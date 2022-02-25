The Caldwell Memorial Library, located in the Derry Area High School, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, continues to serve the community. The library hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. Please visit and enjoy what our community library has to offer.
According to the Friends of Caldwell Library, plans have begun for their annual Community Fund Drive. Letters will be mailed in March to local businesses and past community donors. Anyone wanting to donate to the Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library annual Fund Drive, may send their donation to Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library,℅ Derry Area School District, ATTN: Brenda Bitz, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627. The Friends appreciate all community support.
Plans are also being made for the Palmer Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” beginning in June. More information will be coming as plans progress.
* * *
Final sign-ups for the Latrobe-Derry Area 2022 Teener League season will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Rosa-Oglietti Park press box.
Youngsters who will be 13 to 15 years old before Sept. 1, 2022, are eligible. A copy of a birth certificate is required.
Cost to join is $120 per player and $200 for siblings. There is a $125 refundable concession stand commitment fee or non-refundable buyout. It is asked that two checks or money orders be made payable to LDATL.
All youngsters are welcome as there are no boundary restrictions.
In addition, mandatory tryouts will be held Saturday, March 5 (players only). All players who try out will be drafted.
You may obtain a registration form online at www.LDATL.com or at the sign-up.
* * *
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is enrolling for next fall’s 2022-23 school year. If you would like to enroll your young learner, call today; don’t delay. The Literacy Center offers preschool for 3s turning 4 and prekindergarten for 4s plus. There are a few morning spots still available and some afternoon spots. These programs are designed to help your kiddos gain both social and academic knowledge to prepare for kindergarten all while having fun and loving learning. For more info or to enroll, call 724-694-2514 or email msliva@dasd.us.
* * *
Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 29, 2022, the first day of the 2022-23 school year, are eligible to start kindergarten in the Derry Area School District. Please visit the district homepage (dads.us) and click on the registration button to begin the enrollment process for your child. The button is located on the left-hand side of the screen on the menus.
* * *
Applications are being accepted for a seasonal summer pool manager at Derry Community Pool. The seasonal position will be from May through September 2022. The position will be approximately 32 hours per week.
Duties include hiring, supervising and scheduling staff. Other duties consist of day-to-day financial operations, including but not limited to concession supply and inventory, management of financial operations with detailed maintenance of daily receipts and payables journals/budget, as well as biweekly submission of payroll hours to the borough office.
The position requires some aquatics and/or pool management experience, with some food service experience preferred. Lifeguard, CPR, AED and pool chemical certifications are also a plus, as well as Serve Safe certifications for the concessions area.
The position will report to the pool committee on a weekly basis, as well as interacting with staff and pool patrons. Candidates must have the ability to work flexible hours, including weekends. A background check is required. Resumes will be accepted until March 30.
Resumes should be forwarded to the Derry Borough office, 114 E. Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627, or by faxing 724-694-9252.
* * *
Congratulations to Derry Area Middle School students Cassandra Curtis, Desiree Fisher, Liberty Kiser, Jenna Vargulish, Allie Leonard and Mia Sacco for being selected to participate in the WCMEA (Westmoreland County Music Educators Association) 2022 Sixth Grade Chorus Festival! These students participated in the festival at Greater Latrobe High School Feb. 11.
In addition, congratulations to Derry Area Middle School STAR students of the second quarter.
Students include eighth-graders Morgan Haake, Cason Long, Jeremy Hollick and Kaylee Overly; seventh-graders Haylee Sanderson, Damon Ashbrook and Kylee Metcalf, and sixth-graders Marie Razpotnik and Jenna Vargulish.
Lastly, congratulations to Derry Area High School students Andrew Downs (senior), Elizabeth Kott (junior), Mikaela Shine (sophomore), and Aidan Yates (junior) for qualifying for the PMEA (Pennsylvania Music Educators Association) 2022 District 1 and Region 1 Chorus Festival held at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center Feb. 10-11. Andrew placed fourth for Bass II to qualify for District and third to qualify for Region. Elizabeth placed third for Alto I to qualify for District and second to qualify for Region. Mikaela placed 15th for Alto I to qualify for District and tied for 13th to qualify for Region. Aidan placed fifth for Tenor II to qualify for both District and Region. These students will participate in the Region Chorus Festival at Butler Area Intermediate High School March 24-25. They also submitted audition recordings for PMEA All-State Chorus and will find out the results at the end of February.
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to Liberoni@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.