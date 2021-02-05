Teri Sauers, administrative assistant, for Derry First United Methodist Church sent in two messages this week.
First, Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry, will be hosting a drive-thru Prayers and Ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17. It will be at A.V. Germano Hall (Community Center in Derry) from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., then at the church parking lot from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. If you can’t make it during those times and would like ashes, please call the church at 724-694-8333 to set up an appointment.
Secondly, Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting a nonperishable food drive for the Derry Area Food Pantry from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, as a part of the Souper Bowl of Caring. Monetary donations will also be accepted and will benefit the Derry Area Food Pantry.
Grandview Elementary School Principal Rod Bisi sent in this next announcement:
”Will Your Child be Coming to Kindergarten for the 2021-22 School Year?
“Attention Parents/Guardians of Future Kindergarteners:
“Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in DASD kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before the first day of school 2021 are eligible. Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
“Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on Our Schools, Grandview Elementary, Parents and then Kindergarten Registration to access the online registration form. In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us, or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
“If you have any questions or need assistance, please call Grandview Elementary School at 724-694-2400. We look forward to welcoming our future kindergarten students to Grandview.”
Action for Animals Humane Society, Latrobe, is hosting a Hop into spring virtual cash bash at 5 p.m. March 27. Winners will be drawn live on Facebook. Tickets, 50/50 and raffle chances are on sale now.
Ways to participate include reading ticket and raffle information, purchasing cash bash tickets, purchasing 50/50 and raffle chances, donating a basket or raffle item or making a monetary donation.
This post is from the Derry Volunteer Department’s Facebook page:
“We will start our Lenten fish fries on Feb. 19. We will post an updated menu soon. We look forward to seeing you all again!”
DerryArea School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the afterschool program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of February. Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday the days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to attend from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12. A variety of STE(A)M activities are planned daily ranging from Environmental Ecology, FIT Club, MAD Science, Mine Craft, NASA projects, Read & Work Out, Who Dunnit, Service-Learning Activities, Winter Wellness and more.
To register go to cclc.dasd.us. https://sites.google.com/view/dasd-virtual-learning-library/home
A follow-up email will be sent upon registration.
Need more information? Email Debbie at dgray@dasd.us. Sign up today!
Here is a reminder from Derry Borough Secretary/Treasurer Lori Latta:
“Effective 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, there will be a gas line replacement project in Derry Borough from 118 1st Ave. to Ligonier Street for three to four weeks. Due to the construction, construction equipment and safety, as well as creating enough space for thru traffic and the flaggers, there will be NO on-street parking allowed during this time. Thank you for your understanding!”
Derry Township Supervisors want to remind Derry Township residents that recyclable bins are for paper only!
No cardboard is permitted. This causes issues with their hauler and their workers who have to remove all cardboard from bins. If this continues, the supervisors will have to reevaluate the need for paper recycling.
