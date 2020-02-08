Hello everyone and welcome to the Derry Diary.
This week, I’d like to start off with a few kudos to a number of Derry Area students and faculty for their recent accomplishments.
Congratulations to Kelsey Geary and Alex Fleming for being named Latrobe Rotary’s students of the month for January.
Earlier this week, the Derry Area School District was notified that the high school’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, which recently submitted its “Do Good December” project and played a key role in the KIND closet and the execution of KIND Open House Day, placed third nationally.
David McElfresh and Keely McKlveen submitted a video to the Chick-fil-A corporate office as part of the national “Do Good December” competition, which included a few hundred leader academy groups from across the country.
Seven Derry Area students from the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) will compete in the upcoming SkillsUSA state competition. In all, EWCTC will send 17 students to the competition.
Derry Area’s students include: Jacob Anderson (computer engineering technology); Dakota Beeman (collision repair); Lucas Ciocco (automotive and maintenance/light repair); Matt Cochran (carpentry); James Gilley (cabinetmaking); Lukas Mullen (web design), and Alex Tomack (web design).
The EWCTC team of Lucas Ciocco and Dylan McClain (Ligonier Valley High School) recently competed in the Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association Automotive Competition at the Community College of Allegheny County on Dec. 18. The duo placed second out of a 13-team field from eight schools across western Pennsylvania.
On Jan. 27, Grandview Elementary School was recognized as a Distinguished Title I School by the Pennsylvania Department of Education Division of Federal Programs at the Title I Improving Schools’ Performance Conference. The award recognizes school that were in the top five percent (84 schools) in achievement and growth during the 2018-19 school year. This marked the second consecutive year that Grandview has been designated a Title I Distinguished School.
And finally, three Derry Area athletes recently signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. Kamryn Kelly signed to play softball for Shenandoah University, Justin Huss signed to play football at Washington and Jefferson, and Max Malis signed to play football at Mercyhurst University.
Congratulations to all!
* * *
The Derry Area Revitalization Committee is hosting Bowling for DARCee from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Lincoln Lanes in Unity Township. Cost of the event is $120 for a team of four, which includes two games, shoe rental, food and drinks. There will also be prizes.
This is a really great way to have some fun, raise some funds for the next community project and get to know your fellow community members
* * *
Trinity Lutheran Church, Fourth Avenue, Derry, will be serving a free luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. This month’s menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, roll, dessert and beverage. Bring your Valentine out for a delicious meal and wonderful fellowship. Everyone is welcome!
* * *
Derry First United Methodist Church will host its monthly Ladies Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Come for good food and good conversation. As always, this is a free lunch.
Also, join the church from 12:15 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, for the Snowball Extravaganza in the church social hall and in the snow. The event will feature lunch, fellowship, games, crafts and some good times playing in the snow. There is no charge and all are welcome.
* * *
The Laurel Harmony chapter of the Sweet Adelines will be in concert at Bradenville United Methodist Church, 5168 Route 982 North, Bradenville, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. The public is invited to attend this performance of a cappella, four-part harmony music. A freewill offering will be taken.
* * *
Derry First United Methodist Church will be having a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the church social hall. The menu includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, rolls, drink and dessert. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 to 10, and children 3 and under eat free.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street in Derry, will be hosting a chili dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Fellowship Hall.
All are invited to come and enjoy a bowl of chili, cornbread or dinner roll, beverage and dessert. The cost is $6.50 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 5 to 12 and children under 5 eat free.
Takeouts are available. Handicap parking and accessibility are available at the rear entrance of Fellowship Hall near the garage and kitchen entrance. Come and enjoy a time of good food and support your local ministry in Derry.
* * *
Hey Kids, Valentine’s Day is almost here, so show off your loved ones with a Bear Picture Frame Craft!
Children will create a “beary” cute frame, which will be decorated with hearts and include a magnet at the Caldwell Kids Crafts and Stories event to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Caldwell Memorial Library, located at Derry Area High School. After the craft, kids will read a Valentine’s Day tale. The event is free and open to the public, but you must register. For more information, call 724-694-5765 or visit the front desk to register.
* * *
Derry area churches are hosting the Community Lenten Luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent.
A list of dates for local churches includes: March 4, at St. Martin’s Parish, 5684 Route 982, New Derry; March 11, at Derry United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry; March 18, at St. Joseph’s Church, 125 South Ligonier St., Derry; March 25, at Derry United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry, and April 1, at Derry Presbyterian Church, 108 Presby Way, Derry.
The community is invited to attend these services to enjoy a time of good food and fellowship and to prepare our hearts and minds for the Lenten/Easter season. If you have any questions, call 724-694-5710.
* * *
The Derry Area Interact Club will host a basketball game between the Harlem Wizards and the Trojan Empire team at 6:30 p.m. March 4 in the Derry Area High School gymnasium. The Trojan Empire team will feature 15 players consisting of Derry Area students and teachers. A minimum of five high school students will participate. Ticket prices are $10 if purchased before the event and $12 at the door. Courtside tickets are $25 and must be purchased online. More information on how to purchase tickets will be posted soon. Stay tuned!
* * *
This year’s Derry Area High School Musical, “Les Miserables,” will be presented 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Other show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Tickets are $10 and are now on sale to the public. The box office, located in the rear lobby of Derry Area Middle School, will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All seats are reserved. Call 724-309-5178 for reservations or information.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church Deacons are selling peanut butter melt-away Easter eggs. One pound (12 eggs) is $13 and half-pound boxes (six eggs) is $7. White, milk or dark chocolate are available. To order, call the church office at 724-694-5710 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can purchase eggs in Derry at Dablock’s Beauty Shop or Lyndia’s Hair Boutique. Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn Restaurant off Route 217 past Brenizer also has Easter eggs for pick-up (closed Mondays). Deacon Mission programs are funded through melt-away sales. Order before April 5, as Easter is on Sunday, April 21.
* * *
Looking ahead, “Pink the Coop Pistol Bash” will be held Sunday, April 26, at the Cooperstown Events Center, located at 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township).
Cost of the ticket is $25, which benefits the Breast Cancer Coalition. Doors open at 12 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Guns are provided by the Army-Navy Store/Pistol Range, 800 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
* * *
Barbie Jones, Early Childhood Liaison, has provided information for some upcoming events. Infant Storytime will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. March 25 at Caldwell Memorial Library and from 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1 in Derry Township.
Toddler Story and Play Time events will be held from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. March 25 at Caldwell Memorial Library and 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1.
Preschool Story and Explore Time is set from 5 to 5:45 p.m. April 22 at Grandview Elementary School and 9 to 11 a.m. May 8 at Keystone State Park Pavilion No. 1.
Shadow a Kindergarten Buddy Day is scheduled for April 29. To register you child for kindergarten, visit the website at bit.ly/gvearlykregistration or call Mrs. Ciocco at 724-694-1401 ext. 1103.
Children must be registered for kindergarten on or before April 7 to receive an invitation for Shadow a Kindergarten Buddy Day. For additional information on all these events, contact Jones at 724-694-1401 ext. 1377.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.