Come and celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ, our Lord. The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, will celebrate Christmas Eve beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The service will include special music, scripture and carols. Dress is casual.
This announcement was sent to the Diary by Dave McCleary:
Looking for the perfect gift for an animal lover or person who has everything this Christmas? Action for Animals has some great ideas for you. AFA has several great options for your difficult-to-shop-for loved ones. First, consider naming him or her as a Pet Food Star for a day. Your donation of $75 will feed all of the animals in our shelter (approximately 150 animals) for one day. As a Pet Food Star, your loved one will have his or her name or a dedication featured for a day on our popular Facebook page and a postcard will be sent to the gift recipient, notifying them of their stardom. A Pet Food Star can be a person, pet or business and a dedication can be in honor or memory of someone special.
If you are looking for something more permanent, consider buying an engraved dedication brick. Each brick costs $100 and can be engraved with up to three lines of 18 characters per line. The bricks will be displayed around the shelter for all to see when they visit Action for Animals.
Additionally, you can make a donation of any amount in honor or in memory of a loved one or pet dedicated to your gift recipient.
Any of these gifts can be arranged by visiting our Action for Animals website, afashelter.org, or by stopping in and picking up the appropriate paperwork. If you stop by, please take a few minutes and say hello to our animals. Maybe you’ll even make a new friend.
Thank you for your consideration and support and merry Christmas to all from the animals and staff at Action for Animals.
This message is from Debra Zello:
Season’s greetings from the tax office.
“First of all, I want to let everyone know there is a misprint on December’s tax office hours on your statement. The office will not be open Friday, Dec. 23. However, the office will be open Thursday, Dec. 29, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Payments may also be mailed to: Derry Township Tax Office, 978 N. Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15627. You must make sure your payment is postmarked by the post office by Dec. 31. Anything postmarked after will be returned.”
*All payments after Dec. 15 must be a certified check or money order for the exact amount due. If you are unsure of your exact total, please call the office.
Dec. 31 will be the final day to pay any real estate and per capita taxes for 2022.
Reminders for unpaid taxes will be mailed out the first week of December. If you have any questions, call the office at 724-694-5115.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League will conduct signups for its upcoming season from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 26.
Cash or personal check will only be accepted.
In addition, L-DATL is always looking for announcers and umpires.
Congratulations to Grandview Elementary students who had another successful year competing in the Westmoreland County Invention Convention. Students competed at Yough Intermediate School Dec. 1.
Students who competed were Nevaeh Reese, Jaxson Fordyce, Charlotte McBroom, Coriana Wightman, Elise Armstrong, Carter Fannie, Alex Grohal, Derrick VanReit, Claire Zurinsky, Laken Keith, Lola Mazzoni, Angie Panichelle and Mallory McMahen. Mrs. Jennifer Welty was the instructor.
Grandview Elementary winners included fourth-graders Cortana Wightman and Charlottee McBroom (second place); and fifth-graders Mallory McMahen (first place), Lola Mazzini, Claire Zurinsky and Laken Keith (fifth place), Angie, Panichelle and Derrick Van Reit (honorable mention).
Recently, a gracious donation from local businesses and business owners was received by the Derry Area Middle School eighth-grade class to help offset the cost of their upcoming spring field trip to Hershey Park. The eighth-grade students would like to thank the following businesses or business owners for their financial support: Sarah Crispin-Thomas, State Farm Agency; Panichelle Financial Group; Ray Foot & Ankle Center; 501 Harding Street LLC, and Joe’s Bar of Ligonier. This money will provide the food vouchers for the day at Hershey Park.
Congratulations to coach Ken Hackman and his Derry Area Middle School wrestling team on a fantastic season so far. The little Trojans are currently on fire with a perfect 9-0 record heading into 2023. Among those victories included a 49-33 backyard rival win over Greater Latrobe Monday. The little Trojans had gone undefeated last season with an 8-0 record. Keep up the great work!
The Derry Area School District will be on Christmas break beginning Friday, Dec. 23, through Jan. 2. Classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Merry Christmas!
