and fellowship and to prepare their hearts and minds for the Lenten/Easter season. If you have any questions, call 724-694-5710.
* * *
The Derry Volunteer Fire Co. needs volunteers to help with its commitment to protect the lives and property of friends and neighbors. The department offers a junior firefighter program for those ages 14-17 and an active program for those men and women over 18. If firefighting isn’t for you, the department needs help in fundraising, general maintenance, and just normal day-to-day operations that keep its doors open. If this interests you, call 724-694-2653.
It’s a very rewarding experience knowing you will make a positive impact in your community and peoples lives.
* * *
The 5th Annual Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor show will be held Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at A.V. Germano Hall, located at 100 W. Second St., Derry. This year’s theme is “Welcome to the Carnival.” There will be 38 tables with a variety of crafts and vendor items. Admission is free. The show will include a 50/50 raffle and an auction table. The kitchen will be open to purchase lunch, snacks and beverages. The event benefits the Derry Borough Fire Department.
* * *
This year’s Derry Area High School Musical, “Les Misérables,” will be presented 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Other show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Tickets cost $10 and will go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 3. The box office, located in the rear lobby of Derry Area Middle School, will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All seats are reserved. Call 724-309-5178 for reservations or information.
* * *
“Pink the Coop Pistol Bash” will be held Sunday, April 26, at the Cooperstown Events Center, located at 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township).
Cost of the ticket is $25, which benefits the Breast Cancer Coalition. Doors open at noon. Food and beverages will be available. Guns are provided by the Army-Navy Store/Pistol Range, 800 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
* * *
Barbie Jones, early childhood liaison, has provided information for some upcoming events. Infant Storytime will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. March 25, at Caldwell Memorial Library, and 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8, at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1.
Toddler Storytime and Playtime events will be held from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. March 25, at the Caldwell Memorial Library, and 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8, at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1.
Preschool Storytime and Explore Time will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. April 22, at Grandview Elementary School, and 9 to 11 a.m. May 8, at Keystone State Park Pavilion No.1.
Shadow a Kindergarten Buddy Day is scheduled for April 29. To register your child for kindergarten, visit the website at: bit.ly/gvearlykregistration, or call Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-1401 ext. 1103.
Children must be registered for kindergarten on or before April 7 to receive an invitation for Shadow a Kindergarten Buddy Day.
For additional information on these events, contact Jones at 724-694-1401 ext. 1377.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st CCLC Program Director Debbie Gray invites students in grades K-8 to register for the free after-school learning program aft3r@dasd.
Required 21st CCLC After-school Program learning registration forms are located on the Derry Area School District website as well as in the lobby of both Grandview Elementary School and Derry Area Middle School.
Students are able to attend the program the first full week after the enrollment date.
Transportation is provided daily. Completed forms can be returned to Gray via email at dgray@dasd.us or at the Grandview Elementary School or Derry Area Middle School offices.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church deacons are selling peanut butter melt-away Easter eggs. One pound (12 eggs) is $13 and half-pound boxes (six eggs) is $7. White, milk or dark chocolate are available. To order, call the church office at 724-694-5710 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can purchase eggs in Derry at Dablock’s Beauty Shop or Lynda’s Hair Boutique. Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn Restaurant off Route 217 past Brenizer also has Easter eggs for pickup (closed Mondays). Deacon mission programs are funded through melt-away sales. Order before April 5, as Easter is on Sunday, April 21.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.