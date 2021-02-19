Now that the Lenten season has officially begun, it is time to enjoy all the local establishments that will be holding fish fry specials on Fridays during Lent. If you have a favorite location that you enjoy, or is having great bargains, drop me a note. I’d love to share them. I always like trying different places during this time of year, as I’m sure many of you do as well.
Also, please take special note of the Derry Area High School cheerleading announcement below to help support our cheerleaders. They do a fantastic job and deserve our support. I’ve had two daughters that were Derry Area High School cheerleaders, and I enjoyed watching the squads perform year after year. Good luck with the fundraiser girls. By the way, it is happening today!
* * *
The New Alexandria Fireman’s Club Lenten Fish Fry begins Friday, Feb. 19, at the club. The club is taking all steps necessary to keep their customers safe and healthy. The club is pleased to announce that it will again be offering dine-in, accordance with CDC guidelines. Seating will be limited. The drive-thru will also be available. You may call in your orders at 724-668-9911 for fast service.
When attending, please watch for signage in the parking lot, as the route is a bit different this year. Please use caution while navigating the parking lot.
* * *
The Derry Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its Lenten fish fry every Friday throughout Lent, from 4 to 7 p.m. starting Friday, Feb. 19. The menu and prices will remain the same as last year.
The department thanks you for your continued support!
* * *
Help support the Derry Area High School cheerleading squad by stopping by the Eastgate Chick-fil-A Friday, Feb. 19, at 5156 Route 30, Hempfield Township.
When placing your order, don’t forget to tell your order taker that you’re here to support the Derry Area High School cheerleaders. The squad will earn a percentage of the sales generated from your purchase. Make sure you tell family and friends so they can help support, too!
* * *
This announcement is from Derry Township Tax Collector Debby Zello:
“Hello Derry Township taxpayers! I hope this finds you healthy and happy!
“Just wanted to let everyone know a few things for the new year. Your 2021 county/township Tax statements will be mailed out the end of February. There are NO changes to the due dates listed on your statement. Also, payments and exonerations for the 2020 per capita tax are due in the office by Feb. 28. Exoneration forms and a locked payment box are located outside the office door for your convenience if the office is not open when you come. The office is currently open for in person business. Please check the Derry Diary, Derry Township website or call the office 724-694-5115 for any changes in office hours or due dates due to COVID-19. In case of inclement weather, we do follow the DASD closing and delay schedule.
“We still are encouraging everyone to mail your tax payments and a SASE if receipt is requested to: 978 N Chestnut St. Ext. Derry, PA 15627, as our strict in-office guidelines are still in place. Only one person in the office at a time. One person may wait outside the office and everyone else must wait their turn outside the main entrance doors maintaining a 6-foot distance from others. Hoping we will soon be done with all this and back our NORMAL again soon!”
* * *
Teri Saures, administrative assistant for the Derry First United Methodist Church, would like to thank everyone who donated food items and/or money to our Souper Bowl of Caring food drive.
It was quite a success and the food pantry shelves are now full and ready for the needs of our community.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, (724-694-5710) will be hosting a takeout-only pork and sauerkraut dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
Sixty meals will be available. The menu includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert. The cost is $10 per meal. This is takeout only. Pick up will be at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near garage and kitchen entrance. We appreciate your support!
Derry Area School District Early Childhood Liaison Barbie Jones has announced a Virtual Storytime for children birth to Pre-K at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. To join virtually, go to storytime.dasd.us. Jones mentioned that they would like to provide your child with a free resource bag, containing a book and fun learning tools.
To reserve your child’s resource bag, go to resources.dasd.us. Resource bag drive-thru and pick-up dates and locations include, Derry Area Middle School (in front of the office entrance) from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 20. The other pick-up location will be held at Grandview Elementary School (ring buzzer at the office entrance) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 22-25.
* * *
Megan Hilpert Sliva, director of the Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center, has announced that the center is currently enrolling preschool and pre-kindergarten for the fall of 2021-22. If interested, call 724-694-2514.
* * *
Derry Area School District 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Debbie Gray would like to share that the afterschool program (aft3r@dasd) will be offered virtually throughout the month of February.
Elementary students can join in on the fun from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Friday the days school is in session. Secondary students are invited to attend from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program is free to students in the Derry Area School District K-12. A variety of STE(A)M activities are planned daily ranging from Environmental Ecology, FIT Club, MAD Science, Mine Craft, NASA projects, Read & Work Out, Who Dunnit, Service-Learning Activities, Winter Wellness and more.
* * *
The Derry Borough gas line replacement project, which began 6 a.m. Feb. 6, is still in progress and will continue for a few more weeks. The project is taking place from 118 1st Ave. to Ligonier Street. Because of the construction, construction equipment and safety, as well as creating enough space for thru traffic and the flaggers, there will be NO on-street parking allowed during this time. The borough thanks you for your understanding!
* * *
Action for Animals Humane Society, Latrobe, is hosting a Hop into spring virtual cash bash at 5 p.m. March 27. Winners will be drawn live on Facebook. Tickets, 50/50 and raffle chances are on sale now.
Ways to participate include reading ticket and raffle information, purchasing cash bash tickets, purchasing 50/50 and raffle chances, donating a basket or raffle item or making a monetary donation.
* * *
One last reminder from Grandview Elementary School Principal Rod Bisi :
“Will your child be coming to kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year? Attention parents/guardians of future kindergarteners:
“Now is the time to begin the process of enrolling your child in DASD kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Children who are 5 years old on or before the first day of school 2021 are eligible. Completing the enrollment process now not only helps us plan our resources appropriately, but it also gets you and your child on our contact list to receive invitations to several upcoming kindergarten readiness events you do not want to miss.
“Kindergarten registration is completed electronically through a link located on our district website. Go to dasd.us and click on Our Schools, Grandview Elementary, Parents and then Kindergarten Registration to access the online registration form. In order for your child to be enrolled for kindergarten, please complete the online registration form AND provide the required documentation. Parents/guardians may submit documents by uploading them to the registration site at http://registration.dasd.us, emailing them to wciocco@dasd.us, or dropping them off at the Grandview office.
“If you have any questions or need assistance, please call Grandview Elementary School at 724-694-2400. We look forward to welcoming our future kindergarten students to Grandview.”
* * *
Have a great weekend!
* * *
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
