For the second year in a row, the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) is offering free holiday meals to the community. The to-go meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Families can register online at http://derryarea.org or by calling DAPC President/Founder Sean M. Kemmerer at 412-607-3233.
The DAPC connected with the Derry Station housing complex in Derry Borough and Union Mission in Latrobe (Derry Township), and expects more than 80 holiday meals to be delivered to those two communities alone.
The DAPC is again partnering with Taps N’at in Derry Township to handle meal preparation and distribution. Taps owner Jessica Grey is handling all the cooking, and volunteers from the community will be assisting with assembling the meals.
Each meal will include ham, stuffed shells, potatoes, green beans, salad, bread, butter and dessert. Several volunteers from the community baked various treats to be included with the meals.
The DAPC just completed a successful food drive to keep its new blessing boxes stocked up with nonperishable food items. The group picked up close to 300 items during the drive.
The DAPC is planning a fundraiser specifically to help Taps reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close their doors early last year. Taps N’at, formerly know as Libby’s, is located at 152 N. Bank St. The charity has been running tip boards with opportunities to win hard-to-find Christmas gifts such as Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch video game consoles.
If you are interested in donating to the DAPC, you can do so online at http://paypal.me/derryarea or http://venmo.com/derryarea. Checks can be mailed to the DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670. Donations may be tax deductible.
The Derry Area High School Diner’s Club will once again be packing Christmas Dinner Boxes for families with students in the Derry Area School District.
This year, we know that the price of food has been going up, making it even harder for some families to keep food on the table. Through your generosity we are planning to provide boxes for approximately 130 families. A donation of $50 will help provide one box to a family in need over Christmas break.
Donations can be made to The DAHS Diner’s Club, c/o Tracey Smeltzer, 988 North Chestnut St. Ext, Derry, PA 15627. Please write “Christmas Dinner Box” on the memo line.
Derry Borough councilman Chad Fabian told the Diary that a few people in the borough are interested in restarting the neighborhood watch program. Anyone interested in taking part in the neighborhood watch is asked to email the borough office at derryboro@comcast.net (include a phone number and return email address), or visit the Derry Area Topics page on Facebook.
A reminder that Derry Area High School is accepting unused yarn and crochet hooks for projects and crafts. Items can be dropped off at the high school office.
Derry Presbyterian Church $10 coupon booklets are being sold at Lynda’s Hair Boutique. The boutique is located at 412 West 4th Ave., Derry Borough, at the back of the house.
You can stop in and see Linda for a $10 coupon booklet or more info during her regular shop hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may also call and leave a message to make other pickup arrangements at 724-694-5707.
The booklets include local restaurants and other establishments in the local Derry, Latrobe and Greensburg areas. Some of the places include McDonald’s, Round House Pizza, Subway, Burger King and Taco Bell. A reusable coupon panel includes discounts at places such as Advance Auto Parts and Dunham’s. The coupons are good until Dec. 31, 2022. Thank you for your support!
The Derry Area School District Foundation is very pleased and excited with its latest news. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is delivering the 3,000th book to children of Derry Area School District this month. This program, established in 1995, provides quality, age-appropriate books once a month to children from birth until their 5th birthday. The books are selected by a committee of education and child development experts. The books are free to the children and mailed directly to them each month.
Currently, 318 children are registered to receive books each month. We’re hoping to fund an even larger number of recipients through sponsorships. It costs just $25 to sponsor a child for a full year of membership in the Imagination Library. That’s less than $2.10 a month for a child to have a high-quality book mailed directly to his or her home!
Anyone wishing to give the gift of books can send their donation to: Derry Area School District Foundation, Attn. Brenda Bitz, 982 North Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15626. Please memo your check “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” or “DPIL.” For questions concerning donations, contact David McCleary at dmccleary@dasd.us.
This is a unique and special way to impact the lives of our very youngest Trojans and help them improve their quality of life and chances for success in school and beyond. We hope everyone will find it in their hearts to give the gift of books to the youngest children of Derry Area. If anyone has any questions concerning registration, contact Barbie Jones at bjones@dasd.us or call 724-694-1400, ext 1377. Please also watch for information on the project in the Derry Diary section of the Bulletin and on social media. Thank you!
Derry Diary items may be emailed to liberoni@aol.com.
