Children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 29, 2022, the first day of the 2022-23 school year, are eligible to start kindergarten in the Derry Area School District. Please visit the district homepage (dads.us) and click on the registration button to begin the enrollment process for your child. The button is located on the left-hand side of the screen on the menus.
* * *
The Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center is enrolling for next fall’s 2022-23 school year. If you would like to enroll your young learner, call today; don’t delay. The Literacy Center offers preschool for 3s turning 4 and prekindergarten for 4s plus. There are a few morning spots still available and some afternoon spots. These programs are designed to help your kiddos gain both social and academic knowledge to prepare for kindergarten all while having fun and loving learning. For more info or to enroll, call 724-694-2514 or email msliva@dasd.us.
* * *
The Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) is seeking individuals who are interested in gardening to help to establish a gardening committee. Volunteers in this committee would be responsible for the planting and care of gardens in Moss Back Park in Derry Borough to start, with additional gardens being added as interest and support grows.
If you’re a gardening enthusiast who is interested in contributing to the beautification of Derry, please join us! You can attend our next meeting on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., located at the Derry Township Municipal Building or contact DARCee President Sara Cowan at 724-261-7872/saracowan21@gmail.com.
* * *
Final signups for the Latrobe-Derry Area 2022 Teener League season will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Rosa-Oglietti Park press box.
Youngsters who will be 13 to 15 years old before Sept. 1, 2022, are eligible. A copy of a birth certificate is required.
Cost to join is $120 per player and $200 for siblings. There is a $125 refundable concession stand commitment fee or non-refundable buyout. It is asked that two checks or money orders be made payable to LDATL.
All youngsters are welcome as there are no boundary restrictions.
In addition, mandatory tryouts will be held Saturday, March 5 (players only). All players who try out will be drafted.
You may obtain a registration form online at www.LDATL.com or at the sign-up.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry, will host a Pork & Sauerkraut Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. or until sold out. The cost is $12 per meal. The menu includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert. This is TAKEOUT only. Please pick up at the rear entrance to the Fellowship Hall at the back parking lot. Thank you for your support!
* * *
Residents of the Derry area community are eligible to participate in a unique offering.
If you are looking for a full- or part-time job, but need some assistance, please consider registering for the Derry Community Winter Job Workshop. The workshop is sponsored by the Derry Area 21st Century Community Learning Center After School Program, in partnership with Adams Memorial Library-Caldwell Memorial Library Branch. By attending the two workshop sessions, you may see how it may help you with your resume, cover letter, applications, interview questions, and proper dress before your next interview. The workshop will be held at Caldwell Memorial Library in Derry Area High School. The first session was scheduled Feb. 17, while the second session is set to begin 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Session 2: Feb. 24.
- Review your resume and cover letter and offer suggestions
- Overview of how to answer the most likely interview questions you will encounter
Presenters include Derry Area BCIT-certified teachers Florence Prato and Samantha Fuller, as well as BCIT and FACS-certified instructor Elizabeth Hower. Space is limited, so if your are a Derry area community member and would like to attend, please reply to DASD 21st Century Community Learning Center Program Director Tom Tatone at ttatone@dasd.us as soon as possible.
* * *
Applications are being accepted for a seasonal summer pool manager at Derry Community Pool. The seasonal position will be from May through September 2022. The position will be approximately 32 hours per week.
Duties include hiring, supervising and scheduling staff. Other duties consist of day-to-day financial operations, including but not limited to concession supply and inventory, management of financial operations with detailed maintenance of daily receipts and payables journals/budget, as well as biweekly submission of payroll hours to the borough office.
The position requires some aquatics and/or pool management experience, with some food service experience preferred. Lifeguard, CPR, AED and pool chemical certifications are also a plus, as well as Serve Safe certifications for the concessions area.
The position will report to the pool committee on a weekly basis, as well as interacting with staff and pool patrons. Candidates must have the ability to work flexible hours, including weekends. A background check is required. Resumes will be accepted until March 30.
Resumes should be forwarded to the Derry Borough office, 114 E. Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627, or by faxing 724-694-9252.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 W. Fourth Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
* * *
