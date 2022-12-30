Terri Sauers, administrative assistant for Derry First United Methodist Church, has announced that the January Ladies Lunch will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 10. This is a free lunch. Please join them for good food and great conversation. A freewill offering will be collected. They hope to see you there!
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will conduct signups for its upcoming season from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 26.
Cash or personal check will only be accepted.
In addition, L-DATL is always looking for announcers and umpires.
Dec. 31 will be the final day to pay any real estate and per capita taxes for 2022.
Reminders for unpaid taxes were mailed out the first week of December. If you have any questions, call the office at 724-694-5115.
Action for Animals has some great ideas for you. AFA has several great options for your difficult-to-shop-for loved ones. First, consider naming him or her as a Pet Food Star for a day. Your donation of $75 will feed all of the animals in our shelter (approximately 150 animals) for one day. As a Pet Food Star, your loved one will have his or her name or a dedication featured for a day on our popular Facebook page and a postcard will be sent to the gift recipient, notifying them of their stardom. A Pet Food Star can be a person, pet or business and a dedication can be in honor or memory of someone special.
If you are looking for something more permanent, consider buying an engraved dedication brick. Each brick costs $100 and can be engraved with up to three lines of 18 characters per line. The bricks will be displayed around the shelter for all to see when they visit Action for Animals.
Additionally, you can make a donation of any amount in honor or in memory of a loved one or pet dedicated to your gift recipient.
Any of these gifts can be arranged by visiting our Action for Animals website, afashelter.org, or by stopping in and picking up the appropriate paperwork. If you stop by, please take a few minutes and say hello to our animals. Maybe you’ll even make a new friend.
Thank you for your consideration and support and merry Christmas to all from the animals and staff at Action for Animals.
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host January Business After Hours from 5:05 to 6:35 p.m. at Dino’s Sports Lounge on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
You can join the GLLV Chamber of Commerce and make new business connections, enhance the visibility of your business and have fun.
In addition, the GLLV Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers for its Directions career exploration program, which will be offered to students in seventh and eighth grades at Greater Latrobe and Derry Area school districts. Training will be provided prior to the program.
For more information on these programs, visit the GLLV Chamber of Commerce website.
The Greensburg Church of the Brethren, located at 554 Stanton St. in Greensburg, is hosting a soup and sandwich sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
A variety of soups will be sold for $7, while hot sausage sandwiches will be available for $6.
All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our community and the surrounding area.
The Derry Area School District continues its Christmas break through Jan. 2. Classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Lastly, thank you to Lori Hantz and Jan Jamison for the lovely Christmas treats. Lori made homemade cookies and Jan supplied me with Mrs. Prindables chocolate-covered pretzels. If only your husbands would treat me as nice (LOL). Very much appreciated!
Here’s to wishing you the best in 2023. Happy New Year!
